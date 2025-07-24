2025-08-17 Sunday

Krypto-nyheder

Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
GameSquare acquired ‘cowboy ape’ CryptoPunk for $5.15m

GameSquare acquired ‘cowboy ape’ CryptoPunk for $5.15m

GameSquare is promoting its NFT pivot with a purchase of a rare CryptoPunk.
SuperRare
RARE$0.05705+2.13%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004652-0.76%
ApeCoin
APE$0.644+3.50%
Dele
Crypto.news2025/07/24 23:11
Strategy plans to raise funds to buy Bitcoin to $2 billion

Strategy plans to raise funds to buy Bitcoin to $2 billion

PANews reported on July 24 that according to zoomer , Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) plans to increase the scale of fundraising for purchasing Bitcoin from US$ 500 million to US$ 2
Dele
PANews2025/07/24 23:10
IMF: El Salvador's Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Fund accumulates Bitcoin to meet program conditions

IMF: El Salvador's Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Fund accumulates Bitcoin to meet program conditions

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Jinshi, the International Monetary Fund said: El Salvador's Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Fund's accumulation of Bitcoin meets the planned conditions. El Salvador's Bitcoin
ELYSIA
EL$0.005052-0.60%
FUND
FUND$0.02455+0.20%
Dele
PANews2025/07/24 23:05
Bank of America: U.S. stablecoin supply may increase by $25 billion to $75 billion in the short term due to the GENIUS Act

Bank of America: U.S. stablecoin supply may increase by $25 billion to $75 billion in the short term due to the GENIUS Act

PANews reported on July 24 that according to CoinDesk, Bank of America said that with the passage of the GENIUS Act, the supply of stablecoins is expected to grow by
U
U$0.023-12.21%
Triathon
GROW$0.0117-12.68%
MAY
MAY$0.05016-0.41%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04167+1.68%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06264-1.98%
Dele
PANews2025/07/24 22:40
Tron Inc. rang the opening bell on Nasdaq today to celebrate the company's name change and launch a new strategy

Tron Inc. rang the opening bell on Nasdaq today to celebrate the company's name change and launch a new strategy

PANews reported on July 24 that Tron Inc. (NASDAQ: TRON) held an opening bell ceremony at Nasdaq today, marking the company's official name change to Tron Inc. The ceremony was
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00239723+2.95%
Dele
PANews2025/07/24 22:33
Ripple co-founder’s XRP dump: $140m moves to exchanges

Ripple co-founder’s XRP dump: $140m moves to exchanges

A major exchange move has XRP holders concerned that more insider sales are coming.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10042+0.52%
Movement
MOVE$0.1391+1.31%
XRP
XRP$3.1251+0.58%
Major
MAJOR$0.16926-0.24%
Dele
Crypto.news2025/07/24 22:18
GameSquare acquires CryptoPunk #5577 for $5.15 million and increases its holdings by 12,913 ETH

GameSquare acquires CryptoPunk #5577 for $5.15 million and increases its holdings by 12,913 ETH

PANews reported on July 24 that GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ: GAME) announced that it had acquired the rare "Cowboy Ape" CryptoPunk NFT (No. 5577) from DeFi pioneer and Compound founder Robert
SQUID MEME
GAME$23.7481+2.59%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05705+2.13%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00177+0.62%
Ethereum
ETH$4,557.09+3.36%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004652-0.76%
Dele
PANews2025/07/24 22:11
Bitcoin ETF has a net outflow of 751 BTC today, while Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 110,868 ETH

Bitcoin ETF has a net outflow of 751 BTC today, while Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 110,868 ETH

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Lookonchain, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net outflow of 751 BTC (about 89.05 million US dollars) today , of which Fidelity had
Bitcoin
BTC$118,174.39+0.36%
Ethereum
ETH$4,557.09+3.36%
LayerNet
NET$0.00010259-8.40%
Dele
PANews2025/07/24 22:08
MoonPay Launches Liquid Staking Token mpSOL on Solana

MoonPay Launches Liquid Staking Token mpSOL on Solana

PANews reported on July 24 that according to SolanaFloor, MoonPay has launched the liquidity staking token $mpSOL on the Solana blockchain.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01577+3.47%
Dele
PANews2025/07/24 22:02
UK crypto hopes stall, but ‘encouraging signs’ are there

UK crypto hopes stall, but ‘encouraging signs’ are there

The crypto industry in the UK is pushing for the government to change the rules of the road, and it just may be working.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00239723+2.95%
MAY
MAY$0.05016-0.41%
Dele
PANews2025/07/24 22:01

Trendene nyheder

Mere

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.

Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million

Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation

Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose