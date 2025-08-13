MEXC Exchange
/
Krypto-nyheder
/
2025-08-17 Sunday
Krypto-nyheder
Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
Standard Chartered Bank raised its year-end target price for Ethereum to $7,500, and Q3 will break through the historical high of $4,866.
PANews reported on August 13th that, according to The Block, Standard Chartered analysts have significantly raised their year-end Ethereum price target to $7,500, a significant increase from the previous $4,000.
BANK
$0.06247
-2.20%
BLOCK
$0.1753
-0.90%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/13 18:44
The best Bitcoin treasury companies will evolve into outliers | Opinion
Public Bitcoin-holding companies now have the opportunity to become both the benefactors and beneficiaries of a new wave of Bitcoin-enabled product innovation.
NOW
$0.00718
+0.27%
Dele
Crypto.news
2025/08/13 18:42
Transak Raises $16 Million From Tether and IDG Capital to Expand Stablecoin Payments Infrastructure
Transak, a fiat-to-crypto infrastructure provider, has raised $16 million in a strategic funding round led by Tether and IDG Capital to enhance its stablecoin payments infrastructure and expand operations into new markets. The funding round also saw participation from several investors, including Primal Capital, 1kx, and Protein Capital. With over $2 billion in processed transaction […]
Dele
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/13 18:30
FTX creditor information leaked, beware of phishing emails
PANews reported on August 13th that Sunil, a representative for FTX creditors, warned that the names and email addresses of FTX creditors may have been leaked, potentially as part of
MAY
$0.05017
-0.35%
PART
$0.178
+2.18%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/13 18:29
Ethereum Closes On All-Time High As ETH ETF Inflows And Futures Frenzy Drive Rally
Ethereum surged 8% to close in on its all-time high as US spot ETF inflows and record futures activity fueled a broad crypto market rally. The surge comes amid lower-than-expected
ETH
$4,564.47
+3.66%
Dele
Insidebitcoins
2025/08/13 18:23
Huang Licheng shorted 1,100 ETH with 25x leverage, worth approximately $5.16 million.
PANews reported on August 13 that according to Onchain Lens data, Huang Licheng opened an ETH short position with a 25x leverage, involving 1,100 ETH with a total value of
ETH
$4,564.47
+3.66%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/13 18:17
Smarter Web Company boosts Bitcoin holdings to 2,395 BTC with fresh buy
U.K.-listed BTC treasury firm The Smarter Web Company has made yet another multi-million-dollar purchase to boost its portfolio. On August 12, 2025, the firm announced the purchase of an additional 295 Bitcoin (BTC). The latest buy was made at an…
Dele
Crypto.news
2025/08/13 18:00
Lido TVL hits record high of $41 billion
PANews reported on August 13 that according to DefiLlama data, Lido's total locked value (TVL) exceeded US$41 billion, setting a historical high.
Dele
PANews
2025/08/13 17:38
YGG completed a YGG buyback of 135 ETH on July 31, with its fund reserves valued at $38 million.
PANews reported on August 13th that Yield Guild Games (YGG) released its July update report, stating that its first self-developed game, League of Legends Land, has performed strongly since its
GAME
$23.8042
+3.14%
YGG
$0.1666
+1.89%
LAND
$0.000575
-10.43%
FUND
$0.02455
+0.20%
ETH
$4,564.47
+3.66%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/13 17:33
Addressable Launches User Radar to Enhance Web3 Marketing
Addressable, a Web3 marketing platform, has announced the launch of User Radar, a unified dashboard designed to enhance marketing campaigns by providing insights into user behavior. This new tool, accessible via the Addressable dashboard, analyzes both onchain and offchain activity, transforming anonymous website traffic into actionable leads. User Radar tracks aggregated wallet balances across seven […]
VIA
$0.0153
-1.29%
RADAR
$0.001767
+2.19%
WALLET
$0.02853
+3.33%
Dele
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/13 17:30
Trendene nyheder
Mere
Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation
Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose