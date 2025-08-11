2025-08-17 Sunday

Krypto-nyheder

Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
DeepSeek service experienced a major outage, and the website and API are gradually recovering.

DeepSeek service experienced a major outage, and the website and API are gradually recovering.

PANews reported on August 11 that the official website status page showed that DeepSeek's web page and API service suffered a major failure today. The official has located the problem
Global DePIN Chain
DEEPSEEK$0.000447+1.13%
Major
MAJOR$0.16956+0.36%
Dele
PANews2025/08/11 22:37
3 memecoins that could overtake SHIB, DOGE in Q4 2025

3 memecoins that could overtake SHIB, DOGE in Q4 2025

Memecoins aren’t just surviving, they’re leveling up, and three new contenders could soon outshine SHIB and challenge DOGE’s long reign. #partnercontent
Threshold
T$0.01723+1.71%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001325+1.92%
DOGE
DOGE$0.23881+4.51%
SOON
SOON$0.2849-2.49%
Dele
Crypto.news2025/08/11 22:30
Election Highs Ease but Activity Remains for Prediction Markets Polymarket and Kalshi

Election Highs Ease but Activity Remains for Prediction Markets Polymarket and Kalshi

Polymarket and Kalshi, two prominent prediction markets, have continued to record substantial trading activity into 2025, with volumes, active accounts, and market offerings reflecting ongoing participation beyond the 2024 U.S. Election. Data Shows Polymarket Volumes Remain Above Pre-Election Levels Metrics from Dune Analytics show that Polymarket, the blockchain-based predictions marketplace, has maintained activity into 2025. […]
U
U$0.02275-10.78%
Dele
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/11 22:30
Crypto ETF Inflows Hit $572M As Trump Opens $8.7 Trillion 401(k) Market To Crypto, Ethereum On A Tear

Crypto ETF Inflows Hit $572M As Trump Opens $8.7 Trillion 401(k) Market To Crypto, Ethereum On A Tear

Crypto ETFs (exchange-traded funds) pulled in $572 million last week as US President Donald Trump opened the $8.7 trillion 401(k) pension market to digital assets, sending Ethereum on a tear.
Sidekick
K$0.2179-1.40%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.466+4.20%
Dele
Insidebitcoins2025/08/11 22:29
US stocks rose due to the concept of Ethereum reserves, with BMNR up over 23% and SBET up over 13%.

US stocks rose due to the concept of Ethereum reserves, with BMNR up over 23% and SBET up over 13%.

PANews reported on August 11 that the concept of Ethereum reserves in the U.S. stock market rose, with BMNR up more than 23%, SBET up more than 13%, BTCT up
U
U$0.02275-10.78%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10061+0.68%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02967+2.48%
Dele
PANews2025/08/11 22:13
AguilaTrades stopped out of its ETH short position half an hour after opening, resulting in a loss of $1.92 million

AguilaTrades stopped out of its ETH short position half an hour after opening, resulting in a loss of $1.92 million

According to a report by PANews on August 11th, Yu Jin reported that less than half an hour after opening a short position on ETH, a trader at AguilaTrades quickly
AgentXYZ
TRADER$0.001399-5.28%
Ethereum
ETH$4,561.67+3.78%
Dele
PANews2025/08/11 22:12
Thumzup Media completes pricing of $50 million IPO, plans to increase investment in cryptocurrency assets

Thumzup Media completes pricing of $50 million IPO, plans to increase investment in cryptocurrency assets

PANews reported on August 11th that Thumzup Media Corporation (Nasdaq: TZUP) announced the completion of a $50 million public offering at a price of $10 per share, raising an estimated
Dele
PANews2025/08/11 22:04
Here’s why crypto is going up today and Altcoin Season Index falling

Here’s why crypto is going up today and Altcoin Season Index falling

Bitcoin and most crypto tokens are rising today, with the combined market capitalization crossing the key milestone of $4 trillion. Bitcoin (BTC) jumped to a high of $122,300, its highest level since July 15, and much higher than this month’s…
Bitcoin
BTC$118,182.3+0.44%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000767+20.76%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.292+1.97%
SphereX
HERE$0.00047--%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000325+7.47%
Dele
Crypto.news2025/08/11 22:00
FG Nexus announced that it has purchased 47,331 ETH at a cost of $200 million

FG Nexus announced that it has purchased 47,331 ETH at a cost of $200 million

PANews reported on August 11th that, according to GlobeNewswire, Fundamental Global Inc. (FG Nexus, NASDAQ: FGNX, FGNXP) announced that it has purchased a total of 47,331 ETH at a current
Ethereum
ETH$4,561.67+3.78%
Dele
PANews2025/08/11 21:54
Traders shorted 26,000 ETH with 15x leverage, with a position value of $111 million.

Traders shorted 26,000 ETH with 15x leverage, with a position value of $111 million.

PANews reported on August 11 that according to Ember, AguilaTrades traders opened a new ETH short order in the past 10 minutes and are currently shorting 26,000 ETH with 15x
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1357+5.03%
Ethereum
ETH$4,561.67+3.78%
Dele
PANews2025/08/11 21:49

Trendene nyheder

Mere

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.

Most Investors Participating in Bank of America's Global Fund Manager Survey Still Have *Zero* Cryptocurrency Exposure

Arbitrum DAO's Ethereum treasury has grown by approximately 36% month-over-month, currently reaching 22,500 ETH.

Bitcoin Treasury Capital launches a 105 BTC convertible stock loan program