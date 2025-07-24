MEXC Exchange
White House crypto report drops July 30: Here’s what’s at stake
The White House's crypto policy report is set to drop on July 30, and it could either ignite a new era of U.S. blockchain dominance or deepen the industry’s regulatory quagmire.
Crypto.news
2025/07/24 04:29
Quid Miner launches mobile crypto mining app for Bitcoin, DOGE, and altcoin investors
Quid Miner launches mobile cloud mining app, making passive crypto income as simple as everyday banking. #pressrelease
Crypto.news
2025/07/24 04:21
Fate of crypto, CBDC bills unclear as US Congress heads into recess
Lawmakers are expected to break in a matter of days, but there are still items on the legislative agenda to address, including two crypto bills passed by the House.
PANews
2025/07/24 03:50
Washington State Moves To Forfeit $7.1 Million Worth Of Crypto From International Fraud Scheme
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington filed a civil action on Tuesday seeking the forfeiture of over $7 million in digital assets recovered from a massive crypto scheme, a new press release from the Department of Justice shows. Fraudsters Stole $97 Million in Crypto Scheme, New Press Release Shows According to the July 23 press release , U.S. officials are looking to forfeit $7.1 million, just a sliver of the $97 million stolen by a handful of crypto fraudsters between June 22 and July 24. U.S. commences civil action to forfeit $7.1 million in cryptocurrency tied to oil and gas storage fraud scheme – Crypto seized from wallets tied to Russian and Nigerian IP addresses https://t.co/LoCQb0yC06 — WDWAnews (@WDWAnews) July 22, 2025 Recovered in December 2024, the illicit funds were laundered as part of a complex oil tank rental scheme involving Newcastle, Washington resident Geoffrey K. Auyeung. “The co-schemers in this fraud moved their ill-gotten gain through various cryptocurrency accounts to try to launder the money stolen from victims,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Miller. “Federal investigators and prosecutors in our office moved as quickly as possible to trace and seize the cryptocurrency so that some of the losses can be returned to victims.” Crypto Fraudster Faces Up to 200 Years Behind Bars Indicted in August 2024, Auyeung and his unnamed co-conspirators allegedly convinced unwitting victims to move their funds into escrow accounts based in Europe and Texas in order to generate “significant profits” from renting out oil tanks there. Once victims sent their money, the crypto fraudsters stopped responding and shuffled the funds to crypto accounts in Russia and Nigeria—one of which had ties to a terrorist organization. “The money was quickly moved to one or more of at least 81 different accounts at financial institutions, moved offshore, or moved to one or more of at least 19 different cryptocurrency accounts, where it was used for the purchase of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Tether, USD Coin, and Ethereum,” the press release states. Auyeung faces a maximum of 200 years behind bars if convicted for the international crypto fraud , though sentencing varies per jurisdiction.
CryptoNews
2025/07/24 03:49
Trump-backed WLFI and Vaulta forge Web3 banking alliance in US
Trump-linked World Liberty Financial has found a new ally in Vaulta, the rebranded EOS Foundation. Their alliance aims to bridge the gap between crypto and everyday finance through Web3 banking frameworks in the U.S.
Crypto.news
2025/07/24 03:47
Cango finalizes pivot to a Bitcoin mining company
Cango Inc., a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, has completed its transformation into a Bitcoin miner. Cango, a Chinese firm listed in the United States that announced plans to pivot into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining…
BTC
$118,217.43
+0.39%
Crypto.news
2025/07/24 03:35
$260 billion later, stablecoins have become too big to ignore
What happens when $260 billion in stablecoins start moving through banks, buying Treasuries, and bypassing traditional financial infrastructure altogether? A federal rulebook for stablecoins emerges The idea of a privately issued digital dollar operating alongside the traditional banking system was…
Crypto.news
2025/07/24 03:14
Trump's AI plan eases data center rules, strips federal DEI guidelines
The White House on Wednesday released its plan to make the United States a global leader in artificial intelligence research and development.
PANews
2025/07/24 02:20
Dow Jones, S&P 500 rise on heels of Trump’s trade and AI plans
U.S. stocks rally on a series of positive trade developments, as Trump unveils new AI plan.
Crypto.news
2025/07/24 02:13
Investors Rotate from Bitcoin to Ethereum and Altcoins: CryptoQuant Report
Recent market dynamics suggest investors may be shifting their focus from Bitcoin to Ethereum and broader exposure of altcoins, according to the latest CryptoQuant report. First time in over a year: ETH spot volume > BTC Last week, ETH spot trading hit $25.7B vs. BTC’s $24.4B, pushing the ETH/BTC spot volume ratio above 1 for the first time since June 2024. Investors are rotating to ETH and Altcoins. pic.twitter.com/X7mBFVCg5Y — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) July 23, 2025 Ethereum has outperformed Bitcoin by 72% since April, with its ETH/BTC ratio climbing from 0.018 to 0.031—the highest point since January 24, reports CryptoQuant. This upward trend aligns with earlier analyses showing Ethereum’s undervaluation relative to Bitcoin and growing demand for ETH-based assets. The reduced selling pressure on Ethereum, alongside greater accumulation by institutional and retail investors, is fueling this momentum. Data from CryptoQuant shows that fewer ETH tokens are being transferred to exchanges compared to Bitcoin, pointing to confidence in Ethereum’s price stability and future potential. Spot Volume and ETF Trends Reflect Investor Rotation Trading volumes show a change in market sentiment. For the first time since June 2024, Ethereum’s weekly spot volume surpassed Bitcoin’s, with ETH reaching $25.7 billion versus Bitcoin’s $24.4 billion. First time in over a year: ETH spot volume > BTC Last week, ETH spot trading hit $25.7B vs. BTC’s $24.4B, pushing the ETH/BTC spot volume ratio above 1 for the first time since June 2024. Investors are rotating to ETH and Altcoins. pic.twitter.com/X7mBFVCg5Y — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) July 23, 2025 This reversal suggests a rising appetite for ETH among traders. Additionally, ETF data reinforce this pattern. The ETH/BTC ETF Holding Ratio has more than doubled, moving from 0.05 to 0.12, indicating that funds are allocating more capital to Ethereum than to Bitcoin. Altcoin Market Sees Renewed Momentum It’s not just Ethereum that’s benefiting. The broader altcoin market is showing renewed strength, with spot trading volume reaching $67 billion on July 17—the highest level since March. This surge suggests that investor interest is broadening beyond the two dominant cryptocurrencies, reports CryptoQuant. Traders appear to be diversifying their portfolios, taking positions in assets they perceive as undervalued or primed for growth during the next leg of the crypto market cycle. The combined factors of Ethereum’s price surge, reduced exchange inflows, and growing ETF demand indicate a market shift that may continue to favor altcoins in the near term.
CryptoNews
2025/07/24 02:07
