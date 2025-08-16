MEXC Exchange
KiiChain — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop
KiiChain is an L1 solution built on the Cosmos SDK that integrates B2B payment infrastructure and real-world asset tokenization through the T-REX module. The project has raised $20.1 million from Nimbus, Eclipse Fi, and others. In this guide, we’ll go over the activities worth doing in the testnet with a focus on a potential airdrop. Сообщение KiiChain — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/08/16 20:38
"Big Brother Maji" returns to reopen PUMP and HYPE long positions with 5x leverage
PANews reported on August 16 that Onchain Lens posted on the X platform that "Big Brother Maji" reopened long positions in PUMP and HYPE with 5x leverage. In addition, he
PANews
2025/08/16 20:24
Jupiter increases JLP Loans borrowing limit to 80% of funding pool
PANews reported on August 16 that Solana ecosystem DEX Jupiter published a statement on the X platform stating that JLP Loans has increased the borrowing limit to 80% of the
PANews
2025/08/16 20:13
Bitdeer mined 80.4 BTC this week, bringing its total Bitcoin holdings to 1,764.2.
PANews reported on August 16 that Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company Bitdeer released its latest Bitcoin holdings data on the X platform. As of August 15, its total Bitcoin holdings had
PANews
2025/08/16 20:05
The Federal Reserve canceled the special regulatory project for cryptocurrency businesses, and US media reported that the United States relaxed regulations on the cryptocurrency industry.
PANews reported on August 16th that, according to Zhitong Finance, the Federal Reserve announced the discontinuation of its "Emerging Activities Supervision Program," which was established in 2023. Part of the
PANews
2025/08/16 20:01
Grayscale unleashes GDOG as Wall Street sniffs around spot Dogecoin ETF
Grayscale has filed an S-1 registration statement with the SEC for a spot Dogecoin ETF. The ETF would trade under the ticker "GDOG" on NYSE Arca.
Crypto.news
2025/08/16 19:57
BlockSec: D3XAT is suspected of being attacked, and the current estimated loss is $160,000
PANews reported on August 16th that Web3 security firm BlockSec has detected a suspected attack on D3XAT, a cryptocurrency exchange within the BSC ecosystem, with estimated losses reaching $160,000. Although
PANews
2025/08/16 19:52
Hyperion DeFi Financial Report: Over 1.5 Million HYPE Tokens Purchased So Far
PANews reported on August 16 that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed company Hyperion DeFi released its second quarter financial results report as of June 30, disclosing that the company has completed
PANews
2025/08/16 19:47
Manta Network lends 7.5 million MANTA tokens to Wintermute to provide liquidity
PANews reported on August 16th that Manta Network has reached a liquidity agreement with market maker Wintermute to loan 7.5 million MANTA tokens to support liquidity on cryptocurrency exchanges. These
PANews
2025/08/16 19:44
