Appeals Court Rules NFTs Qualify for Trademark Protection, Yuga Labs Case Remanded for Retrial

PANews reported on July 24 that according to The Block, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit made an important ruling in the case of Yuga Labs suing
PANews 2025/07/24
JPMorgan: $2 trillion stablecoin market forecast is “overly optimistic”

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Bloomberg, JPMorgan Chase released a report questioning the $2 trillion forecast for the stablecoin market, believing that the figure is "too optimistic."
PANews 2025/07/24
Trump: Simple tariffs of 15% to 50% will be imposed on most countries

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Jinshi, on the 23rd local time, US President Trump said that simple tariffs of 15% to 50% would be imposed on most
PANews 2025/07/24
Tether CEO: The company is planning to start business in the United States, focusing on the institutional market

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Bloomberg, after the passage of the landmark cryptocurrency legislation in the United States, Tether Holdings SA plans to resume operations in the
PANews 2025/07/24
Meme coin startup platform LetsBONK promises to use 1% of its revenue for BONK ecosystem head token

PANews reported on July 24 that according to The Block, the Meme coin startup platform LetsBONK announced that it would use 1% of its total revenue to repurchase the top
PANews 2025/07/24
Tesla's Q2 financial report shows that its Bitcoin holdings have risen to $1.2 billion

PANews reported on July 24 that according to CoinDesk, Tesla (TSLA)'s financial report shows that with the 30% increase in the price of Bitcoin in the second quarter of this
PANews 2025/07/24
The White House's first encryption policy report will be released publicly on July 30

PANews reported on July 24 that Bo Hines, executive director of the Trump Digital Asset Advisory Committee, stated on the X platform that the Presidential Digital Asset Task Force has
PANews 2025/07/24
In the past three years, what profound changes have been triggered by Hong Kong’s transition from “virtual assets 1.0” to “digital assets 2.0”?

The "Hong Kong Digital Asset Development Policy Declaration 2.0" (hereinafter referred to as the "Policy Declaration 2.0") is a policy document issued by the Government of the Hong Kong Special
PANews 2025/07/24
Crypto &#039;control&#039; takes center stage at Roman Storm trial

With the trial of the Tornado Cash co-founder ending its eighth day, a witness testified Roman Storm had control over some of the funds connected to the mixing service.
PANews 2025/07/24
Ripple's XRP declines despite Nature's Miracle plan to establish a $20 million XRP reserve

XRP dropped 12% on Wednesday amid Nature's Miracle's plan to launch a $20 million reserve focused on the remittance-based token.
Fxstreet 2025/07/24

