Robinhood released its July operating data: the platform's total assets increased by 7% month-on-month, and the number of funded customers reached 26.7 million.
PANews reported on August 14th that, according to Globenewswire, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) released its operating data for July 2025. As of the end of July, the number of
PANews
2025/08/14 14:56
The Future of Mining: Insights From EMCD Founder and CEO Michael Jerlis
EMCD is one of the largest ecosystems for miners and crypto investors in Eastern Europe. The EMCD ecosystem includes a mining pool ranked among the world’s top 7, a multi-currency wallet, the Coinhold service for passive income, and a P2P exchange platform. Michael Jerlis is the Founder and CEO of EMCD. He recently joined the […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/14 14:30
Canary’s Trump Coin ETF Trust registered in Delaware, TRUMP up over 10%
Canary Capital has registered the Canary Trump Coin ETF in Delaware, laying the foundation for what could become the first U.S. exchange-traded fund tracking the Official Trump memecoin. On Wednesday, Canary’s registration for the Canary Trump Coin ETF went live…
Crypto.news
2025/08/14 14:24
Why do we say that the era of enterprises building their own L1 blockchains has arrived?
Original text: Barry , Co-CEO of Interchain Labs Compiled by Yuliya, PANews Payment giant Stripe has officially partnered with renowned crypto venture capital firm Paradigm to build a Layer 1
PANews
2025/08/14 13:55
Analyst: ETH may fall suddenly at any time, it is recommended to stay away from leverage
PANews reported on August 14th that analyst Ash Crypto stated that ETH could drop suddenly at any time, as it's due for a correction. Whales and market makers are currently
PANews
2025/08/14 13:24
Maple launches first perpetual trading use case for syrupUSDC on Drift Protocol
Maple Finance, the largest on-chain asset manager by assets under management, has introduced syrupUSDC as collateral for perpetual futures trading on Drift Protocol. According to a press release shared with crypto.news on Aug. 13, the integration enables traders on the…
Crypto.news
2025/08/14 13:03
Why Standard Chartered Bank believes Ethereum will reach $25,000 by 2028
Standard Chartered Bank raised its year-end price target for Ethereum from $4,000 to $7,500, citing improved industry conditions and increased demand from corporate treasuries. The bank also raised its 2028
PANews
2025/08/14 13:00
The Publicity Department of the Guizhou Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision stated that the rumor that Jing Yaping used a government server to mine 327 bitcoins is false.
PANews reported on August 14th that according to China Newsweek, a staff member from the Publicity Department of the Guizhou Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision stated that the
PANews
2025/08/14 12:27
Coinbase suffered an MEV bot attack due to its interaction with the 0x exchange, resulting in an estimated loss of $300,000.
PANews reported on August 14th that Venn Network security researcher deeberiroz reported, according to The Block, that Coinbase lost approximately $300,000 due to a misconfigured interaction between Coinbase and the
PANews
2025/08/14 12:20
Coinbase DEX is now open to 1% of users
PANews reported on August 14 that Coinbase's new listing team leader, Shaaa, tweeted that Coinbase DEX has been first opened to 1% of users and will gradually be opened to
PANews
2025/08/14 12:12
