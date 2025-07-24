MEXC Exchange
/
Krypto-nyheder
/
2025-08-17 Sunday
Krypto-nyheder
Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
GameSquare acquired ‘cowboy ape’ CryptoPunk for $5.15m
GameSquare is promoting its NFT pivot with a purchase of a rare CryptoPunk.
RARE
$0.05705
+2.13%
NFT
$0.0000004652
-0.76%
APE
$0.644
+3.50%
Dele
Crypto.news
2025/07/24 23:11
Strategy plans to raise funds to buy Bitcoin to $2 billion
PANews reported on July 24 that according to zoomer , Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) plans to increase the scale of fundraising for purchasing Bitcoin from US$ 500 million to US$ 2
Dele
PANews
2025/07/24 23:10
IMF: El Salvador's Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Fund accumulates Bitcoin to meet program conditions
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Jinshi, the International Monetary Fund said: El Salvador's Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Fund's accumulation of Bitcoin meets the planned conditions. El Salvador's Bitcoin
EL
$0.005052
-0.60%
FUND
$0.02455
+0.20%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/24 23:05
Bank of America: U.S. stablecoin supply may increase by $25 billion to $75 billion in the short term due to the GENIUS Act
PANews reported on July 24 that according to CoinDesk, Bank of America said that with the passage of the GENIUS Act, the supply of stablecoins is expected to grow by
U
$0.023
-12.21%
GROW
$0.0117
-12.68%
MAY
$0.05016
-0.41%
ACT
$0.04167
+1.68%
BANK
$0.06264
-1.98%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/24 22:40
Tron Inc. rang the opening bell on Nasdaq today to celebrate the company's name change and launch a new strategy
PANews reported on July 24 that Tron Inc. (NASDAQ: TRON) held an opening bell ceremony at Nasdaq today, marking the company's official name change to Tron Inc. The ceremony was
CHANGE
$0.00239723
+2.95%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/24 22:33
Ripple co-founder’s XRP dump: $140m moves to exchanges
A major exchange move has XRP holders concerned that more insider sales are coming.
MORE
$0.10042
+0.52%
MOVE
$0.1391
+1.31%
XRP
$3.1251
+0.58%
MAJOR
$0.16926
-0.24%
Dele
Crypto.news
2025/07/24 22:18
GameSquare acquires CryptoPunk #5577 for $5.15 million and increases its holdings by 12,913 ETH
PANews reported on July 24 that GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ: GAME) announced that it had acquired the rare "Cowboy Ape" CryptoPunk NFT (No. 5577) from DeFi pioneer and Compound founder Robert
GAME
$23.7481
+2.59%
RARE
$0.05705
+2.13%
DEFI
$0.00177
+0.62%
ETH
$4,557.09
+3.36%
NFT
$0.0000004652
-0.76%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/24 22:11
Bitcoin ETF has a net outflow of 751 BTC today, while Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 110,868 ETH
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Lookonchain, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net outflow of 751 BTC (about 89.05 million US dollars) today , of which Fidelity had
BTC
$118,174.39
+0.36%
ETH
$4,557.09
+3.36%
NET
$0.00010259
-8.40%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/24 22:08
MoonPay Launches Liquid Staking Token mpSOL on Solana
PANews reported on July 24 that according to SolanaFloor, MoonPay has launched the liquidity staking token $mpSOL on the Solana blockchain.
TOKEN
$0.01577
+3.47%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/24 22:02
UK crypto hopes stall, but ‘encouraging signs’ are there
The crypto industry in the UK is pushing for the government to change the rules of the road, and it just may be working.
CHANGE
$0.00239723
+2.95%
MAY
$0.05016
-0.41%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/24 22:01
Trendene nyheder
Mere
Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation
Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose