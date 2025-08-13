2025-08-17 Sunday

Krypto-nyheder

$0.0053 XYZVerse token could reach $5 faster than Solana hits $300

XYZVerse’s token XYZ at $0.0053 sparks buzz, with bold predictions it could surge to $5 faster than past blockbusters. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/08/13 22:29
GMX completes compensation plan for V1 vulnerability impact, $44 million will be distributed to affected Arbitrum GLP liquidity providers

PANews reported on August 13th that GMX has successfully completed its compensation program for the impact of the GMX V1 vulnerability, distributing approximately $44 million to affected Arbitrum GLP liquidity
PANews2025/08/13 22:26
Squads announces strategic partnership with Coinbase to accelerate USDC adoption

PANews reported on August 13th that Squads, the Solana ecosystem's multi-signature protocol, announced a strategic partnership with Coinbase to accelerate the adoption of USDC and its mission to drive stablecoin-driven
PANews2025/08/13 22:16
Solana Leads Altcoin Rally as Crypto Market Cap Reaches Record High

On Aug. 13, the total market capitalization of the cryptocurrency ecosystem approached $4.2 trillion, reaching $4.189 trillion, a new all-time high. Solana Leads Top Altcoins as ETH Nears Lifetime High On Wednesday, the cryptocurrency ecosystem’s total market capitalization neared the $4.2 trillion mark after several high-cap altcoins recorded significant 24-hour gains. As shown by Coingecko […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/13 22:14
BAY Miner Launches Next-Generation Cloud Mining Platform, Providing Daily BTC and XRP Earnings to Global Users

BAY Miner has officially launched its next-generation cloud mining platform, allowing users worldwide to easily earn daily Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP (XRP) profits anytime, anywhere. This platform requires no mining equipment, hardware investment, or technical expertise. Simply register an account and select the appropriate hash rate contract to instantly start cloud mining via your smartphone. Profits are automatically settled and credited to your account in real time, with flexible withdrawal and reinvestment support in multiple currencies, enabling “mining at your fingertips, daily profits.” This upgrade utilizes AI-powered intelligent scheduling and a green energy data center to maximize energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions, providing users with a secure, transparent, and efficient digital asset value-added solution. Whether you’re a digital currency novice or a seasoned investor, BAY Miner is committed to ensuring everyone enjoys stable cloud mining returns, pocketing passive income, and ushering in a new era of the digital economy. How BAY Miner Provides the Stability and Security of Daily Returns BAY Miner takes several measures to ensure that users’ daily returns are stable and secure: 1. Stable Returns USD Settlement with a Locked Exchange Rate Mining contracts are denominated in US dollars, with a fixed settlement rate, reducing uncertainty caused by price fluctuations. Even with volatile crypto markets, returns remain unaffected, ensuring investors receive stable returns. AI Intelligent Computing Power Scheduling The platform uses AI algorithms to automatically adjust mining machine resource allocation based on real-time global computing power distribution, difficulty dynamics, and network status, maximizing revenue efficiency and minimizing volatility. Flexible Multi-Currency Switching and Contract Adjustment Users can adjust their mining currency (BTC, XRP, ETH, etc.) and computing power contracts based on market conditions, mitigating the risk of single-currency returns and improving overall revenue stability. Distributed Green Energy Data Centers Utilizing distributed data centers across Europe, America, and Asia, and powered by 100% renewable energy, we ensure a stable computing power supply without single points of failure, ensuring continuous and efficient mining (i.e., stable system operation and uninterrupted returns). 2. Compliance Assurance EU and International Regulations Operating in accordance with the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) Regulation and the principles of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), the platform adheres to regulatory and transparency requirements, ensuring user rights are protected by internationally recognized regulations. Top-tier Security Technology Utilizing cutting-edge encryption and security technologies such as McAfee and Cloudflare, the platform provides real-time security monitoring and protection for data, accounts, and assets to prevent hacking, data leaks, and theft. Zero Fees, Transparent Operations The entire process is free of service and handling fees, and all profits are credited to your account. Operational data and profit settlements are fully transparent and accessible to users for real-time verification. Daily Automatic Settlement and Multiple Withdrawal Verification All profits are automatically settled and deposited daily. The withdrawal process incorporates multiple authentication methods and secure operations to ensure the safety and security of funds. These measures ensure that the BAY Miner platform offers both stable returns and asset security in the cloud mining industry, making it suitable for long-term participation by all types of investors. How Users Operate the Platform to Achieve Automated Asset Management The BAY Miner platform offers a highly streamlined and intelligent workflow for users who want to automate asset management. The steps are as follows: 1. Register an account Sign up in seconds using your email address—no ID verification required. 2. Select your mining plan Choose from a variety of contracts based on your budget and goals. BAY Miner offers flexible mining plans to suit different investment levels. You can find available options here . 3. Activate with cryptocurrency Fund your wallet with BTC, ETH, XRP, or USDT. 4. Start mining immediately Start mining instantly, with no installation or maintenance required. The Difference Between BAY Miner and Traditional Mining BAY Miner eliminates the reliance on specialized equipment and technology for crypto mining. There’s no longer a need to deal with hardware maintenance, energy consumption calculations, or heat dissipation, allowing more users, including those in areas lacking mining facilities, to easily participate. The Impact of Stablecoin Legalization On the Crypto Market In recent years, major markets such as the United States, the European Union, and Hong Kong have intensively introduced stablecoin regulatory frameworks to promote legalization and compliant operations. In 2025, the US GENIUS Act and STABLE Act, as well as Europe’s MiCA regulations, became a global focus, laying the foundation for compliant and secure crypto investments. BAY Miner embraces this trend, providing low-barrier, transparent cloud mining services to help global users participate in the digital asset market in a compliant environment. Finally: Your Cryptocurrency Future Starts Now If you’ve been waiting for a mining opportunity, now’s it. BAY Miner removes all obstacles and turns your phone into a cryptocurrency machine. Whether you’re holding BTC, hoarding XRP, or investing in Ethereum, BAY Miner can help. Start mining anytime with your smartphone, earn daily rewards, and enjoy additional benefits for signing up and referring others. Download the app here .
CryptoNews2025/08/13 22:00
Bernstein maintains Circle stock price target at $230

PANews reported on August 13th that analysts at Wall Street brokerage firm Bernstein predict that Circle, with its liquidity, regulatory advantages, and payment infrastructure, is expected to dominate the stablecoin
PANews2025/08/13 21:58
Sharplink Gaming's LsETH currently has a floating profit of $323 million

PANews reported on August 13 that according to Cointelegraph, the unrealized gains of LsETH held by Sharplink Gaming have reached US$323 million.
AI project Sapien will conduct a TGE on August 20, with 5% airdropped to early contributors

PANews reported on August 13th that the Sapien Foundation will hold its SAPIEN Token Generation Event (TGE) on August 20th, issuing and distributing its initial tokens. Built on Coinbase's Layer-2
Trump’s ABTC Makes Major Bitcoin Buy Ahead of Nasdaq Listing

American Bitcoin Corp. (ABTC), a majority-owned subsidiary of Hut 8 Corp., has added 1,726 bitcoin to its holdings, expanding its strategic reserve as part of a summer acquisition push. Trump-Linked ABTC Grows Bitcoin Stash Past $250M Mark Hut 8 disclosed in its quarterly filing that the purchases occurred between July 1 and Aug. 6 at […]
AguilaTrades opened a 15x leveraged short position of 5,000 ETH at $4,684.59

PANews reported on August 13 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, AguilaTrades' $ETH long and $BTC short operations this morning lasted only two hours before he made a profit of
Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.

Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million

Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation

Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose