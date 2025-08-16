2025-08-17 Sunday

Krypto-nyheder

Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
Mysterious 2012 Bitcoin Holder Moves 1,600 BTC in Several Waves

On Friday, as crypto prices swung wildly, a fresh batch of 300 bitcoins from 2012 — untouched for roughly 13 years — was moved for the first time. Altogether, this single holder has now shifted 1,600 BTC from 2012 wallets this month alone, a stash valued at more than $187 million today. Old-School Bitcoin Wallets […]
Bitcoin
BTC$118,200.2+0.44%
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/17 01:10
Bitcoin price derails as Polymarket Fed interest rate cut odds fall

Bitcoin pulled back and formed a risky pattern this week as market participants pared back their Federal Reserve interest rate cut expectations.
Crypto.news2025/08/17 01:00
Crypto Weekly Wrap: Bitcoin Hits $124K Before Inflation Data Sparks $1B Liquidation Frenzy

The crypto economy ended the week slightly higher, rising from $3.97T to $4.04T, but the real story was the volatility beneath the surface. Crypto Market’s Eventful Week After appearing to keep up the momentum from the previous week, the crypto economy ultimately ended this week marginally higher, rising from $3.97 trillion to $4.04 trillion. This […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/17 00:05
Ethereum ETFs hit pause: $59m flows out as ETH pulls back from all-time highs

U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs recorded net outflows of $59.34 million on August 15, ending an eight-day streak that brought $3.7 billion in total inflows.
Ethereum
ETH$4,561.8+3.77%
Crypto.news2025/08/17 00:00
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$261 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 16th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $261 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $70.7449 million
PANews2025/08/16 23:30
Opinion: The convergence of multiple market forces may push Bitcoin to $150,000 by the end of 2025

PANews reported on August 16th that according to Crowdfundinsider, global financial consulting giant deVere Group predicts that Bitcoin is still expected to reach $150,000 by the end of 2025 as
PANews2025/08/16 23:09
Bitcoin Standard Treasury: Will increase Bitcoin holdings to more than 50,000

PANews reported on August 16 that according to CoinDesk, Bitcoin Standard Treasury (BSTR), led by cryptography pioneer Adam Back, announced that it is preparing to be listed on the Nasdaq
PANews2025/08/16 22:45
OpenMind — active in the project with an eye on the drop

OpenMind is a technology company developing a decentralized operating system for robots and autonomous agents. At the time of writing, the project allows you to register for the waitlist and complete simple social tasks to earn points. The team has raised $20 million in funding from Pantera Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Digital Currency Group (DCG), and […] Сообщение OpenMind — active in the project with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted2025/08/16 22:31
Trump: No tariffs on Chinese purchases of Russian oil for now

PANews reported on August 16th that, according to a report from Jinshi forwarded by Global Network, the United States recently announced additional tariffs on Indian goods, citing India's purchase of
PANews2025/08/16 21:55
Whales "set 10 major targets first" to go long on Ethereum, with current floating losses exceeding $640,000

PANews reported on August 16 that a screenshot of a whale's position shared on the X platform, titled "Set 10 Big Targets First," showed that it opened a long position
PANews2025/08/16 20:50

Trendene nyheder

