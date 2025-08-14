2025-08-17 Sunday

Krypto-nyheder

Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
Solayer member Chaofan Shou open-sources his Bonkfun migration sniper

Solayer member Chaofan Shou open-sources his Bonkfun migration sniper

PANews reported on August 14th that Solayer team member Chaofan Shou tweeted that he had open-sourced his Bonkfun migration sniper (also known as the Cupsey sandwicher). He explained that a
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000899-5.66%
Dele
PANews2025/08/14 10:43
Two new addresses withdrew approximately $8.67 million in PEPE from Coinbase in the past six hours.

Two new addresses withdrew approximately $8.67 million in PEPE from Coinbase in the past six hours.

PANews reported on August 14th that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, two new addresses withdrew 71.07 trillion PEPE (worth $8.67 million) from Coinbase in the past 6 hours, with an average
SIX
SIX$0.02255+6.21%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001131+2.53%
Dele
PANews2025/08/14 10:38
South Korea announced 123 "Five-Year National Plans" to promote the development of the virtual asset market

South Korea announced 123 "Five-Year National Plans" to promote the development of the virtual asset market

PANews reported on August 14th that, according to South Korean media outlet Metro Seoul, South Korea's Presidential State Affairs Commission held a public press conference and announced a "Five-Year National
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.3001+8.70%
Dele
PANews2025/08/14 10:28
AguilaTrades shorted ETH again, currently losing $416,000

AguilaTrades shorted ETH again, currently losing $416,000

According to PANews on August 14th, Lookonchain monitoring revealed that AguilaTrades has again shorted ETH, holding 21,050 ETH (worth $99.6 million), resulting in another $416,000 loss. In the past 20
Ethereum
ETH$4,564.02+3.63%
Dele
PANews2025/08/14 10:15
AguilaTrades conducted 6 operations on BTC and ETH in the early morning and lost $1.846 million. Currently, it has opened a long position in ETH.

AguilaTrades conducted 6 operations on BTC and ETH in the early morning and lost $1.846 million. Currently, it has opened a long position in ETH.

PANews reported on August 14th that @ai_9684xtpa monitored six positions traded within eight hours, with a 0% win rate and a loss of $1.846 million. The trader conducted both long
SIX
SIX$0.02255+6.21%
Bitcoin
BTC$118,217.32+0.40%
AgentXYZ
TRADER$0.001399-5.40%
Ethereum
ETH$4,564.02+3.63%
WINK
WIN$0.00006341+1.83%
Dele
PANews2025/08/14 10:06
Justin Sun files lawsuit against Bloomberg, seeking to block disclosure of sensitive financial information

Justin Sun files lawsuit against Bloomberg, seeking to block disclosure of sensitive financial information

PANews reported on August 14 that according to Cointelegraph, Tron founder Justin Sun filed a lawsuit against Bloomberg, attempting to prevent the disclosure of his "highly confidential, sensitive, private, and
SUN
SUN$0.023833+1.13%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1746-1.24%
Dele
PANews2025/08/14 10:00
Dragonfly investor: Interest rate cuts would be disastrous for Circle, with revenue and profits expected to plummet

Dragonfly investor: Interest rate cuts would be disastrous for Circle, with revenue and profits expected to plummet

PANews reported on August 14th that Dragonfly investor Omar tweeted that interest rate cuts are undoubtedly dire for rate-sensitive companies like Circle. A 100 basis point rate cut would reduce
Wink
LIKE$0.013588+9.30%
Dele
PANews2025/08/14 09:54
Gavin Wood to Restart Parity CEO Role at End of August

Gavin Wood to Restart Parity CEO Role at End of August

PANews reported on August 14th that Parity Technologies, the parent company of Polkadot, tweeted that Parity co-founder Gavin Wood will resume his CEO role at the end of August, replacing
Dele
PANews2025/08/14 09:48
Radiant Capital hacker sold 4,326 ETH in the past hour

Radiant Capital hacker sold 4,326 ETH in the past hour

PANews reported on August 14th that according to on-chain analyst Ember, the Radiant Capital hacker continued to sell 4,326 ETH for 20.475 million DAI in the past hour. Since the
DAI
DAI$0.9999+0.07%
Ethereum
ETH$4,564.02+3.63%
Dele
PANews2025/08/14 09:36
EF Co-Executive Director: The address that sold 2794.87 ETH yesterday does not belong to the Ethereum Foundation

EF Co-Executive Director: The address that sold 2794.87 ETH yesterday does not belong to the Ethereum Foundation

PANews reported on August 14th that Hsiao-Wei Wang, Co-Executive Director of the Ethereum Foundation, tweeted that the 2,794.87 ETH sold by an address associated with the Ethereum Foundation, as reported
Ethereum
ETH$4,564.02+3.63%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001963-0.70%
Dele
PANews2025/08/14 09:30

Trendene nyheder

Mere

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.

Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million

Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation

Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose