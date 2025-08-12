MEXC Exchange
/
Krypto-nyheder
/
2025-08-17 Sunday
Krypto-nyheder
Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
Cosine: The Qubic mining pool is suspected of successfully launching a 51% attack on Monero, theoretically able to rewrite transactions
PANews reported on August 12th that SlowMist founder Yu Xian (Yu Xian) claimed in a post that the Qubic mining pool, through recent economic incentives, has aggregated significant computing power
QUBIC
$0.0000030826
+0.34%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/12 17:49
Sequans Acquires 13 Additional Bitcoin for $1.5 Million, Increasing Total Holdings to 3,171 BTC
Paris-headquartered Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) has announced the acquisition of an additional 13 bitcoin for approximately $1.5 million, at an average purchase price of $117,012 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees. As of August 8, 2025, the company now holds a total of 3,171 bitcoins, with a total net investment in bitcoin amounting to around […]
BTC
$118,200.2
+0.44%
NET
$0.00010259
-8.40%
NOW
$0.00716
--%
Dele
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/12 17:30
Alitong Yiqianwen: Qwen Code can enjoy 2,000 free calls per day
PANews reported on August 12 that Alitong Yi Qianwen announced that Qwen Code can enjoy 2,000 free calls per day, with no token quota limit.
TOKEN
$0.01577
+3.81%
FREE
$0.00014471
+5.96%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/12 17:26
Few backed Bitcoin in 2010; Here’s next big crypto in 2025
Little Pepe’s $0.0018 presale is nearing sell-out, and its meme-powered Layer 2 blockchain could be the 2025 underdog that repeats BTC's success. #partnercontent
BTC
$118,200.2
+0.44%
HERE
$0.00047
--%
LAYER
$0.6142
+1.16%
PEPE
$0.00001133
+2.81%
MEME
$0.002005
+1.62%
Dele
Crypto.news
2025/08/12 17:00
One week after the implementation of Hong Kong's stablecoin regulations, OTC trading volume dropped by nearly 33%
PANews reported on August 12th that Bitrace monitoring showed that the local over-the-counter (OTC) market in Hong Kong had decreased by 32.94% in the week since the implementation of the
Dele
PANews
2025/08/12 16:59
UMA updates oracle to restrict proposal permissions and optimizes Polymarket solutions
PANews reported on August 12th that UMA, Polymarket's oracle provider, has approved proposal UMIP-189, upgrading its oracle contract from OOV2 to MOOV2, limiting market solution proposals to whitelisted users. This
UMA
$1.3272
+1.98%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/12 16:55
Led by Harvard University, which well-known American universities are betting on cryptocurrency?
Author: Zen, PANews In recent years, cryptocurrencies have evolved from niche experiments into an emerging asset class for institutional portfolios. In the United States, in particular, endowment funds at several
WELL
$0.0001289
-0.69%
ZEN
$8.108
+1.85%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/12 16:48
MANTRA Chain testnet achieves EVM compatibility, mainnet launch targeted for September
PANews reported on August 12th that MANTRA announced that its testnet has achieved full EVM compatibility, becoming the first MultiVM Layer 1 blockchain designed specifically for real-world assets. The blockchain
REAL
$0.049
-0.16%
LAYER
$0.6142
+1.16%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/12 16:37
Clearpool, Cicada Partner to Boost Risk Management in PayFi Lending
Clearpool, a decentralized capital markets ecosystem, has partnered with on-chain credit risk management company Cicada in a move to institutionalize PayFi lending with improved risk management. In an announcement shared with Cryptonews on Monday, the partnership will boost Clearpool’s credibility and risk management in PayFi lending. Cicada will structure and underwrite PayFi lending opportunities and serve as the administrative agent for select Credit Pools. Cicada has underwritten more than $850m in loans at a 1.2% default rate during the prior cycle. 🤝 Clearpool has partnered with Cicada to institutionalize PayFi lending with risk-managed Credit Pools Cicada is an on-chain credit risk management company founded by a seasoned team of former buy- and sell-side credit professionals. Cicada’s co-founders have deep crypto… pic.twitter.com/JY79tNCVqE — Clearpool (@ClearpoolFin) August 11, 2025 Clearpool’s partnership with Cicada could shake up the lending space, bringing more institutional players into the DeFi fold. Clearpool Expands to Payment Financing or PayFi According to Jakob Kronbichler, CEO of Clearpool, Cicada’s risk management integration would strengthen Clearpool’s institutional infrastructure for PayFi lending. “While stablecoin settlements are instant, underlying fiat flows are not, forcing fintechs to bridge liquidity gaps,” he said. “This partnership enhances our proven credit framework and supports the growth of the emerging trillion-dollar stablecoin payment ecosystem.” Clearpool will be launching PayFi Credit Pools for users to access these highly liquid, real-world yield opportunities. This means facilitating credit to institutional lenders specializing in short-term stablecoin-based working capital to fintech operators. It will also launch cpUSD, a permissionless, yield-bearing asset, which will enable retail to tap into real-world stablecoin payments. Cicada offers Risk-as-a-Service (RaaS) Solutions to DeFi Protocols On the other hand, Cicada offers Risk-as-a-Service (RaaS) solutions, including third-party underwriting, pool management for DeFi protocols and risk structuring. “Partnering with Clearpool allows us to elevate PayFi lending by combining our underwriting and risk management expertise with their innovative credit products,” said Sefton Kincaid, Managing Partner of Cicada Partners. The partnership will accelerate the adoption of PayFi by laying the groundwork for more safer, transparent and scalable stablecoin ecosystem. “Together, we’re advancing professionally managed Credit Pools and strengthening Clearpool’s offering to borrowers and lenders in the growing stablecoin economy,” Kincaid added.
REAL
$0.049
-0.16%
MORE
$0.10058
+0.65%
TAP
$0.462
+7.44%
MOVE
$0.1395
+1.67%
DEEP
$0.17363
+2.57%
Dele
CryptoNews
2025/08/12 16:36
Stablecoins Dominate Digital Asset Transactions in Sub-Saharan Africa, Surpassing Bitcoin
A study revealed that stablecoins represented 43% of cryptocurrency transactions in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2024, significantly outpacing bitcoin’s 18.1% share. Transaction Growth and Nigerian Dominance According to a study, stablecoins accounted for 43% of cryptocurrency transactions in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) in 2024, more than double that of bitcoin (18.1%). Nigeria and South Africa lead the […]
MORE
$0.10058
+0.65%
Dele
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/12 16:30
Trendene nyheder
Mere
Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation
Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose