Solayer member Chaofan Shou open-sources his Bonkfun migration sniper
PANews reported on August 14th that Solayer team member Chaofan Shou tweeted that he had open-sourced his Bonkfun migration sniper (also known as the Cupsey sandwicher). He explained that a
PANews
2025/08/14 10:43
Two new addresses withdrew approximately $8.67 million in PEPE from Coinbase in the past six hours.
PANews reported on August 14th that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, two new addresses withdrew 71.07 trillion PEPE (worth $8.67 million) from Coinbase in the past 6 hours, with an average
PANews
2025/08/14 10:38
South Korea announced 123 "Five-Year National Plans" to promote the development of the virtual asset market
PANews reported on August 14th that, according to South Korean media outlet Metro Seoul, South Korea's Presidential State Affairs Commission held a public press conference and announced a "Five-Year National
PANews
2025/08/14 10:28
AguilaTrades shorted ETH again, currently losing $416,000
According to PANews on August 14th, Lookonchain monitoring revealed that AguilaTrades has again shorted ETH, holding 21,050 ETH (worth $99.6 million), resulting in another $416,000 loss. In the past 20
PANews
2025/08/14 10:15
AguilaTrades conducted 6 operations on BTC and ETH in the early morning and lost $1.846 million. Currently, it has opened a long position in ETH.
PANews reported on August 14th that @ai_9684xtpa monitored six positions traded within eight hours, with a 0% win rate and a loss of $1.846 million. The trader conducted both long
PANews
2025/08/14 10:06
Justin Sun files lawsuit against Bloomberg, seeking to block disclosure of sensitive financial information
PANews reported on August 14 that according to Cointelegraph, Tron founder Justin Sun filed a lawsuit against Bloomberg, attempting to prevent the disclosure of his "highly confidential, sensitive, private, and
PANews
2025/08/14 10:00
Dragonfly investor: Interest rate cuts would be disastrous for Circle, with revenue and profits expected to plummet
PANews reported on August 14th that Dragonfly investor Omar tweeted that interest rate cuts are undoubtedly dire for rate-sensitive companies like Circle. A 100 basis point rate cut would reduce
PANews
2025/08/14 09:54
Gavin Wood to Restart Parity CEO Role at End of August
PANews reported on August 14th that Parity Technologies, the parent company of Polkadot, tweeted that Parity co-founder Gavin Wood will resume his CEO role at the end of August, replacing
PANews
2025/08/14 09:48
Radiant Capital hacker sold 4,326 ETH in the past hour
PANews reported on August 14th that according to on-chain analyst Ember, the Radiant Capital hacker continued to sell 4,326 ETH for 20.475 million DAI in the past hour. Since the
PANews
2025/08/14 09:36
EF Co-Executive Director: The address that sold 2794.87 ETH yesterday does not belong to the Ethereum Foundation
PANews reported on August 14th that Hsiao-Wei Wang, Co-Executive Director of the Ethereum Foundation, tweeted that the 2,794.87 ETH sold by an address associated with the Ethereum Foundation, as reported
PANews
2025/08/14 09:30
