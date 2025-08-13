MEXC Exchange
Market News: Canary Trump Coin ETF has been registered in Delaware, USA
PANews reported on August 13 that according to market information, the Canary TRUMP COIN ETF has been registered in Delaware, USA.
PANews
2025/08/13 23:44
A whale deposited $3.36 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened leveraged short positions in BTC, ETH, and SOL.
PANews reported on August 13 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited $3.36 million USDC to the HyperLiquid platform and opened short positions in $BTC (40x leverage), $ETH
PANews
2025/08/13 23:32
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$569 million, mainly due to the long position
PANews reported on August 13th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $569 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $401 million
PANews
2025/08/13 23:30
A user opened a long position of $85 million in SOL with 20x leverage, resulting in a 24-hour floating profit of $4.6 million.
PANews reported on August 13 that according to Nansen monitoring, a 30-day smart trader held a long position in $SOL worth $85 million with 20x leverage, with unrealized gains of
PANews
2025/08/13 23:16
A whale sold approximately $4.4 million worth of $WLFI at an average price of $0.17 two weeks ago, missing out on potential profits of over $5 million.
PANews reported on August 13 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the pre-sale market price of $WLFI tokens in WhalesMarket reached US$0.37, an increase of about 25 times compared to the
PANews
2025/08/13 23:10
DEF-AI 2025, the largest conference on Web3 and AI in the region, to be held in Tbilisi
DEF-AI 2025, a large-scale event in the field of Web3 and artificial intelligence (AI) organized by DGFI Conference team, will take place on September 19, 2025, at Republic Event Hall in Tbilisi. This is the fourth edition of the conference, which has become a leading platform for innovators, industry leaders, and professionals working at the […] Сообщение DEF-AI 2025, the largest conference on Web3 and AI in the region, to be held in Tbilisi появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/08/13 23:08
Metaplanet Unveils Bitcoin-Backed Yield Curve In Bid To Take On Japan’s Bond Market
Metaplanet is rolling out a Bitcoin-backed yield curve and a preferred share program aimed at making BTC a credible form of collateral in Japan’s capital markets, a move aimed at
Insidebitcoins
2025/08/13 23:08
Offchain Labs acquires smart account development team ZeroDev
PANews reported on August 13th that Offchain Labs has acquired the smart account development team ZeroDev. ZeroDev currently supports over 5 million smart accounts across more than 30 chains, providing
PANews
2025/08/13 23:04
Ten Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 917 Bitcoins today, worth approximately $112 million.
According to PANews on August 13th, Lookonchain monitoring revealed that 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 917 BTC (approximately $112 million) today, with iShares (Blackrock) receiving 931 BTC,
PANews
2025/08/13 22:39
H100 Group added 45.8 bitcoins to its holdings, bringing its total holdings to 809.1.
PANews reported on August 13 that according to H100 Group, the company purchased 45.8 bitcoins at an average price of approximately 1.1369 million Swedish kronor per bitcoin, and its total
PANews
2025/08/13 22:35
