MEXC Exchange
/
Krypto-nyheder
/
2025-08-17 Sunday
Krypto-nyheder
Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
Story Protocol launches $360M IP token reserve with Nasdaq-listed Heritage Distilling Company
Heritage Distilling to hold $360M in Story Protocol’s IP tokens, becoming the first Nasdaq-listed firm to adopt a blockchain IP asset as reserves. Heritage Distilling Holding Company (Nasdaq: CASK) will become the first U.S.-listed firm to adopt Story Protocol’s (IP)…
U
$0.02275
-10.78%
TOKEN
$0.01579
+3.94%
IP
$5.815
+1.28%
HOLD
$0.00004536
+8.10%
Dele
Crypto.news
2025/08/12 12:02
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a record high net inflow of $1.019 billion yesterday, with BlackRock receiving $640 million.
PANews reported on August 12 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$1.019 billion yesterday (August 11, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum
NET
$0.00010259
-8.40%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/12 12:00
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $178 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of net inflow.
PANews reported on August 12 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (August 11, Eastern Time) was US$178 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
NET
$0.00010259
-8.40%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/12 11:54
Hyperliquid Assistance Fund Has Acquired $1.2 Billion in HYPE Tokens Since Its Inception
PANews reported on August 12 that HYPE Engine was officially released as the first autonomous vault prototype, aiming to leverage Hyperliquid's production capabilities and transform them into continuously growing value.
HYPE
$47.1
+0.89%
FUND
$0.02455
+0.20%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/12 11:52
Western Union Seals $500M Intermex Deal to Command Americas Money Transfer Race
Western Union is set to expand its global reach with a $500 million Intermex acquisition, adding Intermex’s Ripple partnership to its arsenal of cross-border payment capabilities. Western Union Accelerates Global Expansion with Intermex Acquisition Western Union (NYSE: WU) and International Money Express Inc. (Intermex) (NASDAQ: IMXI) announced on Aug. 10 that they have entered into […]
CROSS
$0.2796
+2.37%
Dele
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/12 11:30
Ark Invest increased its holdings of Blockchain by $19.2 million, bringing Blockchain’s current reserves to 8,692 BTC.
PANews reported on August 12 that according to the latest disclosure, Ark Invest, led by Cathie Wood, increased its holdings of Block Inc. shares through its three ETFs, with a
BTC
$118,200.1
+0.44%
ARK
$0.4492
+1.35%
BLOCK
$0.1746
-1.02%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/12 11:28
Doge Killer accidentally increases LEASH supply by 10%, DAO proposes two solutions
PANews reported on August 12th that according to the SHIB ecosystem project Doge Killer (LEASH) team, the LEASH supply will increase by approximately 10% (approximately 10,765) on August 11, 2025,
SHIB
$0.00001325
+1.92%
DAO
$0.1244
+0.97%
DOGE
$0.23864
+4.40%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/12 11:20
Metaplanet holds a total of 18,113 bitcoins, with a total investment of approximately US$1.85 billion
PANews reported on August 12th that Metaplanet President Simon Gerovich disclosed that as of August 12, 2025, Metaplanet held a total of 18,113 bitcoins, representing a total investment of approximately
Dele
PANews
2025/08/12 11:11
Stripe to develop layer 1 payments blockchain with Paradigm
Stripe is quietly building a new payments-focused blockchain called Tempo, developed in partnership with venture capital firm Paradigm. According to an Aug. 11 report from Fortune, the project surfaced through a now-removed job posting on the Blockchain Association’s career site,…
LAYER
$0.6143
+1.18%
NOW
$0.00715
-0.13%
Dele
Crypto.news
2025/08/12 11:09
Ethereum ETF holdings total approximately 6 million ETH, and 70 Ethereum reserve entities hold over $15 billion worth of ETH.
PANews reported on August 12 that according to the latest data from StrategyEthreserve, the current holdings of Ethereum ETFs have reached approximately 6 million ETH, accounting for 4.96% of the
HOLD
$0.00004536
+8.10%
ETH
$4,563.02
+3.80%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/12 11:08
Trendene nyheder
Mere
Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation
Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose