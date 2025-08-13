MEXC Exchange
Nordic Exchange Safello Taps Bitgo to Strengthen Crypto Asset Custody Infrastructure
Safello has announced an agreement with Bitgo Europe GmbH to enhance its crypto custody infrastructure. This partnership will integrate Bitgo’s advanced custody solutions into Safello’s existing setup, utilizing a three-key multi-signature cold storage architecture combined with Multi-Party Computation with a Threshold Signature Scheme (MPC-TSS). This technology eliminates single points of failure by ensuring that private […]
MULTI
$0.08307
-4.95%
MPC
$0.0202
--%
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/13 16:30
Metaplanet's Q2 financial report shows significant growth in both assets and net profit
PANews reported on August 13th that Metaplanet reported operating revenue of 1.239 billion yen in the second quarter of 2025 , a 41% increase from the previous quarter; operating profit
SECOND
$0.0000078
+1.29%
NET
$0.00010259
-8.40%
PANews
2025/08/13 16:18
Arthur Hayes buys back some ENA positions at high prices
PANews reported on August 13 that according to Lookonchain , Arthur Hayes sold 7.76 million ENA at a price of about US$0.595 two weeks ago , making a profit of
ENA
$0.718
-0.82%
PANews
2025/08/13 16:05
Analysis of the Cross-Chain Bridge Market in 2025: Significant Growth in Single Cross-Chain Funding, Ethereum Becomes the Most Investor, and Three Major Protocols Compete Differentiatedly
By Frank, PANews With the overall resurgence of the DeFi craze in the crypto market, on-chain activity has surged simultaneously. The role of cross-chain bridges in connecting chains is crucial.
CROSS
$0.27952
+2.25%
DEFI
$0.001773
+0.79%
MAJOR
$0.16947
+0.16%
PANews
2025/08/13 16:05
Fonte Capital Launches Bitcoin ETF on Astana International Exchange in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan-based Fonte Capital has announced the listing of the Fonte Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund OEIC Plc on the Official List of the Astana International Exchange (AIX), under the ticker BETF, quoted in U.S. dollars. The launch will be celebrated during the official Ring the Bell ceremony at AIX. The BETF aims to accurately reflect bitcoin’s […]
U
$0.02275
-15.64%
FUND
$0.02455
+0.20%
AIX
$8.702148
+2.89%
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/13 15:30
Ethereum Foundation dumps $13m worth of ETH amid price pump
The Ethereum foundation has been on a selling spree, cashing out part of its ETH holdings as the token rallies to its strongest levels in years. On-chain data has shown several wallet movements by the Ethereum foundation over the last…
TOKEN
$0.01577
+3.54%
PUMP
$0.003453
+1.26%
PART
$0.178
+1.94%
ETH
$4,560.49
+3.58%
WALLET
$0.02853
+3.21%
Crypto.news
2025/08/13 15:26
Ethereum’s breakout above $4.6K fuels altcoin market rally — Is altcoin season already here?
Ethereum has surged to $4,670, its highest level in nearly 11 months, indicating that the second phase of the altcoin cycle is underway. This is according to a CoinGecko blog post published Aug. 12, which notes Ethereum’s (ETH) market dominance…
ALTCOIN
$0.0007717
+21.52%
HERE
$0.00047
--%
SECOND
$0.0000078
+1.29%
ETH
$4,560.49
+3.58%
Crypto.news
2025/08/13 15:22
White House: Nvidia and AMD to hand over 15% of their revenue in China, or expand to more companies
PANews reported on August 13th that, according to CNBC, the White House confirmed on the 12th that two US chip manufacturers, Nvidia and AMD, have agreed to a special agreement
WHITE
$0.0006208
+10.28%
MORE
$0.1007
+0.71%
HOUSE
$0.022035
+6.15%
PANews
2025/08/13 15:22
Judge rules Musk must respond to OpenAI lawsuit alleging years of harassment to help its own xAI
PANews reported on August 13th that a federal judge ruled that Musk must face OpenAI's accusations that his attacks on the startup in court and in the media constituted a
XAI
$0.05245
+1.94%
STARTUP
$0.0061
-11.19%
PANews
2025/08/13 15:03
Trendene nyheder
