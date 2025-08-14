MEXC Exchange
In the past hour, the entire network contract liquidation was about 550 million US dollars, and the ETH liquidation was 180 million US dollars.
PANews reported on August 14 that Coinglass data showed that in the past hour, the cryptocurrency market's entire network contract liquidation was US$549 million, of which short positions were liquidated
PANews
2025/08/14 21:34
Bessant: I am not urging the Fed to cut interest rates, I am just citing the model results
PANews reported on August 14 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson said he was not asking the Federal Reserve to make a series of interest rate cuts, but only pointed out
PANews
2025/08/14 21:23
DeAgentAI receives strategic funding from Momentum
PANews reported on August 14th that DeAgentAI, a decentralized AI infrastructure project, announced the completion of a new round of strategic financing from Momentum, a leading DEX in the Sui
PANews
2025/08/14 21:17
AguilaTrades' cumulative losses on Hyperliquid reach $37.5 million
PANews reported on August 14 that according to Yu Jin, AguilaTrades used the remaining funds after liquidation to open multiple positions on the Hyperliquid platform. After being liquidated again recently,
PANews
2025/08/14 21:17
USDC Treasury mints 100 million new USDC on the Ethereum chain
PANews reported on August 14 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, USDC Treasury minted 100 million new USDC on the Ethereum chain, worth approximately US$99,962,600.
PANews
2025/08/14 21:16
Unichain launches 200-millisecond subblocks to boost DeFi transaction speeds
PANews reported on August 14 that the Unichain platform has officially launched a 200- millisecond sub-block, running Flashblocks based on a trusted execution environment ( TEE ) to achieve faster
PANews
2025/08/14 21:09
MicroStrategy's legal name changed to Strategy
PANews reported on August 14th that MicroStrategy has changed its legal name to Strategy Inc. , effective August 11th , according to Strategy's official website. The company's Nasdaq trading symbols
PANews
2025/08/14 21:07
Crypto Market Observation in July: Poised to Ride the Wave
Metrics Ventures' July Market Observation: A Guide to Crypto Market Secondary Funds 1/ Following the view we have held since May, the continued return of market bias has driven the
PANews
2025/08/14 21:00
XRP Hits $3.40, SIX MINING Helps You Earn Passive Income
After finding strong support in the $2.85–$2.95 range, XRP quickly reclaimed its 9-day moving average and is approaching key resistance at $3.33–$3.40. A successful breakout would open up potential for targets at $3.50 or even $3.55–$3.60. With this upward momentum, investors may consider investing in crypto assets through the SIX MINING cloud mining platform, leveraging the dual advantages of stable hashrate and potential price appreciation to capitalize on passive value growth during this bull market. Why Choose SIX MINING Instant mining access through flexible contracts: Users can choose from a variety of mining contract packages that provide a fixed daily income based on their investment preferences. Low-cost mining: No need to purchase or maintain mining equipment; SIX MINING takes care of all operating expenses. Mobile monitoring, globally accessible: Investors can mine Bitcoin from anywhere in the world using only their smartphone. The SIX MINING app provides real-time income tracking. Encrypted system protection: All user data is protected by SSL encryption, and our dedicated servers are protected from DDoS attacks. Supports multiple cryptocurrencies: Users can settle profits in BTC, ETH, LTC, USDT, USDC, XRP, SOL, DOGE, and BCH. How to Join The SIX MINING Contract Program? Register as a SIX MINING user; Choose a contract plan that suits you for investment; Wait for the mining plan to expire and withdraw your personal earnings. For contract plans, please refer to the SIX MINING contract page . Mining Mobile Application? Friendly app with a simple registration process; Easy-to-navigate interface suitable for beginners; Easily access and manage accounts anytime, anywhere; Wide accessibility with Android and iOS options. Summarize In summary, XRP has stabilized at key support levels and continues to push upward toward resistance, potentially leading to a near-term breakout. For investors seeking to maximize returns during price increases, SIX MINING offers a low-entry cloud mining solution, allowing you to enjoy price appreciation while also benefiting from increased computing power, potentially resulting in double profits.
CryptoNews
2025/08/14 21:00
U.S. PPI growth hits highest level in three years in July
PANews reported on August 14th that U.S. producer price inflation (PPI) growth reached its highest level in three years in July, driven by soaring service costs. The Bureau of Labor
PANews
2025/08/14 20:58
