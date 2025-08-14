XRP Hits $3.40, SIX MINING Helps You Earn Passive Income

After finding strong support in the $2.85–$2.95 range, XRP quickly reclaimed its 9-day moving average and is approaching key resistance at $3.33–$3.40. A successful breakout would open up potential for targets at $3.50 or even $3.55–$3.60. With this upward momentum, investors may consider investing in crypto assets through the SIX MINING cloud mining platform, leveraging the dual advantages of stable hashrate and potential price appreciation to capitalize on passive value growth during this bull market. Why Choose SIX MINING Instant mining access through flexible contracts: Users can choose from a variety of mining contract packages that provide a fixed daily income based on their investment preferences. Low-cost mining: No need to purchase or maintain mining equipment; SIX MINING takes care of all operating expenses. Mobile monitoring, globally accessible: Investors can mine Bitcoin from anywhere in the world using only their smartphone. The SIX MINING app provides real-time income tracking. Encrypted system protection: All user data is protected by SSL encryption, and our dedicated servers are protected from DDoS attacks. Supports multiple cryptocurrencies: Users can settle profits in BTC, ETH, LTC, USDT, USDC, XRP, SOL, DOGE, and BCH. How to Join The SIX MINING Contract Program? Register as a SIX MINING user; Choose a contract plan that suits you for investment; Wait for the mining plan to expire and withdraw your personal earnings. For contract plans, please refer to the SIX MINING contract page . Mining Mobile Application? Friendly app with a simple registration process; Easy-to-navigate interface suitable for beginners; Easily access and manage accounts anytime, anywhere; Wide accessibility with Android and iOS options. Summarize In summary, XRP has stabilized at key support levels and continues to push upward toward resistance, potentially leading to a near-term breakout. For investors seeking to maximize returns during price increases, SIX MINING offers a low-entry cloud mining solution, allowing you to enjoy price appreciation while also benefiting from increased computing power, potentially resulting in double profits.