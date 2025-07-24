MEXC Exchange
/
Krypto-nyheder
/
2025-08-17 Sunday
Krypto-nyheder
Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
Appeals Court Rules NFTs Qualify for Trademark Protection, Yuga Labs Case Remanded for Retrial
PANews reported on July 24 that according to The Block, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit made an important ruling in the case of Yuga Labs suing
U
$0.02325
-11.25%
BLOCK
$0.1751
-0.11%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/24 07:41
JPMorgan: $2 trillion stablecoin market forecast is “overly optimistic”
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Bloomberg, JPMorgan Chase released a report questioning the $2 trillion forecast for the stablecoin market, believing that the figure is "too optimistic."
Dele
PANews
2025/07/24 07:19
Trump: Simple tariffs of 15% to 50% will be imposed on most countries
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Jinshi, on the 23rd local time, US President Trump said that simple tariffs of 15% to 50% would be imposed on most
TRUMP
$9.454
+3.86%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/24 07:11
Tether CEO: The company is planning to start business in the United States, focusing on the institutional market
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Bloomberg, after the passage of the landmark cryptocurrency legislation in the United States, Tether Holdings SA plans to resume operations in the
Dele
PANews
2025/07/24 07:08
Meme coin startup platform LetsBONK promises to use 1% of its revenue for BONK ecosystem head token
PANews reported on July 24 that according to The Block, the Meme coin startup platform LetsBONK announced that it would use 1% of its total revenue to repurchase the top
BONK
$0.00002445
+1.20%
TOKEN
$0.01576
+3.47%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
STARTUP
$0.006078
-11.48%
LETSBONK
$0.04955
+3.18%
MEME
$0.002008
+1.72%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/24 07:04
Tesla's Q2 financial report shows that its Bitcoin holdings have risen to $1.2 billion
PANews reported on July 24 that according to CoinDesk, Tesla (TSLA)'s financial report shows that with the 30% increase in the price of Bitcoin in the second quarter of this
SECOND
$0.0000078
+1.29%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/24 07:02
The White House's first encryption policy report will be released publicly on July 30
PANews reported on July 24 that Bo Hines, executive director of the Trump Digital Asset Advisory Committee, stated on the X platform that the Presidential Digital Asset Task Force has
WHITE
$0.0006209
+10.57%
TRUMP
$9.454
+3.86%
HOUSE
$0.022334
+7.61%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/24 07:01
In the past three years, what profound changes have been triggered by Hong Kong’s transition from “virtual assets 1.0” to “digital assets 2.0”?
The "Hong Kong Digital Asset Development Policy Declaration 2.0" (hereinafter referred to as the "Policy Declaration 2.0") is a policy document issued by the Government of the Hong Kong Special
VIRTUAL
$1.2997
+8.65%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/24 07:00
Crypto 'control' takes center stage at Roman Storm trial
With the trial of the Tornado Cash co-founder ending its eighth day, a witness testified Roman Storm had control over some of the funds connected to the mixing service.
STORM
$0.01414
+1.14%
STAGE
$0.000046
+6.48%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/24 06:12
Ripple's XRP declines despite Nature's Miracle plan to establish a $20 million XRP reserve
XRP dropped 12% on Wednesday amid Nature's Miracle's plan to launch a $20 million reserve focused on the remittance-based token.
XRP
$3.1312
+0.78%
TOKEN
$0.01576
+3.47%
Dele
Fxstreet
2025/07/24 05:55
Trendene nyheder
Mere
Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation
Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose