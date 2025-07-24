MEXC Exchange
GoPlus Launches 500 Million GPS Token Security Fund
PANews reported on July 24 that GoPlus announced the establishment of a 500 million GPS token security fund, which aims to transform Web3 security from cost to shared value by
PANews
2025/07/24 16:03
Crypto entertainment company Pixel Vault plans to close and is seeking a buyer
PANews reported on July 24 that crypto entertainment company Pixel Vault announced that after four years of operation, it has begun to consider closing the company and is negotiating acquisitions
PANews
2025/07/24 15:57
Amended class action calls Pump.fun a ‘slot machine cabinet’ in $5.5B case
An amended lawsuit accuses Pump.fun and key Solana partners of operating an unlicensed digital casino that funneled billions through deceptive memecoin schemes.
PANews
2025/07/24 15:43
Here’s how to get Takashi Murakami’s 108 Flowers Revised NFT card
Japanese artist Takashi Murakami is launching a collection of NFT cards inspired by his physical works. Will you be one of the on-chain users minting the card collection on July 31? On July 24, Takashi Murakami informed his X followers…
Crypto.news
2025/07/24 15:24
Coinbase Ventures announces support for AI trading agent platform Bankr
PANews reported on July 24 that Coinbase Ventures announced that it would support the development of the Bankr platform through the Base Ecosystem Fund. It is reported that Bankr is
PANews
2025/07/24 15:23
David vs. Goliath: How Web3 Teams Plan to Beat Big Tech in the AI Race
While tech giants are competing through massive investments in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, Web3 companies are developing an alternative, decentralized model. According to Dell’Oro Group, Big Tech players — Amazon, Google, Meta, and Microsoft — invested around $180 billion in AI infrastructure and data centers in 2024, and in 2025 their spending is expected to […] Сообщение David vs. Goliath: How Web3 Teams Plan to Beat Big Tech in the AI Race появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/07/24 15:23
Why is crypto down today? BTC, ETH, XRP, in red
The crypto market cap is trending lower this Wednesday, as traders continue to lock in profits following a rally fueled by Bitcoin’s recent all-time high. With widespread sell-offs across all major cryptocurrencies, this raises a critical question: Is this just…
Crypto.news
2025/07/24 15:23
A whale deposited about $7 million in HyperLiquid to go long on PEPE, BONK, POPCAT, etc.
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited about 6.998 million USDC into the HyperLiquid platform and opened or increased long positions in multiple
PANews
2025/07/24 15:20
Tether announced that it would assist the US authorities in freezing and reissuing approximately $1.6 million USDT
PANews reported on July 24 that Tether announced that it assisted the US authorities in freezing and reissuing approximately $1.6 million in USDT, which was related to the Gaza BuyCash
PANews
2025/07/24 15:08
London-listed Nativo Resources plans to adopt digital asset reserve policy
PANews reported on July 24 that London-listed company Nativo Resources Plc announced the adoption of a digital asset reserve policy, using part of its free cash flow and future financing
PANews
2025/07/24 15:06
