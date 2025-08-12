MEXC Exchange
/
Krypto-nyheder
/
2025-08-17 Sunday
Krypto-nyheder
Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
AguilaTrades opened a short position of 30,000 ETH in the early morning, with a current floating profit of $1.18 million
According to PANews on August 12, according to monitoring by Ember@, trader @AguilaTrades opened a short position of 30,000 ETH between 3 and 6 am, with an opening price of
TRADER
$0.001399
-5.28%
ETH
$4,563.01
+3.81%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/12 08:12
Joint Statement of the China-US Stockholm Economic and Trade Talks: China and the United States suspend some tariffs on each other for 90 days
PANews reported on August 12 that according to Jinshi Data, citing information from the Ministry of Commerce, taking into account the London talks on June 9-10, 2025, and the Stockholm
JUNE
$0.0963
+8.81%
TRADE
$0.13727
+2.05%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/12 08:09
From WNBA farce to coin price surge, the viral marketing behind DILDO's tenfold increase in ten days
Author: 1912212.eth, Foresight News The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) was unexpectedly overshadowed by a bizarre "toy invasion" incident. Starting on July 29, a series of green mysterious toys (dildo)
ETH
$4,563.01
+3.81%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/12 08:00
Stripe partners with Paradigm to develop Tempo blockchain
PANews reported on August 12 that according to Fortune, financial technology giant Stripe is working with crypto venture capital firm Paradigm to develop a blockchain called Tempo. The project is
Dele
PANews
2025/08/12 07:59
UNI rises as Uniswap Foundation's DUNI proposal hints at fee switch unlock
Uniswap (UNI) saw a 3% gain on Monday following Uniswap Foundation's DUNI governance proposal, which aligns with the state of Wyoming's Decentralized Unincorporated Nonprofit Association (DUNA) Act.
UNI
$11.23
+3.05%
ACT
$0.04178
+2.30%
Dele
Fxstreet
2025/08/12 07:45
SEC Declares Ripple-XRP Case Closed—Shifts Focus to Clear Crypto Rules
The end of the Ripple v SEC legal saga fueled renewed optimism for XRP and the broader crypto market as regulators pivot toward crafting clear rules to drive digital asset growth. With Ripple Case Over, SEC Pivots to Building Clarity for Digital Assets Optimism spread across the cryptocurrency sector after the U.S. Securities and Exchange […]
U
$0.02275
-10.78%
XRP
$3.1348
+1.06%
SAGA
$0.2732
+2.93%
CLEAR
$0.02683
+1.93%
Dele
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/12 07:30
Bitmine Secures Largest Global ETH Treasury With $4.96B Holdings
Bitmine now holds the world’s largest ethereum treasury, valued at over $4.96 billion. The company’s holdings total 1,150,263 ETH tokens as of August 10, based on a price of $4,311 per token. Bitmine Boasts World’s Biggest ETH Stash Held by a Public Company This valuation marks a significant $2 billion increase from the $2.9 billion […]
TOKEN
$0.01582
+4.01%
ETH
$4,563.01
+3.81%
NOW
$0.00715
-0.13%
Dele
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/12 06:05
ETF Recap: Bitcoin and Ether Funds Rebound With Big Weekly Gains
Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) snapped early-week losses to close with a $247 million net inflow, while ether ETFs notched $327 million in gains, with both markets seeing strong institutional participation. Bitcoin and Ether Post $247 Million and $327 Million Weekly Gains What began as a bruising start to the week for crypto ETFs turned into […]
GAINS
$0.02785
+1.01%
NET
$0.00010259
-8.40%
Dele
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/12 05:30
Cango Acquires Georgia Bitcoin Mining Facility for $19.5 Million
Cango Inc. has acquired a fully operational 50-megawatt (MW) bitcoin mining facility in Georgia, U.S., for $19.5 million. Cango Acquires 50 MW Bitcoin Mine The New York Stock Exchange-listed company (NYSE: CANG) announced the acquisition on Aug. 11, 2025. This marks Cango’s first step in increasing its portfolio of owned and operated mining sites. The […]
U
$0.02275
-10.78%
Dele
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/12 04:50
New $143m ETH wallet draws eyes as Bernstein tips Coinbase for rally edge
Nansen flagged an unknown entity just parked 33,000 ETH in a freshly minted multisig wallet funded from a BitGo account. Meanwhile, Bernstein says such large-scale ETH moves could herald a broader rally where Coinbase stands to collect the biggest gains.…
EDGE
$0.84173
+38.17%
GAINS
$0.02785
+1.01%
ETH
$4,563.01
+3.81%
WALLET
$0.02851
+3.11%
Dele
Crypto.news
2025/08/12 04:43
Trendene nyheder
Mere
Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation
Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose