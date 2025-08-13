MEXC Exchange
Two major ETH bulls have a profit of over $48 million
PANews reported on August 13th that, according to Onchain Lens, two major whales saw significant profits from their long positions when the ETH price broke through $4,600. The first whale
PANews
2025/08/13 10:28
Kenyan Web3 payment platform HoneyCoin completes $4.9 million in funding, led by Flourish Ventures
PANews reported on August 13th, according to BitKE, that Kenyan Web3 payment platform HoneyCoin announced the completion of a $4.9 million funding round led by Flourish Ventures. The funds will
PANews
2025/08/13 10:13
Pantera Research Report: 300 million bets on DAT, the second phase of the crypto bull market has begun
Source: Pantera Capital Original title: DAT Value Creation Compiled and compiled by: BitpushNews Preface: Crypto venture capital firm Pantera Capital revealed for the first time in its latest blockchain letter
PANews
2025/08/13 10:00
Aave ranks among the top 40 US banks by deposit size
PANews reported on August 13 that according to Kolten, the deposit scale of decentralized financial protocol Aave has exceeded that of three US banks, and with a total deposit of
PANews
2025/08/13 09:59
Altcoins open interest surges to new all-time high amid declining Bitcoin volatility
The altcoin market's futures open interest (OI) surged to a record $47 billion, driven by rapid price gains, according to a Glassnode report on Tuesday. The surge comes amid a decline in Bitcoin's (BTC) at-the-money implied volatility (ATM IV), which historically precedes sudden price swings.
Fxstreet
2025/08/13 09:50
Diginex to acquire compliance automation firm Findings for $305 million
PANews reported on August 13th that Diginex, a Nasdaq-listed digital asset financial services company, announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding to acquire compliance automation company Findings for $305
PANews
2025/08/13 09:48
Vivopower Partners With Crypto.com to Expand XRP Treasury and Shareholder Access
Vivopower is catapulting its XRP-driven strategy with a Crypto.com partnership, merging institutional-grade custody, global stock access and deep DeFi integration for unprecedented investor reach. XRP-Focused Vivopower Selects Crypto.com for Custody and Stock Listing Vivopower International Plc (NASDAQ: VVPR) announced on Aug. 12, 2025, that it has selected Crypto.com as a strategic partner to expand its […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/13 09:30
Market News: Sam Altman and OpenAI will invest $250 million in brain-computer interface company Merge Labs
PANews reported on August 13 that market news: Sam Altman and OpenAI will invest $250 million to support brain-computer interface startup Merge Labs to compete with Musk's Neuralink.
PANews
2025/08/13 09:24
ChatGPT launches GPT-5 multimodal selection and model personalization updates
PANews reported on August 13th that Sam Altman released an update for ChatGPT, adding three new GPT-5 modes: "Auto," "Fast," and "Thinking," which users can switch between based on their
PANews
2025/08/13 09:23
