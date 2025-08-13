2025-08-17 Sunday

Publicly listed Thumzup Media announces expansion into cryptocurrency mining and blockchain investments

PANews reported on August 13 that Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ: TZUP), a listed company, announced a strategic expansion of its Digital Asset Library (DAT) strategy to cover large-scale cryptocurrency mining
PANews2025/08/13 21:22
SHIB burn rate soars as single wallet removes 85m tokens from supply

Shiba Inu's daily burn rate rose dramatically, coinciding with an increase in its price.
Crypto.news2025/08/13 21:18
Shrapnel developer secures $19.5 million in funding, led by Gala Games

PANews reported on August 13th that Seattle-based game studio Neon Machine has secured $19.5 million in funding, with the latest round led by Gala Games, with participation from Griffin Gaming
PANews2025/08/13 21:14
Sign Foundation Completes First $12 Million $SIGN Buyback

PANews reported on August 13 that the Sign Foundation announced that it had successfully completed the repurchase of $SIGN tokens worth US$12 million, of which US$8 million was purchased through
PANews2025/08/13 21:07
Biopharmaceutical expert Dr. Michael Baran joins Sei's DeSci venture capital fund, Sapien Capital

PANews reported on August 13th that Sapien Capital, a subsidiary of the Sei Foundation, announced that biomedical expert Dr. Michael Baran has joined the team as a strategic advisor for
PANews2025/08/13 21:05
BitPay integrates Solana, enabling global payments with SOL, USDC, and USDT

BitPay has integrated Solana into its platform, enabling users and merchants to buy, store, send, receive, swap, and spend SOL and Solana-based stablecoins. In a press release shared with crypto.news, BitPay announced that it has integrated the Solana blockchain into…
Crypto.news2025/08/13 21:04
ZachXBT: North Korean IT personnel exposed as operating 30+ fake identities, involved in $680,000 attack

PANews reported on August 13th that ZachXBT revealed that a source hacked into the devices of North Korean IT personnel and discovered that a small team of them had obtained
PANews2025/08/13 21:02
Revitalizing the Polkadot ecosystem starts with reducing inflation

TL;DR Polkadot's current annual inflation rate is approximately 8% , with a total supply of 1.6 billion tokens and only 20 million destroyed. High inflation leads to static capital, hindering
PANews2025/08/13 21:00
DOT Miners Launches New XRP Mining Contract, Allowing XRP Holders to Earn Passive Income Daily

CryptoNews2025/08/13 21:00
Since June, institutional purchases of ETH have accounted for 3.8% of the circulating supply, and stablecoins on the Ethereum chain account for 40% of blockchain fees.

PANews reported on August 13 that Standard Chartered analyst Geoff Kendrick said that since June, institutional purchases of ETH have accounted for 3.8% of the circulating supply, which is twice
PANews2025/08/13 20:57

