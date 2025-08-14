2025-08-17 Sunday

Invesco Galaxy’s Solana ETF acknowledged by the SEC

The SEC has acknowledged Invesco Galaxy’s filing for a spot Solana ETF, marking a key step toward potential approval and joining a wave of filings from major asset managers. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has formally acknowledged the filing…
2025/08/14
Mr. Chan Ho-lim, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of Hong Kong, has confirmed his attendance at the Hong Kong Blockchain Summit hosted by Newfire Technology.

PANews reported on August 14 that according to official news, Mr. Chan Ho-lim, Justice of the Peace and Deputy Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the Hong Kong
2025/08/14
Meliuz Reports Stellar Financial Results, Achieves 908% BTC Yield

Meliuz, the largest Bitcoin Treasury Company ( BTC) in Latin America, posted one of the best financial results in its history, achieving a year-over-year cash revenue of nearly $9 million as the company completed the first quarter of its public bitcoin pivot. Meliuz Breaks Financial Records After Pivoting to Bitcoin, BTC Yield Swells Bitcoin Treasury […]
2025/08/14
Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5

PANews reported on August 14th that, according to PRNewswire, Canaan Inc. (Canaan Inc.) announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2025, showing total revenue of US$100.2 million,
2025/08/14
The meeting between Putin and Trump will begin at 3:30 am on the 16th

PANews reported on August 14 that according to CCTV News, on the 14th local time, Russian presidential assistant Ushakov informed that the meeting between Russian President Putin and US President
2025/08/14
ZachXBT: After reverse hacking North Korean hackers' equipment, I understand their "working mode"

By ZachXBT Compiled by Azuma, Daily Planet Editor's Note: North Korean hackers have always been a major threat to the cryptocurrency market. In the past, victims and industry security professionals
2025/08/14
Russian President Putin: New arms deal with the US possible

PANews reported on August 14 that Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the United States is seeking an agreement acceptable to all parties, and that a new arms agreement with
2025/08/14
XRP is Expected to Hit $4 In the Short Term – Earn XRP and Other Cryptocurrencies Daily with the SAVVY MINING Platform

2025/08/14
US media: Trump-Putin meeting is no longer a exploratory meeting, Putin's failure to cease fire "will have serious consequences"

PANews reported on August 14th that, according to AXIOS, US President Trump has upped the ante ahead of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is not only about
2025/08/14
BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores

The paper, issued by BIS economists, proposes using blockchain as a transaction history to overcome the limitations faced by current AML measures when dealing with decentralized assets, such as cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, in order to protect off-ramping institutions. BIS Bulletin Proposes Using Blockchain History to Build Crypto AML Score The expansion of cryptocurrency and stablecoins […]
2025/08/14

