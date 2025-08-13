MEXC Exchange
Krypto-nyheder
/
2025-08-17 Sunday
Krypto-nyheder
Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
Block to issue $1.5 billion in senior bonds for corporate operations and strategic investments
PANews reported on August 13 that payment service provider Block, Inc. announced that the company plans to issue senior bonds totaling US$1.5 billion through private placement. The funds raised will
PANews
2025/08/13 20:42
Analysis: Institutional funds account for 75% of Coinbase Bitcoin trading volume, which may indicate price rise
PANews reported on August 13th that, according to analysis by Charles Edwards, founder of Capriole Investments, institutional funds accounted for 75% of Bitcoin trading volume on Coinbase yesterday. Historical data
PANews
2025/08/13 20:38
Bitdeer's self-mined Bitcoin production reached 282 in July, a 39% increase from the previous month.
PANews reported on August 13 that according to a report by crypto mining company Bitdeer Technologies Group, the output of self-mined bitcoins in July reached 282, an increase of about
PANews
2025/08/13 20:28
Trump considering 11 candidates for Fed chair, including David Zervos and Rick Rieder
PANews reported on August 13 that sources revealed that US President Trump is evaluating 11 candidates to succeed Federal Reserve Chairman Jerwell, whose term ends in May 2025. The new
PANews
2025/08/13 20:25
Ethereum ICO participants sold another 4,283 ETH, making a profit of approximately $366.8 million on the 100,000 ETH they purchased for $31,000.
PANews reported on August 13th that Lookonchain monitoring revealed that an Ethereum ICO participant recently sold 4,283 ETH for $18.97 million. Since 2021, he has sold a total of 44,284
PANews
2025/08/13 20:21
Skycorp Solar, a publicly listed company, has launched a strategic digital asset reserve, purchasing 32.76 ETH in its first transaction.
PANews reported on August 13th that Skycorp Solar Group, a Nasdaq-listed company, announced the launch of a strategic digital asset reserve account and began investing in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoins,
PANews
2025/08/13 20:19
BNB Chain Launches Annual Awards to Celebrate Its 5th Anniversary; Winners Will Be Announced on September 5th
PANews reported on August 13 that BNB Chain announced the launch of the "BNB Chain Annual Awards 2025" to recognize projects and builders that promote Web3 innovation and ecological development.
PANews
2025/08/13 20:13
Publicly listed GameSquare plans to purchase $2.5 million in Animecoin ($ANIME) within a year.
PANews reported on August 13 that Nasdaq-listed media and entertainment company GameSquare (stock code GAME) announced a strategic cooperation agreement with the Animecoin Foundation, which will purchase $2.5 million worth
PANews
2025/08/13 20:10
DOGE under $0.50 or Little Pepe under $0.005: Best $500 bet
As memecoins heat up, investors are weighing DOGE’s legacy appeal against Little Pepe’s low-cost entry and real blockchain utility. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/08/13 20:05
Automated Mining? Seize the Golden Opportunity of Dogecoin Cloud Mining in 2025!
CryptoNews
2025/08/13 20:04
Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation
Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose