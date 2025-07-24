MEXC Exchange
New Solana Treasury Company Accelerate Plans to Raise $1.5 Billion, Joe McCann to Become CEO
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Unchained, Joe McCann, founder of crypto hedge fund Asymmetric, will serve as CEO of the newly established Solana treasury company Accelerate. The
PANews
2025/07/24 09:57
Fidelity Files to Amend Its Spot Bitcoin ETF to Allow Physical Redemptions and Creations
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, Fidelity submitted documents to the US SEC to modify its spot Bitcoin ETF to allow physical redemption and creation.
PANews
2025/07/24 09:52
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.24)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/24 Update: $zora continues to pull up and reaches a new high LetsBonk
PANews
2025/07/24 09:52
CryptoQuant: Investors are shifting funds from Bitcoin to Ethereum and altcoins
PANews reported on July 24 that CryptoQuant posted on the X platform: "For the first time in more than a year: Ethereum spot trading volume exceeds Bitcoin. Last week, Ethereum
PANews
2025/07/24 09:49
A whale deposited 3.92 million USDC into HyperLiquid and went long DOGE 10 times
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 3.92 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a 10x leveraged DOGE long position.
PANews
2025/07/24 09:45
A whale opened a short position of about 5,444 ETH, equivalent to about 19.82 million US dollars
PANews reported on July 24 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale "Set 10 Big Targets First" (@jasonleo) opened a short position of 5444.155 ETH, about 19.82
PANews
2025/07/24 09:21
James Wynn has suffered five consecutive liquidations, and his BTC and PEPE long orders have lost about $386,000
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the whale James Wynn has suffered five consecutive liquidations. His long positions in BTC (40 times) and PEPE (10
PANews
2025/07/24 09:21
WLFI associated address spent another 2 million USDC to buy 560.713 ETH
PANews reported on July 24 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the WLFI-related address once again spent 2 million USDC to buy 560.713 ETH at an average
PANews
2025/07/24 09:19
Pump.fun Lianchuang: There will be no airdrop in the near future, and the schedule and details will be shared as soon as possible
PANews reported on July 24 that Alon, co-founder of Pump.fun, said in a live broadcast: "We are eager to reward the community that has supported our platform over the past
PANews
2025/07/24 09:16
Two wallets suspected to belong to private equity investors sold a total of 1.25 billion PUMPs, with a loss of $1.19 million
PANews reported on July 24 that two wallets (suspected to be private equity investors) sold 1.25 billion PUMPs (worth $3.81 million) at a price of $0.00305 in the past two
PANews
2025/07/24 09:14
