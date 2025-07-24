MEXC Exchange
/
Krypto-nyheder
/
2025-08-17 Sunday
Krypto-nyheder
Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
Ruihe Digital Technology Holdings announces HK$80 million cryptocurrency investment plan
PANews reported on July 24 that according to the announcement of Ruihe Digital Technology Holdings Co., Ltd. (03680.HK), the board of directors has approved a budget of HK$ 80 million
Dele
PANews
2025/07/24 19:20
Is Pump.fun in hot water? Legal woes deepen as third lawsuit alleges fraud
Meme coin launchpad Pump.fun and its founders are back in the spotlight, and once again, it’s for all the wrong reasons. A recently amended class action lawsuit is turning up the pressure on Pump.fun, accusing the Solana-based platform of operating…
FUN
$0.009224
-1.80%
PUMP
$0.00345
+0.90%
HOT
$0.0010199
+4.44%
MEME
$0.002006
+1.46%
Dele
Crypto.news
2025/07/24 19:06
Ghana to offer licenses to crypto platforms
Ghana is planning to license crypto platforms in an attempt to capture revenue from the growing web3 and provide regulatory clarity for digital assets. How much impact will it make? In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Governor of the Bank…
BANK
$0.06264
-1.98%
Dele
Crypto.news
2025/07/24 19:05
Crypto hacks surpass $3.1B in 2025 as access flaws persist: Hacken
Over $3.1 billion in crypto has been lost in 2025, according to a Hacken report. Access-control exploits are the primary cause.
Dele
PANews
2025/07/24 19:04
Exclusive interview with Long Fan, founder of Conflux Network: Shanghai and Hong Kong work together to redefine the competitive advantage of China's Web3
Article written by: Lesley, MetaEra At the "Shanghai-Hong Kong 'Web3' Complementary Collaborative Development Conference" on July 19, MetaEra's CEO Jessica had an in-depth conversation with Professor Long Fan, the founder
Dele
PANews
2025/07/24 19:00
Hong Kong to criminalize unlicensed stablecoin promotion from August
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Cointelegraph , Hong Kong will begin to implement the Stablecoin Ordinance on August 1, 2025 , prohibiting the provision or promotion of
Dele
PANews
2025/07/24 18:59
Bitcoin whale movement: a dormant address for 14.5 years was activated
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Whale Alert , a dormant address containing 3,962 bitcoins (about US$ 468 million) has just been activated after 14.5 years of silence.
Dele
PANews
2025/07/24 18:46
ZachXBT criticizes Yaps’ marketing for damaging the project’s brand image
PANews reported on July 24 that crypto investigator ZachXBT pointed out in an article that Yaps activities are becoming one of the main reasons for the dilution of the project's
IMAGE
$0.00126
+9.56%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/24 18:40
Hong Kong to criminalize unlicensed stablecoin promotions from Aug. 1
Starting Aug. 1, offering or advertising unlicensed stablecoins to retail investors in Hong Kong could land violators with a $50,000 Hong Kong dollars fine and six months in jail.
SIX
$0.02248
+5.93%
LAND
$0.000578
-9.96%
FINE
$0.0000000023229
+2.33%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/24 18:31
UK and India sign free trade agreement
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Bloomberg, the UK and India have officially signed a free trade agreement, eliminating tariffs on a number of products including cars and
SIGN
$0.07102
+1.50%
TRADE
$0.13706
+1.97%
FREE
$0.00014496
+6.19%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/24 18:08
Trendene nyheder
Mere
Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation
Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose