U.S. seizes servers and $1.09m in crypto linked to BlackSuit ransomware gang

Another ransomware gang is in U.S. crosshairs, with authorities moving against the BlackSuit group, active since 2022 and linked to more than $370 million in ransom demands. On Monday, the Justice Department said it seized four servers, nine domains, and…
Crypto.news2025/08/13 17:24
Lido price smashes $1.50 barrier on Ethereum strength and new adoption catalyst

Lido price edges toward $2 after a two-week rally fueled by institutional adoption and Ethereum’s strength. Lido (LDO) price is currently in a parabolic advance following a delayed breakout from a double bottom pattern, with two troughs forming around the…
Crypto.news2025/08/13 17:23
DeFi Education Fund and a16z call on the SEC to create a regulatory safe harbor for blockchain applications

PANews reported on August 13 that DeFi Education Fund and Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) submitted a proposal to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), calling for the creation of a
PANews2025/08/13 17:21
An unknown wallet added 100 million USDC to the Algorand network

PANews reported on August 13 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, at 17:06 Beijing time, an unknown wallet on the Algorand network minted 100,000,000 USDC, worth approximately US$99,985,200.
PANews2025/08/13 17:12
Ethereum Fusaka mainnet is scheduled to launch on November 5th

PANews reported on August 13th that the Ethereum development team announced that the Fusaka mainnet is expected to launch on November 5, 2025. This plan follows rigorous development network testing,
PANews2025/08/13 17:07
From acquiring Bridge to developing its own Tempo chain, how does Stripe reshape the trillion-dollar payment empire?

By Karen Z, Foresight News Fintech giant Stripe is accelerating its layout in the stablecoin and payment fields. A now-removed job posting revealed a secret collaboration with crypto venture capital
PANews2025/08/13 17:00
Here’s how high Bitcoin price go with 1% pension fund allocation

Here’s how high Bitcoin price go with 1% pension fund allocation

The new executive order could unlock trillions in retirement funds for crypto, with a 1% shift potentially pushing Bitcoin to $194,000. Still, volatility and regulatory risks may limit quick adoption. Last week, markets flicked from cautious to almost electric. Ethereum…
Crypto.news2025/08/13 16:52
Pumpfun repurchased 175.3 million PUMPs in the past 4 hours, with a total value of approximately US$705,000

According to a report from Lookonchain on August 13th, Pumpfun repurchased 175.3 million PUMP tokens in the past four hours , totaling approximately $705,000. The total repurchased PUMP tokens now
PANews2025/08/13 16:43
Do Kwon faces up to 25 years in prison; sentencing is expected to be announced in December.

PANews reported on August 13th that Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon pleaded guilty in New York to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud in connection with the plummeting
PANews2025/08/13 16:42
[LIVE] Crypto News Today, Aug. 13: Crypto Market Smashes $4T ATH As Ethereum, Solana Soar, Bessent Demands 50bp Rate Cut And Trump May Sue Powell

Live Crypto News: Stay Ahead With The Latest Updates The crypto market cap hit a new all-time high above $4 trillion as Ethereum and Solana soared, while US Treasury Secretary
Insidebitcoins2025/08/13 16:37

