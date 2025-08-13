2025-08-17 Sunday

Krypto-nyheder

Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
Nordic Exchange Safello Taps Bitgo to Strengthen Crypto Asset Custody Infrastructure

Nordic Exchange Safello Taps Bitgo to Strengthen Crypto Asset Custody Infrastructure

Safello has announced an agreement with Bitgo Europe GmbH to enhance its crypto custody infrastructure. This partnership will integrate Bitgo’s advanced custody solutions into Safello’s existing setup, utilizing a three-key multi-signature cold storage architecture combined with Multi-Party Computation with a Threshold Signature Scheme (MPC-TSS). This technology eliminates single points of failure by ensuring that private […]
Multichain
MULTI$0.08307-4.95%
Partisia Blockchain
MPC$0.0202--%
Dele
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/13 16:30
Metaplanet's Q2 financial report shows significant growth in both assets and net profit

Metaplanet's Q2 financial report shows significant growth in both assets and net profit

PANews reported on August 13th that Metaplanet reported operating revenue of 1.239 billion yen in the second quarter of 2025 , a 41% increase from the previous quarter; operating profit
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000078+1.29%
LayerNet
NET$0.00010259-8.40%
Dele
PANews2025/08/13 16:18
Metaplanet's Q2 financial report shows significant growth in both assets and net profit

Metaplanet's Q2 financial report shows significant growth in both assets and net profit

PANews reported on August 13th that Metaplanet reported operating revenue of 1.239 billion yen in the second quarter of 2025 , a 41% increase from the previous quarter; operating profit
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000078+1.29%
LayerNet
NET$0.00010259-8.40%
Dele
PANews2025/08/13 16:18
Arthur Hayes buys back some ENA positions at high prices

Arthur Hayes buys back some ENA positions at high prices

PANews reported on August 13 that according to Lookonchain , Arthur Hayes sold 7.76 million ENA at a price of about US$0.595 two weeks ago , making a profit of
Ethena
ENA$0.718-0.82%
Dele
PANews2025/08/13 16:05
Analysis of the Cross-Chain Bridge Market in 2025: Significant Growth in Single Cross-Chain Funding, Ethereum Becomes the Most Investor, and Three Major Protocols Compete Differentiatedly

Analysis of the Cross-Chain Bridge Market in 2025: Significant Growth in Single Cross-Chain Funding, Ethereum Becomes the Most Investor, and Three Major Protocols Compete Differentiatedly

By Frank, PANews With the overall resurgence of the DeFi craze in the crypto market, on-chain activity has surged simultaneously. The role of cross-chain bridges in connecting chains is crucial.
CROSS
CROSS$0.27952+2.25%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001773+0.79%
Major
MAJOR$0.16947+0.16%
Dele
PANews2025/08/13 16:05
Fonte Capital Launches Bitcoin ETF on Astana International Exchange in Kazakhstan

Fonte Capital Launches Bitcoin ETF on Astana International Exchange in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan-based Fonte Capital has announced the listing of the Fonte Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund OEIC Plc on the Official List of the Astana International Exchange (AIX), under the ticker BETF, quoted in U.S. dollars. The launch will be celebrated during the official Ring the Bell ceremony at AIX. The BETF aims to accurately reflect bitcoin’s […]
U
U$0.02275-15.64%
FUND
FUND$0.02455+0.20%
Ai Xovia
AIX$8.702148+2.89%
Dele
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/13 15:30
Ethereum Foundation dumps $13m worth of ETH amid price pump

Ethereum Foundation dumps $13m worth of ETH amid price pump

The Ethereum foundation has been on a selling spree, cashing out part of its ETH holdings as the token rallies to its strongest levels in years. On-chain data has shown several wallet movements by the Ethereum foundation over the last…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01577+3.54%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003453+1.26%
Particl
PART$0.178+1.94%
Ethereum
ETH$4,560.49+3.58%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02853+3.21%
Dele
Crypto.news2025/08/13 15:26
Ethereum’s breakout above $4.6K fuels altcoin market rally — Is altcoin season already here?

Ethereum’s breakout above $4.6K fuels altcoin market rally — Is altcoin season already here?

Ethereum has surged to $4,670, its highest level in nearly 11 months, indicating that the second phase of the altcoin cycle is underway.  This is according to a CoinGecko blog post published Aug. 12, which notes Ethereum’s (ETH) market dominance…
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0007717+21.52%
SphereX
HERE$0.00047--%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000078+1.29%
Ethereum
ETH$4,560.49+3.58%
Dele
Crypto.news2025/08/13 15:22
White House: Nvidia and AMD to hand over 15% of their revenue in China, or expand to more companies

White House: Nvidia and AMD to hand over 15% of their revenue in China, or expand to more companies

PANews reported on August 13th that, according to CNBC, the White House confirmed on the 12th that two US chip manufacturers, Nvidia and AMD, have agreed to a special agreement
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0006208+10.28%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1007+0.71%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.022035+6.15%
Dele
PANews2025/08/13 15:22
Judge rules Musk must respond to OpenAI lawsuit alleging years of harassment to help its own xAI

Judge rules Musk must respond to OpenAI lawsuit alleging years of harassment to help its own xAI

PANews reported on August 13th that a federal judge ruled that Musk must face OpenAI's accusations that his attacks on the startup in court and in the media constituted a
Xai
XAI$0.05245+1.94%
Startup
STARTUP$0.0061-11.19%
Dele
PANews2025/08/13 15:03

Trendene nyheder

Mere

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.

Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million

Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation

Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose