MEXC Exchange
/
Krypto-nyheder
/
2025-08-17 Sunday
Krypto-nyheder
Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
GMX finalizes $44M payout to GLP holders affected by V1 exploit
GMX has concluded its ~$44 million compensation plan for GMX Liquidity Provider holders on Arbitrum impacted by the July V1 vulnerability. The update was shared on X by GMX (GMX) on Aug. 13, following the protocol’s final distribution round. The…
GMX
$15.99
+5.47%
Dele
Crypto.news
2025/08/14 11:56
Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $86.9145 million yesterday, marking the sixth consecutive day of net inflow
PANews reported on August 14 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (August 13, Eastern Time) was US$86.9145 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
NET
$0.00010259
-8.40%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/14 11:56
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $729 million yesterday, the second highest in history
PANews reported on August 14 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Ethereum spot ETFs yesterday (August 13, Eastern Time) was US$729 million. The Ethereum spot ETF
SECOND
$0.0000078
--%
NET
$0.00010259
-8.40%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/14 11:55
MetaMask, Linea and Brevis team up to launch ZK-proof rewards for Metamask card users
MetaMask has teamed up with Ethereum layer-2 network Linea and zero-knowledge infrastructure provider Brevis to roll out a verifiable rewards program for MetaMask cardholders. According to an Aug. 13 announcement by Brevis, the initiative offers eligible MetaMask Card users a…
ZERO
$0.00006131
+2.76%
LAYER
$0.6143
+1.13%
ZK
$0.06959
+8.92%
Dele
Crypto.news
2025/08/14 11:47
Tom Lee: Standard Chartered Bank's increase in ETH's year-end price forecast to $7,500 may be too low
PANews reported on August 14 that in response to "Standard Chartered Bank raising its year-end price forecast for ETH to US$7,500 and reaching US$25,000 by 2028", BitMine's new chairman of
TOM
$0.000286
+0.35%
LEE
$1.859
+0.26%
MAY
$0.05017
-0.35%
ETH
$4,562.82
+3.60%
BANK
$0.0625
-1.99%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/14 11:44
USDC Adoption on Solana Enters Hyperdrive With Coinbase and Squads Alliance
Coinbase is driving a major leap in USDC adoption on Solana, locking it as the default stablecoin across Squads’ core products, powering next-gen decentralized finance. Coinbase Just Hit the Gas on USDC Adoption Across Solana’s Core Layers Crypto exchange Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) and onchain infrastructure provider Squads announced on Aug. 13 a strategic agreement aimed […]
GEN
$0.0454
-2.26%
USDC
$0.9995
+0.01%
CORE
$0.5004
+1.76%
MAJOR
$0.1695
+0.21%
Dele
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/14 11:30
Estonian banker Rain Lõhmus's lost Ethereum wallet is now worth $1 billion
PANews reported on August 14 that, according to Decrypt, two years ago, Estonian banker Rain Lõhmus announced he had lost access to Ethereum purchased in a 2014 presale. Lõhmus said
NOW
$0.00718
+0.27%
WALLET
$0.02848
+3.03%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/14 11:23
Analyst: Stablecoins and DeFi may unlock nearly $1 trillion in global economic value each year
PANews reported on August 14th that Jamie Coutts, chief cryptocurrency analyst at Real Vision, wrote on the X platform that stablecoins will eliminate trillions of dollars in economic friction, thereby
REAL
$0.04902
-0.20%
DEFI
$0.001773
+0.79%
VISION
$0.00033
-4.87%
MAY
$0.05017
-0.35%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/14 11:11
Greenidge Mining Company Lost $4.1 Million in Q2, Produced 110 BTC
PANews reported on August 14th that Greenidge Generation Holdings, a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, announced its second-quarter financial results. The company reported total revenue of $12.9 million, a net loss
BTC
$118,217.27
+0.40%
SECOND
$0.0000078
--%
NET
$0.00010259
-8.40%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/14 11:02
A whale sold some ETH to increase margin to avoid liquidation, currently losing $18 million
PANews reported on August 14th that, according to Onchain Lens, a whale sold some of its ETH to increase margin to avoid liquidation. To date, the whale has lost $9.88
ETH
$4,562.82
+3.60%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/14 10:47
Trendene nyheder
Mere
Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation
Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose