Crypto Industry Calls on President Trump to Stop JPMorgan Chase from Imposing “Punishment Taxes” on Data Access
PANews reported on July 24 that according to CoinDesk, ten major fintech and cryptocurrency industry associations wrote to US President Trump, urging him to stop JPMorgan Chase from charging high
STOP
$0.16587
+13.36%
TRUMP
$9.437
+3.76%
MAJOR
$0.16934
-0.20%
PANews
2025/07/24 17:07
Should I choose IPO or RWA for financing? This is a question worth considering
Author: Xiao Sa Lawyer Team In recent years, with the development of blockchain technology and the continuous improvement of the regulatory framework, the tokenization of RWA (Real World Assets) has
REAL
$0.04901
-0.30%
RWA
$0.005595
+17.44%
PANews
2025/07/24 17:00
Lido’s share of the ETH staking market has dropped to 25%, a three-year low
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Tom Wan citing Dune data, Lido's share of the Ethereum staking market has dropped to 25%, the lowest point since March 2022.
TOM
$0.000285
--%
ETH
$4,558.32
+3.39%
PANews
2025/07/24 16:55
Japanese AI company Quantum will invest up to 3,000 bitcoins in 12 months, exceeding 50 billion yen
PANews reported on July 24 that Quantum Solutions, a Japanese listed company, announced that it will invest up to 3,000 bitcoins (approximately 53.85 billion yen) in the next 12 months,
AI
$0.1276
+1.18%
PANews
2025/07/24 16:52
Ghana’s Central Bank plans to launch crypto regulatory framework to promote digital assets
PANews reported on July 24 that the Central Bank of Ghana plans to introduce a licensing system for crypto platforms to regulate digital assets and capture related revenues. Central Bank
BANK
$0.06264
-1.98%
PANews
2025/07/24 16:42
Altcoin breakout? ETH outpaces BTC in volume, demand, and ETF flows
Altseason calls are gaining ground, and the numbers are starting to back them. New market data shows Ethereum is taking the market lead, flipping Bitcoin across several key metrics and pulling altcoins with it. According to a July 23 CryptoQuant…
BTC
$118,187.64
+0.37%
ALTCOIN
$0.0007673
+20.89%
ETH
$4,558.32
+3.39%
Crypto.news
2025/07/24 16:42
Satsuma (formerly Tao Alpha) raises over £100 million to promote AI and Bitcoin deployment
PANews reported on July 24 that the listed company Satsuma (formerly Tao Alpha) announced that it had completed the fundraising of over 100 million pounds of convertible bonds and started
TAO
$382.67
+2.70%
AI
$0.1276
+1.18%
ALPHA
$0.01636
+9.50%
PANews
2025/07/24 16:39
Sky Rune continues to use staking rewards to repurchase SKY
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Ember’s monitoring, Rune, the co-founder of Sky (formerly MakerDAO), is using SKY staking rewards for repurchase operations. Half an hour ago, he
RUNE
$1.399
+2.11%
PANews
2025/07/24 16:33
Solana block size could nearly double as dev proposes increase to 100M CU
Solana may soon double its block capacity from 60 million to 100 million compute units, aiming to boost transaction throughput and ease network congestion. The Solana (SOL) network could soon see a dramatic leap in block capacity, with a new…
SOL
$194.53
+2.97%
MAY
$0.05016
-0.41%
SOON
$0.2846
-3.26%
BLOCK
$0.1739
-0.91%
Crypto.news
2025/07/24 16:16
Huang Licheng closed his position of 1,229 ETH and lost $80,000. The long positions of ETH, PUMP and HYPE still had a floating loss of about $8.711 million
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Ai Yi’s monitoring, Huang Licheng closed 1,229 ETH positions in the past hour, with a loss of about $80,000. Currently, his long
HYPE
$47.11
+0.55%
PUMP
$0.003451
+0.93%
AI
$0.1276
+1.18%
ETH
$4,558.32
+3.39%
PANews
2025/07/24 16:05
