Ethereum breaks through $4,600 to hit a multi-year high as corporate and institutional interest continues to grow

‍On August 12, Ethereum (ETH) rose more than 5%, breaking through $4,600, setting its highest price since December 2021. The rally coincided with corporate treasury purchases of currency, record inflows
PANews2025/08/13 15:00
OKB surges over 160%, now trading around $121

According to PANews on August 13th, OKB has surged over 160% and is now trading at around $121. It recently reached a high of $134 per coin.
PANews2025/08/13 14:58
H100 Group raises approximately SEK 65.3 million through private placement

PANews reported on August 13th that H100 Group AB has completed a private placement, issuing 8,225,926 new shares at a price of SEK 7.94 per share, raising approximately SEK 65.3
PANews2025/08/13 14:39
Latam Insights Encore: Brazil Set to Become a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Pioneer

Welcome to Latam Insights Encore, a deep dive into Latin America’s most relevant economic and crypto news from the past week. In this edition, we discuss the golden opportunity that Brazil, a country with high crypto adoption, has to become a trailblazer by pioneering the creation of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve in Latam. Latam Insights […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/13 14:30
AI Agent Service Platform HolmesAI Completes Seed+ Round Financing

PANews reported on August 13 that HolmesAI announced the completion of its "seed+ round" financing, with investors including well-known institutions such as Bitrise Capital, Waterdrop Capital, and CGV Fund. To
PANews2025/08/13 14:08
BTCS purchased 3 Pudgy Penguins NFTs and added them to its treasury

PANews reported on August 13th that BTCS, a blockchain company listed on Nasdaq, announced that it has purchased three Pudgy Penguins NFTs and added them to its treasury. BTCS currently
PANews2025/08/13 14:00
Vietnam's cryptocurrency legislation undergoes a fundamental shift: officially recognized as legal property under civil law

Author | FinTax introduction For a long time, Vietnam's legal definition of cryptocurrencies was unclear, and its tax policies subsequently fell into a "gray area," leaving market participants shrouded in
PANews2025/08/13 14:00
Huang Licheng closed his long positions in ETH and HYPE, with a cumulative profit of US$33.83 million

PANews reported on August 13th that, according to Onchain Lens, trader Machibigbrother (Huang Licheng) has closed his long positions in ETH (25x leverage) and HYPE (5x leverage), earning a cumulative
PANews2025/08/13 13:34
ODIN•FUN Lianchuang: Losses are being assessed and remaining funds are safe

PANews reported on August 13th that the co-founder of ODIN•FUN issued a statement announcing a major vulnerability discovered in its latest liquidity AMM (Automated Market Maker) update. Malicious users (primarily
PANews2025/08/13 13:31
Bitcoin Treasuries: Cool Story Bro, Now Show Us the Discipline

As more publicly traded companies adopt the MSTR Bitcoin treasury strategy, one may need to ask: is this truly sustainable, or just another bubble waiting to burst? The following guest post comes from Bitcoinminingstock.io, the one-stop hub for all things bitcoin mining stocks, educational tools, and industry insights. Originally published on Aug. 7, 2025, it […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/13 13:30

