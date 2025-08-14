MEXC Exchange
Google searches for "altcoin" have reached their highest level since 2021
PANews reported on August 14th that, according to Cointelegraph, Google searches for "altcoin" have reached their highest level since 2021, while interest in "Ethereum" has also reached a two-year peak,
ALTCOIN
$0.0007716
+21.68%
PANews
2025/08/14 09:22
A whale who once made $7.85 million in HYPE trading bought 166,800 HYPE
PANews reported on August 14th that Onchain Lens monitored a whale user who deposited 8 million USDC into HyperLiquid and purchased 166,820 HYPE tokens at $47.14. This whale had previously
HYPE
$46.93
+0.25%
USDC
$0.9995
+0.01%
PANews
2025/08/14 09:08
Pantera: How to value BitMine after sweeping up 1 million ETH?
This article is from: Pantera; Original Article by Cosmo Jiang and Erik Lowe Compiled by Azuma, Odaily Planet Daily Editor's Note: On the evening of August 11th, BitMine Immersion Technologies,
PLANET
$0.0000010742
+3.32%
ETH
$4,564.02
+3.63%
PANews
2025/08/14 09:00
Radiant Capital attackers sold 2,496 ETH, worth approximately $11.83 million
PANews reported on August 14th that, according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the Radiant Capital attacker sold 2,496 ETH for $4,741 in exchange for $11.83 million worth of DAI. The platform
DAI
$0.9999
+0.07%
ETH
$4,564.02
+3.63%
PANews
2025/08/14 08:55
An institution/whale bought 33,402 ETH in the past 3 hours, and a total of about 379,000 ETH in the past 10 days.
According to PANews on August 14th, Lookonchain monitoring revealed that an institution/whale created two new wallets in the past three hours and accumulated 33,402 ETH (US$158 million). In the past
ETH
$4,564.02
+3.63%
PANews
2025/08/14 08:45
A whale in the ETH band sold more than 10,000 ETH a week ago and bought 10,730 ETH 8 hours ago.
PANews reported on August 14th that according to on-chain analyst Ember, an ETH whale sold 10,256 ETH on-chain for 39.336 million USDT at $3,835 a week ago (August 7). Eight
MORE
$0.10052
+0.65%
ETH
$4,564.02
+3.63%
PANews
2025/08/14 08:37
El Salvador's Bitcoin purchases netted $66 million in profits, a 115% return.
According to PANews on August 14th, Lookonchain monitoring revealed that Bitcoin (BTC) surpassed $124,000, reaching a new all-time high. Since November 18, 2022, El Salvador has purchased one BTC per
BTC
$118,217.32
+0.40%
EL
$0.005051
-0.62%
PANews
2025/08/14 08:32
An address associated with Galaxy Digital deposited 125 million USDC into Hyperliquid and established positions in multiple assets including ETH.
PANews reported on August 14 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the address 0xcaC1 related to Galaxy Digital deposited 125 million USDC to Hyperliquid in the past two days, and then
USDC
$0.9995
+0.01%
ETH
$4,564.02
+3.63%
PANews
2025/08/14 08:22
MyStonks: The regulatory investigation is only targeting a single user, and the platform's business is operating normally
PANews reported on August 14th that the MyStonks platform announced that it recently received an enforcement request from US regulators regarding a single user. The request involves multiple investigations into
PANews
2025/08/14 08:14
60,000 ETH transferred from Coinbase Institutional to a new wallet
PANews reported on August 14 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, 60,000 ETH (US$284,350,933) was transferred from Coinbase Institutional to an unknown new wallet.
ETH
$4,564.02
+3.63%
WALLET
$0.02852
+3.18%
PANews
2025/08/14 08:05
