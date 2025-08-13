Transak Raises $16 Million From Tether and IDG Capital to Expand Stablecoin Payments Infrastructure

Transak, a fiat-to-crypto infrastructure provider, has raised $16 million in a strategic funding round led by Tether and IDG Capital to enhance its stablecoin payments infrastructure and expand operations into new markets. The funding round also saw participation from several investors, including Primal Capital, 1kx, and Protein Capital. With over $2 billion in processed transaction […]