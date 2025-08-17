MEXC Exchange
Canary Capital CEO: Bitcoin will reach $140,000-150,000 this year, and Ethereum will not reach a new high
PANews reported on August 17 that according to Decrypt, Canary Capital CEO Steven McClurg said in an interview with CNBC: "There is more than a 50% chance that Bitcoin will
PANews
2025/08/17 08:20
Standard Chartered Bank: Norway's sovereign wealth fund increased its holdings of Bitcoin-related assets by 83% in the second quarter
PANews reported on August 17th that Geoffrey Kendrick, Global Head of Digital Asset Research at Standard Chartered Bank, stated that Norges Bank Investment Management increased its Bitcoin-related holdings by 83%
PANews
2025/08/17 08:07
SEC Court Filing Shows Ripple’s Regulatory Path Clearing—XRP Could Rip Once Approval Lands
XRP could be on the brink of a major breakout as a pivotal SEC court dismissal nears approval, fueling institutional interest, ETF speculation, and investor optimism. SEC Filing Awaits Court Green Light— XRP Could Enter Liftoff Zone if Approved The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) submitted a filing to the U.S. Court of Appeals […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/17 07:30
Ripple CTO Sees XRP Ledger as Key Infrastructure for Global Financial Systems
XRP Ledger is emerging as the blueprint for global financial infrastructure, combining unmatched scalability, real-world utility, and institutional-grade design already a decade in the making. XRP Ledger Positioned for Global Infrastructure Leadership, Ripple CTO Says Ripple’s chief technology officer, David Schwartz, explained on social media platform X on Aug. 13 that the increasing trend of […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/17 06:30
Trump-Backed Miner Seeks Asian Bitcoin Acquisitions
Financial Times (FT) reports that American Bitcoin, a U.S. cryptocurrency miner backed by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, is actively seeking acquisitions of listed companies in Japan and potentially Hong Kong to amass bitcoin reserves. According to three unnamed sources speaking with FT, the firm—which already develops its own strategic bitcoin holdings—has begun investor […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/17 05:30
From Apes to Punks, NFTs roar back with triple the buyers
The NFT market has staged a strong recovery NFTs are staging a comeback, with buyer activity nearly tripling and sales volume rising by 30.09% to $173.2 million. New data from CryptoSlam reveals that NFT buyers and sellers surged, while total…
Crypto.news
2025/08/17 05:00
Trump Emerges as Runner-up in Nobel Peace Prize Betting
Bettors on Polymarket and Kalshi see an interesting path for U.S. President Donald Trump to claim the Nobel Peace Prize. On both platforms, the sitting president holds the second-highest odds, putting him squarely in contention. Prediction Markets Keep Trump in Close Race for Nobel Peace Prize The Nobel Peace Prize is a prestigious international honor […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/17 04:30
5 cryptos that could explode and create millionaires in 2025
As the 2025 bull run unfolds, these five tokens could match or surpass PEPE’s explosive rally. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/08/17 03:50
Tether Taps $165B as Stablecoin Sector Climbs to $273B
Over the past week, the stablecoin market expanded by 1.28%, adding $3.464 billion to reach a total of $273.169 billion. Tether ( USDT) remains the heavyweight, commanding 60.49% of the entire market, with its supply climbing by roughly 730 million coins during the seven-day period. Tether and USDC Add to Market Dominance as Stablecoin Economy […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/17 03:30
This new XRP rival continues to go vertical while other coins struggle in August
Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin face pressure this August, but Remittix is climbing steadily toward milestones that could spark explosive growth. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/08/17 03:12
