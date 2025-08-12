2025-08-17 Sunday

SUI Network mistakenly released Robinhood's IPO announcement, suspecting it was leaked in advance

PANews reported on August 12th that SUI Network briefly published and then quickly deleted a blog post announcing the listing of the SUI token on Robinhood, sparking speculation of a
PANews2025/08/12 21:43
The three major U.S. stock indexes opened higher, and Circle surged over 10%.

PANews reported on August 12th that the three major U.S. stock indexes opened higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.4%, the S&P 500 up 0.4%, and the Nasdaq
PANews2025/08/12 21:39
ALT5 Deal Puts First Valuation on Trump-Backed WLFI Token at $0.20

World Liberty Financial’s deal with ALT5 Sigma Corporation has set the first market value for WLFI, the Trump-backed DeFi project’s token, at $0.20, marking its debut valuation since the token’s sale last year. Key Takeaways: ALT5’s share swap with World Liberty Financial set WLFI’s first valuation at $0.20. Several institutional investors and venture capital firms participated in the $1.5B share sale to buy WLFI. ALT5’s board additions include WLFI holders, raising potential conflict of interest concerns. On Monday, ALT5 said it will pivot to operate as a crypto treasury company, selling 200,000 new shares and using the proceeds to purchase $1.5 billion worth of WLFI. Half of the newly issued shares will be swapped directly for WLFI held by World Liberty Financial, according to ALT5 chief investment officer Matt Morgan . ALT5 Says Institutional and VC Investors Joined WLFI Share Sale ALT5 did not confirm whether other WLFI holders are participating in the swap, though it said several unnamed institutional investors and venture capital firms took part in the share sale. This is the first time WLFI has been priced since World Liberty Financial sold $550 million worth of tokens to investors between October and March. Pricing during that sale varied depending on purchase timing. Notable backers include Tron founder Justin Sun, who acquired $75 million worth of WLFI . Initially, the token was non-tradable, preventing any open market valuation. The transaction also underscores the rise of crypto treasury companies, public firms that raise capital via debt or equity to buy cryptocurrencies. Michael Saylor’s Strategy pioneered the model in 2020 with Bitcoin purchases funded by share and debt issuance, a move that has since driven its stock up more than 3,500%. 🚨Breaking: ALT5 Sigma SEC filings confirm $WLFI purchase at $0.20 per token. The estimated value might exceed all expectations! 🦅🔥🚀 https://t.co/wVAyaPcGiT pic.twitter.com/nzR8SbI5ud — WLFI🇰🇷 (@WLIF47) August 12, 2025 Favorable U.S. crypto policies under the Trump administration have spurred similar strategies from other companies, often formed through reverse mergers with struggling public firms. Conflicts of interest have emerged in some cases. For example, Tron Inc, which aims to accumulate TRX tokens, lists Weike Sun, father of Justin Sun, on its board. ALT5’s pivot comes with its own potential conflicts: the company has added World Liberty Financial CEO Zach Witkoff, COO Zak Folkman, and Eric Trump to its board. All three hold WLFI and thus stand to benefit from the token’s appreciation. WLFI Grants Governance Rights Without Being a DAO WLFI serves as a governance token for World Liberty Financial, granting holders voting rights on protocol changes. The project has emphasized it is not a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). In July, WLFI holders voted to make the token tradable , with World Liberty Financial indicating trading could begin by the end of August. Just recently, it was reported that World Liberty Financial is seeking to raise $1.5 billion to launch a publicly traded treasury company holding both its proprietary WLFI token and cash reserves. If completed, the venture would mark another expansion of the Trump family’s growing presence in the digital asset sector. Notably, the crypto industry has donated over $26 million to Donald Trump this year, according to newly released campaign finance filings. Campaign finance records show that contributions to the pro-Trump super PAC, MAGA Inc., came from some of the biggest names in crypto.
CryptoNews2025/08/12 21:18
Germany's 30-year bond yield climbed to 3.264%, its highest level since 2011.

PANews reported on August 12 that Germany's 30-year government bond yield climbed to 3.264%, the highest level since 2011.
PANews2025/08/12 21:10
White House: Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung will meet in Washington on August 25

PANews reported on August 12 that a White House official said: US President Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung will meet in Washington on August 25.
PANews2025/08/12 21:10
Transak Completes $16 Million in Strategic Financing, Led by IDG Capital and Tether

PANews reported on August 12th that, according to CoinDesk, Web3 payment infrastructure company Transak announced the completion of a $16 million strategic funding round, led by IDG Capital and Tether,
PANews2025/08/12 21:09
Shiba Inu price at risk of a crash as key metrics crumble

Shiba Inu’s price has already crashed by over 60% from its November highs, and both technical and fundamental factors point to further downside in the near term. Shiba Inu price at risk as crucial metrics dip Shiba Inu, the biggest…
Crypto.news2025/08/12 21:07
Grayscale Launches DeepBook and Walrus Trust, Deploying Key Protocols for the Sui Ecosystem

PANews reported on August 12th that Grayscale announced the establishment of two single-asset trusts, DeepBook and Walrus , which hold the native tokens of the Sui blockchain, DEEP and WAL
PANews2025/08/12 21:06
Bullard: I spoke with Bessant last week and am happy to act in accordance with the wishes of Finance Minister Bessant

PANews reported on August 12th that, according to Jinshi, former St. Louis Fed President James Bullard spoke with Benson last week about the possibility of succeeding Treasury Secretary Benson. He
PANews2025/08/12 21:01
SAVVY MINING Launches New XRP Mining Contracts, Allowing Users to Easily Earn XRP Every Day

CryptoNews2025/08/12 21:00

