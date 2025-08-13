MEXC Exchange
/
Krypto-nyheder
/
2025-08-17 Sunday
Krypto-nyheder
Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
Ethereum breaks through $4,600 to hit a multi-year high as corporate and institutional interest continues to grow
On August 12, Ethereum (ETH) rose more than 5%, breaking through $4,600, setting its highest price since December 2021. The rally coincided with corporate treasury purchases of currency, record inflows
MORE
$0.1007
+0.71%
GROW
$0.0117
-12.68%
ROSE
$0.02969
+2.48%
MULTI
$0.08307
-4.95%
ETH
$4,560.3
+3.58%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/13 15:00
OKB surges over 160%, now trading around $121
According to PANews on August 13th, OKB has surged over 160% and is now trading at around $121. It recently reached a high of $134 per coin.
OKB
$121.776
+17.65%
NOW
$0.00717
+0.13%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/13 14:58
H100 Group raises approximately SEK 65.3 million through private placement
PANews reported on August 13th that H100 Group AB has completed a private placement, issuing 8,225,926 new shares at a price of SEK 7.94 per share, raising approximately SEK 65.3
AB
$0.008731
+1.33%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/13 14:39
Latam Insights Encore: Brazil Set to Become a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Pioneer
Welcome to Latam Insights Encore, a deep dive into Latin America’s most relevant economic and crypto news from the past week. In this edition, we discuss the golden opportunity that Brazil, a country with high crypto adoption, has to become a trailblazer by pioneering the creation of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve in Latam. Latam Insights […]
DEEP
$0.17369
+2.15%
Dele
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/13 14:30
AI Agent Service Platform HolmesAI Completes Seed+ Round Financing
PANews reported on August 13 that HolmesAI announced the completion of its "seed+ round" financing, with investors including well-known institutions such as Bitrise Capital, Waterdrop Capital, and CGV Fund. To
SEED
$0.001027
-1.34%
AI
$0.1277
+1.26%
WELL
$0.0001289
-0.69%
FUND
$0.02455
+0.20%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/13 14:08
BTCS purchased 3 Pudgy Penguins NFTs and added them to its treasury
PANews reported on August 13th that BTCS, a blockchain company listed on Nasdaq, announced that it has purchased three Pudgy Penguins NFTs and added them to its treasury. BTCS currently
Dele
PANews
2025/08/13 14:00
Vietnam's cryptocurrency legislation undergoes a fundamental shift: officially recognized as legal property under civil law
Author | FinTax introduction For a long time, Vietnam's legal definition of cryptocurrencies was unclear, and its tax policies subsequently fell into a "gray area," leaving market participants shrouded in
AREA
$0.01541
-1.53%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/13 14:00
Huang Licheng closed his long positions in ETH and HYPE, with a cumulative profit of US$33.83 million
PANews reported on August 13th that, according to Onchain Lens, trader Machibigbrother (Huang Licheng) has closed his long positions in ETH (25x leverage) and HYPE (5x leverage), earning a cumulative
HYPE
$47.11
+0.61%
TRADER
$0.001399
-5.66%
ETH
$4,560.3
+3.58%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/13 13:34
ODIN•FUN Lianchuang: Losses are being assessed and remaining funds are safe
PANews reported on August 13th that the co-founder of ODIN•FUN issued a statement announcing a major vulnerability discovered in its latest liquidity AMM (Automated Market Maker) update. Malicious users (primarily
FUN
$0.009221
-1.90%
SAFE
$0.4455
+1.85%
MAJOR
$0.16952
+0.19%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/13 13:31
Bitcoin Treasuries: Cool Story Bro, Now Show Us the Discipline
As more publicly traded companies adopt the MSTR Bitcoin treasury strategy, one may need to ask: is this truly sustainable, or just another bubble waiting to burst? The following guest post comes from Bitcoinminingstock.io, the one-stop hub for all things bitcoin mining stocks, educational tools, and industry insights. Originally published on Aug. 7, 2025, it […]
STOP
$0.16263
+11.09%
MORE
$0.1007
+0.71%
IO
$0.65
+3.66%
MAY
$0.05019
-0.35%
BUBBLE
$0.000514
+1.18%
NOW
$0.00717
+0.13%
Dele
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/13 13:30
Trendene nyheder
Mere
Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation
Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose