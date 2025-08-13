2025-08-17 Sunday

Krypto-nyheder

Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
When KYT tools become "zombie systems": What you think is compliance is actually a trap

By AiYing Compliance Everyone in the industry knows there are two types of compliance: those that impress regulators and those that truly deliver. The former is called "Compliance Theater," while
PANews2025/08/13 20:00
LIXTE Biotechnology plans to invest 25% of its treasury in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

PANews reported on August 13th that the board of directors of biopharmaceutical company LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings has approved a strategic capital allocation plan to invest up to 25% of the
PANews2025/08/13 19:53
Glassnode: ETH futures open interest hits record high of $35.5 billion

PANews reported on August 13 that according to Glassnode data, the open interest in ETH futures also hit a record high of approximately US$35.5 billion. Short sellers are under immense
PANews2025/08/13 19:46
U.S. Treasury Secretary Bensont: The Federal Reserve may cut interest rates by 50 basis points in September, and interest rates should be reduced by 150-175 basis points

PANews reported on August 13 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson said that the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy is too tight and interest rates should be lowered by 150 to
PANews2025/08/13 19:43
Crypto X divided on Do Kwon’s guilty plea

Do Kwon’s fall from crypto wunderkind to fraudster has recently reached its final act. The Terraform Labs co-founder, once hailed as a visionary, has pleaded guilty to charges tied to the $40 billion collapse of TerraUSD and Luna. As one…
Crypto.news2025/08/13 19:39
XRP, ETH, BTC surge; OPTO Miner launches passive income app

OPTO Miner’s new mobile cloud mining app lets users earn stable daily crypto returns using just a smartphone. #sponsored
Crypto.news2025/08/13 19:27
Xiao Feng: On-chain finance is accelerating its application, and SPO and capital tokenization have become hot topics

PANews reported on August 13th that Dr. Xiao Feng, Chairman and CEO of HashKey Group, stated during a live broadcast of Guotai Junan's 818 Wealth Management Festival that on-chain finance
PANews2025/08/13 19:04
XRP Boom Meets WinnerMining, Turning Market Waves Into Daily Payouts

Large-scale XRP transactions are drawing market attention after on-chain data revealed that major investors — often referred to as “whales” — scooped up 60 million XRP within 24 hours, driving daily trading volume to nearly $180 million. The surge in institutional activity comes alongside the launch of a new cloud mining rewards program from global provider WinnerMining , which now supports direct XRP payments. WinnerMining’s new contracts give XRP holders an alternative way to put their assets to work. Instead of relying solely on price appreciation, participants can activate mining power through the platform without purchasing hardware or managing operations. Earnings are credited daily, and the initial capital is returned at the end of the contract term. With whales moving $180 million in a day, WinnerMining lets anyone tap into the action with fixed-term crypto contracts that pay out every 24 hours. “Digital asset value shouldn’t hinge entirely on market swings,” said Edward Godoy, WinnerMining’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Our goal is to make it simple for people to earn steady returns while retaining full control of their crypto.” Contract Options All contracts feature automatic daily payouts, with earnings withdrawable or reinvestable for compound growth. You can view the full list of contract options here . Key Platform Features Multi-asset support — XRP, BTC, DOGE, USDT, USDC, LTC, BNB, and more. Low entry barrier — No mining hardware required; $15 bonus for new sign-ups. Daily settlement — Payouts credited within 24 hours. Flexible durations — Multiple term lengths and investment tiers. Security measures — Cold/hot wallet separation, multi-layer encryption, transparent ledger. How to Get Started Create a WinnerMining account and claim the $15 bonus; Connect your crypto wallet securely; Select a contract based on your budget and preferred term; Start mining — payouts begin the next day. WinnerMining also offers a referral program with commission rates of up to 4.5% for affiliates. Sustainability and Compliance All mining operations are powered by renewable energy, aiming for carbon-neutral status. The company maintains transparent reporting and operational compliance to foster investor confidence. Outlook With whale activity fueling renewed interest in XRP and broader adoption of blockchain applications, predictable-yield mining contracts may appeal to investors seeking steady portfolio income alongside long-term crypto exposure. WinnerMining aims to position its platform as a simple, secure, and accessible entry point into the cloud mining market. For more information, visit winnermining.com For business inquiries, contact: info@winnermining.com The WinnerMining app is available for free on Google Play or at winnermining.com
CryptoNews2025/08/13 19:00
Uniswap's Compliance Breakthrough: How DUNA Paves the Way for Fee Switches and Token Empowerment

By JAE, PANews On August 12, 2025, the Uniswap Foundation released a proposal to register Uniswap Governance as a Decentralized Unincorporated Nonprofit Association (DUNA) in Wyoming, naming the entity "DUNI."
PANews2025/08/13 18:54
Peter Thiel acquires 7.5% stake in ETHZilla, driving stock up 207%

Tech billionaire Peter Thiel has acquired a 7.5% stake in ETHZilla, marking his second investment into an Ethereum treasury company in recent weeks. Peter Thiel, a PayPal and Palantir co-founder, has made a significant investment in ETHZilla, a company formerly…
Crypto.news2025/08/13 18:47

