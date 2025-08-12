2025-08-17 Sunday

Do Kwon trades guilty plea in $40b fraud scheme for a shot at freedom

Do Kwon stood in federal court wearing an orange jumpsuit, a far cry from his days as the brash founder of Terraform Labs. The once hailed blockchain visionary, facing life behind bars, took a deal that could see him out…
Crypto.news2025/08/13 02:00
Bitcoin Stalls After Mixed CPI Data

The market was waiting for a clear signal from Tuesday’s CPI report but despite no increase in overall prices, certain items saw inflation jump to a two-year high. Ambiguous CPI Figures Leave Bitcoin Flat The U.S. Department of Labor Statistics published its consumer price index (CPI) data for July on Tuesday, revealing lower-than-expected inflation for […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/13 01:30
Chainlink price hits 6-month high as TVS surpasses $93b

Chainlink price has increased more than 8% in the past 24 hours to hit intraday highs of $24.07 as the blockchain protocol reaches a new milestone with its total value secured surpassing $93 billion. The Chainlink (LINK) cryptocurrency rose to…
Crypto.news2025/08/13 01:29
Sonic launches testnet 2.1 adding Pectra compatibility

Sonic, the Ethereum Virtual Machine compatible layer 1 blockchain, has announced the launch of its testnet 2.1, aimed at adding compatibility with the Pectra upgrade. The Sonic Labs team, which helps develop the layer 1 blockchain Sonic (S), said on…
Crypto.news2025/08/13 01:16
Top 3 cryptocurrencies to watch post US CPI data release

The cryptocurrency market is back in the green on Tuesday following a volatility-driven correction on Monday as investors anticipated the release of the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.
Fxstreet2025/08/13 00:55
Ether ETFs Smash Records With $1 Billion Single-Day Inflow

Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) posted a jaw-dropping $1.02 billion inflow, their largest single-day entry ever, while bitcoin ETFs maintained momentum with $178 million in net inflows. Both markets saw zero outflows and robust trading activity. Blackrock Leads $1B Ether ETF Surge As Bitcoin ETFs Extend Gains Crypto ETF flows lit up the market on Monday, […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/13 00:30
Steak ’n Shake’s Bitcoin trial could reset retail’s approach to crypto payments

Will Steak ’n Shake’s experiment with Bitcoin force traditional retailers to reconsider the balance between payment efficiency and brand relevance? Steak ’n Shake’s Q2 surge In the second quarter of 2025, Steak ‘n Shake recorded a 10.7% increase in same-store…
Crypto.news2025/08/13 00:10
Foreign media broke the news: Trump's nominee for the director of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics had suggested suspending the release of the monthly employment report

PANews reported on August 12th that according to Fox Business Channel, economist E.J. Antoni, nominated by US President Trump to be director of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, has recommended
PANews2025/08/12 23:56
Norway's sovereign wealth fund's Bitcoin exposure surges 192% to 7,161 coins in 2025

PANews reported on August 12th that according to CryptoCrunch, the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund (Norges Bank Investment Management, NBIM) saw its indirect Bitcoin holdings increase by 192% year-over-year this year,
PANews2025/08/12 23:54
Aave Protocol TVL Soars to Nearly $50 Billion, Dominating Ethereum’s Decentralized Lending Market

PANews reported on August 12th that, according to The Block , the Aave protocol's total value locked ( TVL ) has surged from $ 8 billion to $ 47 billion
PANews2025/08/12 23:48

