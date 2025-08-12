MEXC Exchange
Perplexity AI to acquire Google Chrome for $34.5 billion
PANews reported on August 12 that according to the Wall Street Journal, Perplexity AI plans to acquire Google's Chrome browser business for US$34.5 billion. If the deal is completed, it
PANews
2025/08/12 23:33
Do Kwon to Plead Guilty in $40B Terra Luna Collapse
Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon plans to plead guilty to U.S. conspiracy and wire fraud charges tied to the $40 billion collapse of his cryptocurrency projects, a judge confirmed Tuesday. Do Kwon, co-founder of Terraform Labs, will plead guilty to two criminal charges of conspiracy to defraud and wire fraud related to the 2022 collapse […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/12 23:30
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$387 million, mainly due to the short position
PANews reported on August 12th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $387 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $135 million
PANews
2025/08/12 23:30
An anonymous whale added another 35,000 ETH, bringing his total holdings to 328,000.
PANews reported on August 12th that an "unknown" whale or institution has increased its holdings by another 35,237 ETH, worth approximately $155 million, according to Onchain Lens. Its total holdings
PANews
2025/08/12 23:18
BNB Chain Expands Kickstart Program, Integrates LaaS to Provide One-Stop Project Support
PANews reported on August 12th that BNB Chain announced an upgrade to its Kickstart program, fully integrating the original LaaS Program to provide more efficient, one-stop support for ecosystem developers
PANews
2025/08/12 23:14
Sam Altman asks Elon Musk to sign an affidavit denying manipulation of the X algorithm
PANews reported on August 12th that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman publicly demanded that Elon Musk sign an affidavit certifying that he never directed changes to the X platform's algorithms to
PANews
2025/08/12 23:04
Summon.fun to Launch as Main Coin Launchpad on Sui Blockchain, Expanding to Solana
This content is provided by a sponsor. PRESS RELEASE. Summon.fun is set to go live this month as the main coin launchpad on the Sui blockchain, offering instant token creation for meme coin and community projects, while also delivering a professional-grade studio for Web3 builders. The platform will expand to Solana within weeks of the […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/12 23:00
PEPETO draws PEPE investors chasing next 100x memecoin
Pepeto is redefining the memecoin game by pairing meme culture with real blockchain utility, attracting investors seeking more than hype. #sponsored
Crypto.news
2025/08/12 23:00
Circle's proposed Arc blockchain will use USDC as its native gas
PANews reported on August 12th that Circle announced the launch of Arc, an open Layer-1 blockchain designed specifically for stablecoin finance. Arc uses USDC as its native gas, supports low
PANews
2025/08/12 22:57
Politico: Trump officials consider Fed Vice Chairman Jefferson as Fed Chairman
PANews reported on August 12 that according to the American political news website Politico: US President Trump's officials are considering Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Jefferson as Federal Reserve Chairman.
PANews
2025/08/12 22:46
