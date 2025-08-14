MEXC Exchange
Circle issued an additional 5.5 billion USDC on Solana in the past month
PANews reported on August 14th that according to Lookonchain analysis, Circle has issued an additional 5.5 billion USDC on Solana over the past month, indicating a significant influx of new
USDC
$0.9994
--%
PANews
2025/08/14 16:10
Coinbase partners with Mercuryo to reduce fees for USDC users transferring to the Base network
PANews reported on August 14th that Coinbase has reached a strategic partnership with crypto payment infrastructure platform Mercuryo, which will provide MetaMask wallet users using the USDC stablecoin with lower
USDC
$0.9994
--%
WALLET
$0.02848
+3.03%
PANews
2025/08/14 16:09
North Korean IT workers used 30+ fake IDs to target crypto companies: report
A compromised device from a North Korean IT worker has exposed the inner workings of the team behind the $680,000 Favrr hack and their use of Google tools to target crypto projects. According to on-chain sleuth ZachXBT, the trail began…
Crypto.news
2025/08/14 16:09
Ethereum Foundation denies $12.8m sale tied to old ICO wallets
Recent portfolio shuffles and asset dumps pointed to its old habits, but the foundation has officially denied involvement in the sales. In a recent X post, Ethereum Foundation co-Executive Director Hsiao-Wei Wang debunked claims that the foundation was behind a…
Crypto.news
2025/08/14 16:04
Ethereum saw $2.3 billion in inflows this week, while altcoins, with the exception of XRP and Solana, saw no significant inflows.
PANews reported on August 14 that James Butterfill, head of research at CoinShares, pointed out that Ethereum's capital inflow continued to grow this week, reaching US$2.3 billion, and the cumulative
GROW
$0.0117
-12.68%
XRP
$3.1317
+0.88%
PANews
2025/08/14 15:51
CryptoQuant: Net unrealized profit and loss indicator shows that the market may usher in the third profit peak
PANews reported on August 14 that CryptoQuant analyst Yonsei_dent said that the NUPL (net unrealized profit and loss) indicator shows that when the value is higher than 0, most currencies
MAY
$0.05017
-0.35%
NET
$0.00010259
-8.40%
PANews
2025/08/14 15:28
CMB international USD money market fund launches as a tokenized product on-chain
CMB International Asset Management and DigiFT launched the CMB International USD Money Market Fund as a tokenized product on Solana, Ethereum, Arbitrum, and Plume. CMB International Asset Management and Singapore-based licensed RWA exchange DigiFT have launched the CMB International USD…
PLUME
$0.09746
+2.48%
FUND
$0.02455
+0.20%
RWA
$0.005583
+16.57%
Crypto.news
2025/08/14 15:19
A whale shorted BTC for a total of 12.81 million yuan, but received $4.33 million in funding fees to mitigate the losses.
PANews reported on August 14th that, according to Aiyi's monitoring, a whale has shorted Bitcoin (BTC) four times since March 2025, with its 20x leveraged short position experiencing a dramatic
BTC
$118,217.27
+0.40%
PANews
2025/08/14 15:15
Hetmantsev: Rada will not consider draft law on crypto reserve due to NBU’s disagreement
The Verkhovna Rada does not plan to adopt Bill No. 13356 on the creation of a cryptocurrency reserve in Ukraine. This was stated by Danylo Hetmantsev, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, in an interview with Ukrainian media. According to him, after discussions with the head of the National Bank, […] Сообщение Hetmantsev: Rada will not consider draft law on crypto reserve due to NBU’s disagreement появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
BANK
$0.0625
-1.99%
NOT
$0.001963
-0.70%
Incrypted
2025/08/14 15:09
On-chain data perspective: judging market tops through early holder behavior
Early adopters often control a significant portion of the token supply, and their buying and selling decisions are crucial to market trends. Understanding the behavioral patterns of early adopters can
TOKEN
$0.01576
+3.47%
PANews
2025/08/14 15:00
