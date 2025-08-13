MEXC Exchange
/
Krypto-nyheder
/
2025-08-17 Sunday
Krypto-nyheder
Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
Ethereum Foundation-associated addresses sold a total of 2,794.87 ETH in two hours
PANews reported on August 13th that on-chain data showed that addresses associated with the Ethereum Foundation sold a total of 2,794.87 ETH in the past two hours, with a cumulative
ETH
$4,560.65
+3.59%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/13 08:38
Mesh Adds RLUSD Support, Setting Stage for Merchant Adoption Surge
Ripple USD’s arrival on Mesh’s expansive crypto payments network signals a powerful step toward mainstream adoption, blending regulatory trust with seamless, stable digital transactions for global commerce. RLUSD Joins Mesh’s Growing List of Supported Tokens Mesh, a digital payments and crypto infrastructure provider, announced on Aug. 12, 2025, that it has integrated Ripple USD (RLUSD), […]
TRUST
$0.0005186
-0.03%
STAGE
$0.000046
+6.48%
Dele
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/13 08:30
Ethereum Foundation-associated addresses sold 1,694.8 ETH in the past two hours
PANews reported on August 13th that, according to Aunt Ai, an address associated with the Ethereum Foundation sold 1,694.8 ETH on-chain in the past two hours, valued at approximately $7.72
AI
$0.1278
+1.34%
ETH
$4,560.65
+3.59%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/13 08:13
The Nikkei 225 index rose to a record high, up more than 1% on the day
PANews reported on August 13 that the Nikkei 225 index rose to a record high, breaking through the 43,000 point mark for the first time, and rose more than 1%
MORE
$0.10066
+0.67%
INDEX
$1.292
+1.97%
ROSE
$0.02963
+2.27%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/13 08:02
The Compliance Revolution of Stablecoins: Decoding Hong Kong’s Anti-Money Laundering Blueprint
By SK Lee Compiled by: Vernacular Blockchain Introduction: A New Era for Digital Assets in Hong Kong When the Stablecoin Ordinance comes into effect on August 1, 2025, Hong Kong
EFFECT
$0.006214
-0.63%
LEE
$1.854
--%
ERA
$0.9626
+1.35%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/13 08:00
4 memecoins to buy now which could turn $1k investment into $200k in few months
Four memecoins could turn a $1,000 investment into $200,000 within months, driven by strong communities and viral growth. #partnercontent
NOW
$0.00716
--%
Dele
Crypto.news
2025/08/13 07:50
Argentina Fails to Find Key Actor Linked to Libra Memecoin Launch
Argentina has failed to identify one of the key individuals linked to the launch of Libra, the meme coin promoted by President Javier Milei on social media. Interpol Singapore was unable to pinpoint any individuals identified as Julian Peh, the CEO of KIP Protocol, who has ties to the Libra token. Libra Case Watch: Authorities […]
MEMECOIN
$0.007295
-14.24%
TOKEN
$0.01577
+3.54%
MEME
$0.002005
+1.57%
Dele
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/13 07:45
Qubic says its team is experimenting with the PoW protocol and has not harmed the Monero network.
PANews reported on August 13th that the Qubic team announced that its recent experiment tested the PoW protocol. Leveraging the experience of founder Come-from-Beyond (@c___f___b) and its unique architecture, the
QUBIC
$0.0000030737
+0.08%
NOT
$0.001966
-0.35%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/13 07:45
U.S. stock market closed: All three major stock indexes closed up more than 1%
PANews reported on August 13th that U.S. stocks closed up 1.10% on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite up 1.39%. Circle (CRCL.N)
U
$0.02275
-15.64%
MORE
$0.10066
+0.67%
MAJOR
$0.16952
+0.19%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/13 07:29
US Treasury Secretary Bensont: Fed should consider 50 basis points rate cut in September
PANews reported on August 13th that U.S. Treasury Secretary Bensonte stated that the Federal Reserve should consider a 50 basis point rate cut in September. It is hoped that Milan
U
$0.02275
-15.64%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/13 07:28
Trendene nyheder
Mere
Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation
Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose