2025-08-17 Sunday

Krypto-nyheder

Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
Revolut, Europe's largest fintech brand, lists $DRIFT token

Revolut, Europe's largest fintech brand, lists $DRIFT token

PANews reported on August 12th that Drift Protocol has officially launched the $DRIFT token on Revolut, Europe's largest fintech brand, reaching its 60 million users in over 60 countries. EEA
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01582+4.01%
Drift Protocol
DRIFT$0.5558+0.96%
Dele
PANews2025/08/12 09:05
Ethereum Classic Launches ETCswap Launchpad

Ethereum Classic Launches ETCswap Launchpad

PANews reported on August 12 that Ethereum Classic announced the launch of ETCswap Launchpad, which supports users to quickly create ERC20 tokens and initiate initial liquidity offerings (ILOs). The platform
Dele
PANews2025/08/12 09:03
The Rise of DATs: From Bitcoin Holding to Yield Management

The Rise of DATs: From Bitcoin Holding to Yield Management

By Sankalp Shangari Compiled by Shaw Golden Finance summary Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) is a financial institution for "enthusiasts" on the chain, so what are these companies becoming? Not just
Notcoin
NOT$0.001964-0.45%
Dele
PANews2025/08/12 09:00
Aptos’ DEX trading volume reached $9 billion in the first half of the year, and the market value of stablecoins increased to $1.2 billion

Aptos’ DEX trading volume reached $9 billion in the first half of the year, and the market value of stablecoins increased to $1.2 billion

PANews reported on August 12th that a Messari report showed that Aptos made significant progress in on-chain performance, DeFi ecosystem, and technological innovation in the first half of 2025. Transaction
DeFi
DEFI$0.001775+0.90%
Dele
PANews2025/08/12 08:58
Filecoin's first batch of ProPGF grants over $3.6 million to 14 teams

Filecoin's first batch of ProPGF grants over $3.6 million to 14 teams

PANews reported on August 12th that Filecoin successfully completed its first Public Goods Grant (ProPGF), awarding a total of $3.6818 million to 14 teams to build infrastructure, develop tools, and
Dele
PANews2025/08/12 08:47
US and allies seize $1 million in BTC, nine domains, and four servers from Russian ransomware gang

US and allies seize $1 million in BTC, nine domains, and four servers from Russian ransomware gang

PANews reported on August 12th that, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. and international law enforcement agencies conducted a joint operation on July 24th, seizing four servers, nine
U
U$0.02275-10.78%
Bitcoin
BTC$118,199.4+0.46%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00009221+0.45%
Dele
PANews2025/08/12 08:38
Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon may plead guilty, US court sets hearing for August 12

Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon may plead guilty, US court sets hearing for August 12

PANews reported on August 12 that according to Coindesk, Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon may change his previous "not guilty" plea at the hearing at 10:30 pm on August 12.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00239833+3.24%
MAY
MAY$0.04988-0.93%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001964-0.45%
Dele
PANews2025/08/12 08:32
MARA to acquire 64% stake in French data company Exaion for $168 million

MARA to acquire 64% stake in French data company Exaion for $168 million

PANews reported on August 12th that according to Bloomberg, Bitcoin mining company MARA plans to acquire a 64% stake in French data company Exaion for $168 million, becoming the majority
Dele
PANews2025/08/12 08:26
USDC Treasury minted 250 million new USDC on Ethereum in the early morning

USDC Treasury minted 250 million new USDC on Ethereum in the early morning

PANews reported on August 12 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, in the early morning of August 12, Beijing time, USDC Treasury minted 75,000,000, 100,000,000 and 75,000,000 USDC on the
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995+0.02%
Dele
PANews2025/08/12 08:23
An institution/whale added nearly 60,000 ETH, currently holding $1.24 billion in ETH

An institution/whale added nearly 60,000 ETH, currently holding $1.24 billion in ETH

PANews reported on August 12th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that a whale or institution recently added 59,998 ETH from FalconX, Galaxy Digital, and BitGo, with a total value of
Ethereum
ETH$4,563.02+3.81%
Dele
PANews2025/08/12 08:14

Trendene nyheder

Mere

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.

Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million

Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation

Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose