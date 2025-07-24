MEXC Exchange
/
Krypto-nyheder
/
2025-08-17 Sunday
Krypto-nyheder
Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net outflow of $85.9628 million yesterday, continuing its net outflow for three consecutive days
PANews reported on July 24 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (July 23, Eastern Time) was US$85.9628 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
NET
$0.00010259
-8.40%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/24 11:59
Solana implemented SIMD-0256 yesterday, increasing the block limit by 20%
PANews reported on July 24 that according to crypto KOL MartyParty, Solana implemented an upgrade yesterday based on the SIMD-0256 proposal, increasing the block size by 20%. This upgrade increased
BLOCK
$0.1743
-0.90%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/24 11:56
Publicly listed company Lion Group announces total cryptocurrency acquisition costs have reached $9.6 million
PANews reported on July 24 that Lion Group (NASDAQ: LGHL) announced that it has purchased additional SUI tokens, bringing the total acquisition cost of its HYPE, SOL and SUI tokens
SOL
$194.47
+3.00%
SUI
$3.857
+2.56%
HYPE
$47.17
+0.74%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/24 11:48
Ripple: Beware of XRP-related scams on YouTube
PANews reported on July 24 that Ripple issued a warning on the X platform, noting that XRP-related scams are increasing on the YouTube platform. After the scammers steal the account,
XRP
$3.1302
+0.79%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/24 11:30
A whale has closed its PUMP short position, making a profit of $2.448 million
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale has closed its PUMP short position, making a profit of US$2.448 million and withdrawing all funds from
PUMP
$0.003449
+0.99%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/24 10:41
Artist Takashi Murakami will launch NFT collection cards on the chain through Base App
PANews reported on July 24 that according to The Block, the famous Japanese artist Takashi Murakami announced that he will launch the NFT series "108 Flowers Revised". The series is
NFT
$0.0000004644
-0.89%
APP
$0.00288
-5.91%
BLOCK
$0.1743
-0.90%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/24 10:34
A whale deposited 7.51 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened multiple short positions
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the giant whale @0x58bro deposited 7.51 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened multiple short positions: 10x leveraged ETH short
USDC
$0.9994
+0.01%
ETH
$4,560.14
+3.55%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/24 10:22
21Shares Partners with Societe Generale to Expand European Institutional Access to Crypto ETPs
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Globenewswire, 21Shares AG announced that it has signed an ETP market-making fund platform agreement with Societe Generale to enhance the liquidity of
FUND
$0.02455
+0.20%
ETP
$0.0011609
+5.69%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/24 10:10
Azuki Partners with OpenSea to Release Mizuki Short Films as ERC-1155 Collectibles
PANews reported on July 24 that according to official news, Azuki is working with OpenSea to release Mizuki short films as ERC-1155 collectibles. The proceeds will be used to support
Dele
PANews
2025/07/24 10:03
Data assetization, how does Irys unlock the trillion-dollar storage track?
Author: 0xResearcher Everyone is saying, “Data is the new oil.” But in the real world, most people are just passersby at a gas station on the side of the road,
REAL
$0.04901
-0.26%
PEOPLE
$0.01978
+2.22%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/24 10:00
Trendene nyheder
Mere
Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation
Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose