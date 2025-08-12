MEXC Exchange
Do Kwon trades guilty plea in $40b fraud scheme for a shot at freedom
Do Kwon stood in federal court wearing an orange jumpsuit, a far cry from his days as the brash founder of Terraform Labs. The once hailed blockchain visionary, facing life behind bars, took a deal that could see him out…
Crypto.news
2025/08/13 02:00
Bitcoin Stalls After Mixed CPI Data
The market was waiting for a clear signal from Tuesday’s CPI report but despite no increase in overall prices, certain items saw inflation jump to a two-year high. Ambiguous CPI Figures Leave Bitcoin Flat The U.S. Department of Labor Statistics published its consumer price index (CPI) data for July on Tuesday, revealing lower-than-expected inflation for […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/13 01:30
Chainlink price hits 6-month high as TVS surpasses $93b
Chainlink price has increased more than 8% in the past 24 hours to hit intraday highs of $24.07 as the blockchain protocol reaches a new milestone with its total value secured surpassing $93 billion. The Chainlink (LINK) cryptocurrency rose to…
Crypto.news
2025/08/13 01:29
Sonic launches testnet 2.1 adding Pectra compatibility
Sonic, the Ethereum Virtual Machine compatible layer 1 blockchain, has announced the launch of its testnet 2.1, aimed at adding compatibility with the Pectra upgrade. The Sonic Labs team, which helps develop the layer 1 blockchain Sonic (S), said on…
Crypto.news
2025/08/13 01:16
Top 3 cryptocurrencies to watch post US CPI data release
The cryptocurrency market is back in the green on Tuesday following a volatility-driven correction on Monday as investors anticipated the release of the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.
Fxstreet
2025/08/13 00:55
Ether ETFs Smash Records With $1 Billion Single-Day Inflow
Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) posted a jaw-dropping $1.02 billion inflow, their largest single-day entry ever, while bitcoin ETFs maintained momentum with $178 million in net inflows. Both markets saw zero outflows and robust trading activity. Blackrock Leads $1B Ether ETF Surge As Bitcoin ETFs Extend Gains Crypto ETF flows lit up the market on Monday, […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/13 00:30
Steak ’n Shake’s Bitcoin trial could reset retail’s approach to crypto payments
Will Steak ’n Shake’s experiment with Bitcoin force traditional retailers to reconsider the balance between payment efficiency and brand relevance? Steak ’n Shake’s Q2 surge In the second quarter of 2025, Steak ‘n Shake recorded a 10.7% increase in same-store…
Crypto.news
2025/08/13 00:10
Foreign media broke the news: Trump's nominee for the director of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics had suggested suspending the release of the monthly employment report
PANews reported on August 12th that according to Fox Business Channel, economist E.J. Antoni, nominated by US President Trump to be director of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, has recommended
PANews
2025/08/12 23:56
Norway's sovereign wealth fund's Bitcoin exposure surges 192% to 7,161 coins in 2025
PANews reported on August 12th that according to CryptoCrunch, the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund (Norges Bank Investment Management, NBIM) saw its indirect Bitcoin holdings increase by 192% year-over-year this year,
PANews
2025/08/12 23:54
Aave Protocol TVL Soars to Nearly $50 Billion, Dominating Ethereum’s Decentralized Lending Market
PANews reported on August 12th that, according to The Block , the Aave protocol's total value locked ( TVL ) has surged from $ 8 billion to $ 47 billion
PANews
2025/08/12 23:48
Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation
Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose