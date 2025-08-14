MEXC Exchange
/
Krypto-nyheder
/
2025-08-17 Sunday
Krypto-nyheder
Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$31.7832 million
According to PANews on August 14, Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the total trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs
VIRTUAL
$1.2997
+8.65%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/14 18:24
Bitwise CIO says four catalysts could drive further gains in the crypto market
PANews reported on August 14th that, according to The Block, Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan stated that the current crypto market is underpricing four key catalysts: increased government purchases of Bitcoin,
GAINS
$0.02785
+0.97%
BLOCK
$0.1747
-0.34%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/14 18:12
LIP-021 proposal approved, Lista DAO will destroy 20% of tokens
PANews reported on August 14 that Lista DAO announced that the LIP-021 proposal has been passed and will destroy and remove 20% of $LISTA, totaling 200 million LISTA tokens.
DAO
$0.1244
+1.05%
LISTA
$0.29132
+2.11%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/14 17:55
Pakistan Enlists Japanese Help in CBDC Endeavor
Soramitsu, a Japan-based blockchain developer, will help the government of Pakistan build its central bank digital currency effort, after having been involved in similar projects. The Pakistan CBDC pilot is being implemented with offline payment capabilities in mind. Japan-Based Soramitsu Enlisted to Create Pakistan CBDC More countries are developing their central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), […]
MORE
$0.10053
+0.67%
MIND
$0.0004243
+4.94%
BANK
$0.0625
-2.08%
Dele
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/14 17:30
Robinhood applies for Dubai license, plans to expand into MENA market
PANews reported on August 14th that, according to FinanceFeeds , Robinhood has submitted a license application to the Dubai Financial Services Authority ( DFSA ) to provide foreign exchange and
Dele
PANews
2025/08/14 17:30
Bitcoin hits a new all-time high. Will four major factors continue to drive the rise?
Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer, Bitwise Compiled by Saoirse, Foresight News There are indeed many exciting developments in the current cryptocurrency space: regulation and legislation continue to improve, stablecoins are
MAJOR
$0.16943
+0.21%
SPACE
$0.1575
+0.31%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/14 17:00
Fed's Daly says big rate cut next month may not be appropriate
PANews reported on August 14 that according to the Wall Street Journal, Federal Reserve official Daly said that a large-scale interest rate cut next month does not seem appropriate.
MAY
$0.05017
-0.35%
NOT
$0.001962
-0.70%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/14 16:58
A whale opened a $4 million short position in SOL and ETH with 20x leverage.
PANews reported on August 14 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited $4 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened short positions in SOL and ETH with 20x leverage,
SOL
$194.64
+3.01%
USDC
$0.9995
+0.02%
ETH
$4,561.82
+3.50%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/14 16:56
A suspected Bitmine address received 33,401 ETH today, worth approximately $158 million.
PANews reported on August 14 that according to monitoring by Ember, an address suspected to belong to Bitmine continued to receive 33,401 ETH from two institutional business platforms today, worth
ETH
$4,561.82
+3.50%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/14 16:40
Linekong Interactive disclosed its crypto asset holdings and launched a $100 million asset management plan; its stock price closed up 10.14%.
PANews reported on August 14 that Linekong Interactive Group (HKEX code: 8267) announced today that its crypto asset holdings under the unified management of its crypto business division LK Crypto
Dele
PANews
2025/08/14 16:36
Trendene nyheder
Mere
Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation
Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose