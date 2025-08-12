MEXC Exchange
/
Krypto-nyheder
/
2025-08-17 Sunday
Krypto-nyheder
Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
Ethereum’s Rally Fuels New Wave of Passive Income with WinnerMining
U.S. Ethereum exchange-traded funds ( ETFs ) ended the week with a sharp rebound, reversing early August losses as investor sentiment turned positive. Data from SoSoValue show Ethereum ETFs recorded $222.34 million in net inflows on Aug. 8. BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) led with $254.73 million, boosting assets under management to $12.35 billion. Fidelity’s Ethereum Fund (FETH) saw $132.36 million in inflows, and Grayscale’s Ethereum Mini Trust (ETH) added $38.25 million. Analysts link the rebound to a recent executive order by President Donald Trump allowing cryptocurrencies in retirement plans such as 401(k)s — a move expected to broaden Ethereum’s investor base significantly. Beyond ETFs: Seeking Steady ETH Payouts While ETFs offer long-term exposure, some Ethereum holders are looking for predictable daily income without relying on market swings. One option gaining traction is WinnerMining , a cloud mining platform that leases computing power through fixed-term contracts. You can find WinnerMining ETH cloud mining contracts here . Why Investors Choose WinnerMining $15 sign-up bonus, no deposit required; No maintenance or management fees; Supports ETH, BTC, XRP, USDT, DOGE, and more; Daily returns based on contract rates; Security powered by McAfee® and Cloudflare®; Referral bonuses up to 4.5%. “As the crypto market matures, more investors are shifting from speculation toward predictable income streams,” said Jeremy Brooks, an analyst at CryptoMetrics. “WinnerMining’s ETH contracts appeal to those seeking steady returns without daily volatility.” Bottom Line With ETH ETFs regaining momentum and platforms like WinnerMining providing fixed daily payouts, Ethereum investors can now combine long-term growth potential with short-term cash flow. (WinnerMining is available on iOS, Android and Google Play. Sign-up bonus terms apply.)
K
$0.2176
-2.07%
U
$0.02275
-10.78%
TRUMP
$9.458
+4.10%
BTC
$118,200.2
+0.44%
TRUST
$0.0005188
-0.01%
Dele
CryptoNews
2025/08/12 19:00
Starknet mainnet welcomes the launch of derivatives DEX Extended
PANews reported on August 12th that according to The Block, Extended, a decentralized perpetual contract exchange built by the former Revolut team, has launched on the Ethereum Layer 2 network
LAYER
$0.6142
+1.16%
BLOCK
$0.1745
-1.07%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/12 18:40
Pro-Crypto UFC Inks $7.7 Billion Deal With Paramount
The mammoth deal effectively renders the pay-per-view (PPV) model in MMA obsolete, as all events will be made available on Paramount+ starting in 2026. UFC Lands $7.7 Billion Paramount Deal Back in 2018, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and litecoin, one of the oldest cryptocurrencies, made headlines around the world with a sponsorship deal. But […]
PRO
$0.8008
+0.08%
Dele
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/12 18:30
Circle announces the launch of ARC, a Layer 1 blockchain focused on stablecoins
PANews reported on August 12 that according to Zoomer , Circle will launch ARC , a Layer 1 blockchain dedicated to stablecoins.
LAYER
$0.6142
+1.16%
ARC
$0.003851
-5.12%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/12 18:30
Radiant Capital hackers exchanged 3,091 ETH for $13.26 million in DAI and transferred it to a new address
PANews reported on August 12th that, according to PeckShieldAlert, an address identified as the Radiant Capital hacker has exchanged 3,091 ETH for $13.26 million in DAI and transferred the stolen
DAI
$0.9999
+0.06%
ETH
$4,562.03
+3.77%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/12 18:24
SharpLink Gaming Boosts ETH Holdings With $400 Million Deal As Ethereum ETFs See Record $1 Billion Inflows
SharpLink Gaming announced a $400 million deal to help the company bolster its ETH holdings as inflows into US spot Ethereum ETFs (exchange-traded funds) topped $1 billion for the first
ETH
$4,562.03
+3.77%
Dele
Insidebitcoins
2025/08/12 18:23
Singer Deng Ziqi invested in an AI project in 2019 and has now received a 10-fold return.
PANews reported on August 12th that Chinese pop singer Deng Ziqi recently revealed in a conversation with Li Dan that she invested in an artificial intelligence company in 2019 and
AI
$0.1278
+1.42%
NOW
$0.00716
--%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/12 18:08
The latest news on the AI sector after Ethereum's surge: Almanak Vault is hot, and VCs are enthusiastic about DePai.
By Castle Labs Compiled by Tim, PANews Market Overview This has been a historic week for all of us at E-Guards, as the price of ETH finally broke through the
AI
$0.1278
+1.42%
HOT
$0.0010221
+4.69%
ETH
$4,562.03
+3.77%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/12 18:02
Resupply attacker laundered 2,280 ETH via Tornado Cash
PANews reported on August 12 that according to PeckShieldAlert, the Resupply attacker has completed the laundering of 2,280 ETH (approximately US$9.8 million) through Tornado Cash.
VIA
$0.0152
-1.93%
ETH
$4,562.03
+3.77%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/12 17:59
Trump Crypto Adviser David Bailey’s Nakamoto Inc. Plans ‘Smash Buying’ Of $762M Bitcoin, Will Build ‘Bitcoin Juggernaut’
David Bailey, crypto policy adviser to US President Donald Trump and CEO of Nakamoto Inc., plans to buy $762.5 million in Bitcoin today to turn his firm into a “Bitcoin
TRUMP
$9.458
+4.10%
Dele
Insidebitcoins
2025/08/12 17:57
Trendene nyheder
Mere
Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation
Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose