MEXC Exchange
/
Krypto-nyheder
/
2025-08-17 Sunday
Krypto-nyheder
Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
Ethena Labs, Anchorage Digital team up to make USDtb a GENIUS-compliant stablecoin
Ethena Labs has partnered with Anchorage Digital, a federally chartered crypto bank, to issue USDtb as the first stablecoin to comply with the U.S.'s recently enacted stablecoin law, the GENIUS Act.
U
$0.023
-12.21%
ACT
$0.04167
+1.68%
BANK
$0.06264
-1.98%
Dele
Crypto.news
2025/07/24 23:55
Celestia Foundation acquires all remaining TIAs from Polychain for $62.5 million and transfers to new investors
PANews reported on July 24 that the Celestia Foundation announced that it has partnered with Polychain Capital to distribute all of Polychain's remaining TIA holdings to new investors. This month,
TIA
$1.873
+1.62%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/24 23:52
BONK: Platform fees drive the destruction of 500 billion BONK, worth approximately $18.62 million
PANews reported on July 24 that BONK’s official Twitter account stated that driven by the transaction fees of the Letsbonk.Fun platform, 500 billion BONK (approximately US$18.62 million) had just been
FUN
$0.009223
-1.82%
BONK
$0.00002439
+0.99%
LETSBONK
$0.04951
+3.29%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/24 23:49
Pepe, Doge veterans are racing into this new memecoin: XYZVerse eyes 6,500%+ upside
After Pepe and Dogecoin, investors are eyeing XYZVerse for its 6,500% return potential in the memecoin space. #partnercontent
MEMECOIN
$0.007312
-13.81%
DOGE
$0.23786
+3.71%
PEPE
$0.00001128
+2.17%
SPACE
$0.1577
+0.44%
Dele
Crypto.news
2025/07/24 23:45
BitMine puts SharpLink on notice with $2b Ether stash
BitMine accumulated $2 billion in ETH, flipping the script on SharpLink’s recent dominance, signaling an intensifying battle for Ethereum’s liquid supply.
ETH
$4,557.09
+3.36%
Dele
Crypto.news
2025/07/24 23:45
Punchbowl: U.S. House committee launches probe into Fed renovations
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Punchbowl: The U.S. House of Representatives committee has launched an investigation into the Federal Reserve renovation project.
U
$0.023
-12.21%
HOUSE
$0.022333
+6.87%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/24 23:45
BlackRock Ethereum ETF's assets exceeded $10 billion in one year
PANews reported on July 24 that according to The Block, BlackRock's Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF) ETHA has exceeded $10 billion in assets under management in less than a year, becoming
FUND
$0.02455
+0.20%
BLOCK
$0.1741
-0.79%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/24 23:36
TON Foundation and Kingsway Capital Plan to Raise $400 Million for TONCoin Treasury
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Aggr News , the TON Foundation and Kingsway Capital plan to raise $400 million for the TONCoin treasury .
TON
$3.481
+0.66%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/24 23:35
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$748 million, mainly short orders
PANews reported on July 24 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $748 million, of which $177 million
Dele
PANews
2025/07/24 23:30
Two Men Involved in New York Crypto Kidnapping and Torture Case Released on Million-Dollar Bail
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Decrypt , two men accused of kidnapping and torturing a Bitcoin trader in New York were recently released on bail of $
Dele
PANews
2025/07/24 23:14
Trendene nyheder
Mere
Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation
Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose