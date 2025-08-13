MEXC Exchange
Diginex to acquire compliance automation firm Findings for $305 million
PANews reported on August 13th that Diginex, a Nasdaq-listed digital asset financial services company, announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding to acquire compliance automation company Findings for $305
PANews
2025/08/13 09:48
Vivopower Partners With Crypto.com to Expand XRP Treasury and Shareholder Access
Vivopower is catapulting its XRP-driven strategy with a Crypto.com partnership, merging institutional-grade custody, global stock access and deep DeFi integration for unprecedented investor reach. XRP-Focused Vivopower Selects Crypto.com for Custody and Stock Listing Vivopower International Plc (NASDAQ: VVPR) announced on Aug. 12, 2025, that it has selected Crypto.com as a strategic partner to expand its […]
XRP
$3.133
+0.85%
DEEP
$0.173452
+2.01%
DEFI
$0.001773
+0.79%
COM
$0.027992
+22.59%
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/13 09:30
Market News: Sam Altman and OpenAI will invest $250 million in brain-computer interface company Merge Labs
PANews reported on August 13 that market news: Sam Altman and OpenAI will invest $250 million to support brain-computer interface startup Merge Labs to compete with Musk's Neuralink.
STARTUP
$0.006049
-11.93%
PANews
2025/08/13 09:24
ChatGPT launches GPT-5 multimodal selection and model personalization updates
PANews reported on August 13th that Sam Altman released an update for ChatGPT, adding three new GPT-5 modes: "Auto," "Fast," and "Thinking," which users can switch between based on their
PANews
2025/08/13 09:23
Pantera Capital disclosed that it has invested more than $300 million in DAT companies
PANews reported on August 13th that, according to The Block , Pantera Capital disclosed for the first time that it has invested over $ 300 million in digital asset treasury
MORE
$0.10066
+0.67%
BLOCK
$0.1748
-0.90%
PANews
2025/08/13 09:02
A week after the stablecoin regulation came into effect, Hong Kong's over-the-counter market size dropped by 33%.
The Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance (hereinafter referred to as the Ordinance) officially came into effect on August 1, 2025. The Ordinance has established strict rules for the issuance and operation
EFFECT
$0.006214
-0.63%
PANews
2025/08/13 09:00
Coinbase announces the restart of stablecoin fund guidance
PANews reported on August 13th that, according to The Block, Coinbase announced the relaunch of its Stablecoin Bootstrap Fund, aiming to boost stablecoin liquidity in decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. Managed
DEFI
$0.001773
+0.79%
FUND
$0.02455
+0.20%
BLOCK
$0.1748
-0.90%
PANews
2025/08/13 08:58
Kazakhstan's Fonte Capital launches Central Asia's first spot Bitcoin ETF
PANews reported on August 13th that CoinDesk has announced the launch of Central Asia's first spot Bitcoin ETF, BETF, on the Astana International Exchange (AIX). Custodianed by BitGo, the ETF
AIX
$8.704571
+2.92%
PANews
2025/08/13 08:51
A whale deposited 5.09 million USDC into HyperLiquid to purchase 114,545 HYPE tokens
PANews reported on August 13th that, according to Onchain Lens, a whale deposited $5.09 million USDC into HyperLiquid and purchased 114,545 HYPE tokens at $44.48 per token. Previously, the whale
HYPE
$47.11
+0.61%
USDC
$0.9995
+0.02%
TOKEN
$0.01577
+3.54%
PANews
2025/08/13 08:44
Ethereum Foundation-associated addresses sold a total of 2,794.87 ETH in two hours
PANews reported on August 13th that on-chain data showed that addresses associated with the Ethereum Foundation sold a total of 2,794.87 ETH in the past two hours, with a cumulative
ETH
$4,560.21
+3.58%
PANews
2025/08/13 08:38
