2025-08-17 Sunday

Krypto-nyheder

Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
Citigroup eyes custody and payment services for crypto ETFs, stablecoins

Citigroup eyes custody and payment services for crypto ETFs, stablecoins

Citigroup is looking to make a further foray into the crypto and blockchain ecosystem with custody and payments solutions for stablecoins and crypto exchange-traded funds. The U.S. banking giant is considering a move into crypto custody, stablecoin payments, and other…
U
U$0.023-12.21%
Movement
MOVE$0.1391+1.31%
Dele
Crypto.news2025/08/15 04:11
Justin Sun sues Bloomberg after report claims he owns 60% of TRON tokens

Justin Sun sues Bloomberg after report claims he owns 60% of TRON tokens

Justin Sun took legal action against Bloomberg for allegedly misrepresenting his assets.
SUN
SUN$0.023837+1.19%
Dele
Crypto.news2025/08/15 03:58
Sapien to launch token to reward human intelligence in AI training

Sapien to launch token to reward human intelligence in AI training

Sapien is leveraging blockchain to make AI models mode transparent and decentralized.
Mode Network
MODE$0.002059+1.62%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01578+3.54%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1275+1.11%
Dele
Crypto.news2025/08/15 03:45
Here’s why the surging Skale crypto may crash 40% soon

Here’s why the surging Skale crypto may crash 40% soon

Skale crypto price surged this week, reaching its highest level since February 1 after It Remains launched on its network.  Skale (SKL) token moved from a consolidation phase and surged by 170%, making it one of the best-performing coins this…
SKALE
SKL$0.03721+6.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01578+3.54%
SphereX
HERE$0.00047--%
MAY
MAY$0.05016-0.41%
SOON
SOON$0.2847-3.22%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000348+15.07%
Dele
Crypto.news2025/08/15 03:22
Bitcoin Tumbles as Markets Reel, in the Wake of Gloomy Inflation Data

Bitcoin Tumbles as Markets Reel, in the Wake of Gloomy Inflation Data

The digital asset’s price saw a precipitous drop early Thursday morning after the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published data revealing record inflation metrics. Inflation Shock Triggers Bitcoin Slump Just seconds after the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) published its inflation data at 8:30 am on Thursday, bitcoin ( BTC) fell off a cliff. […]
U
U$0.023-12.21%
BloodLoop
BLS$0.00334-2.90%
Bitcoin
BTC$118,174.39+0.36%
Dele
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/15 03:13
KAIO bridges traditional finance and DeFi with Hedera integration

KAIO bridges traditional finance and DeFi with Hedera integration

KAIO just rewired institutional investing by bringing BlackRock, Brevan Howard, and Laser Digital’s funds onchain via Hedera, creating a real bridge between regulated money markets and programmable DeFi liquidity. According to a press release on Thursday 14, KAIO,  a protocol…
RealLink
REAL$0.04901-0.30%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00177+0.62%
Octavia
VIA$0.0153-1.29%
Dele
Crypto.news2025/08/15 02:43
Stablecoin Speculation Triggers Swings, Hong Kong SFC and HKMA Caution Investors

Stablecoin Speculation Triggers Swings, Hong Kong SFC and HKMA Caution Investors

Key Takeaways: Global stablecoin policy approaches vary, creating potential competitive advantages for certain jurisdictions. Issuers may adjust their base of operations based on regulatory timelines and operational flexibility. Cross-border stablecoin adoption could be influenced by regional licensing requirements and compliance costs. The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) have issued a joint statement cautioning investors about sharp market movements linked to stablecoin-related announcements . The statement , published on August 14, comes amid price swings triggered by corporate disclosures, media coverage, social media posts, and speculation over potential stablecoin licensing in the city. Strict Stablecoin Licensing Criteria in Hong Kong The regulators noted that some claims have referenced recent communications with financial authorities, but stressed that such interactions form only part of the licensing process. The HKMA said approval depends on meeting high thresholds set under its stablecoin issuer framework. “An indication of interest or application for a stablecoin licence, and the HKMA’s communication with the interested entities are just part of the licensing process ,” the HKMA said. “The granting of a licence will be determined by the fulfilment of the licensing criteria.” The SFC and HKMA warned that preliminary plans or licence applications often carry considerable uncertainty. 🚀 GF Securities has teamed up with @HashKeyGroup to roll out tokenized securities denominated in US dollars, Hong Kong dollars, and offshore yuan. #Hashkey #Tokenization https://t.co/6DuiJE1WXl — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 27, 2025 They said market volatility driven by speculation can prompt irrational investor decisions, leading to unnecessary financial risks. The agencies urged the public to conduct thorough research and avoid basing investment choices on price momentum or market hype. SFC Executive Warns of Volatility SFC Chief Executive Officer Julia Leung said investors should be wary of unsubstantiated claims, particularly on social media. “They should always be mindful of the misleading prospects of gains from short-term price volatility,” she said, adding that the SFC will continue monitoring market activity and take enforcement action against manipulative or deceptive conduct. HKMA Chief Executive Eddie Yue said only a small number of stablecoin licences will be granted initially. He confirmed that the authority has engaged with dozens of parties interested in licensing, but stressed that such contact does not indicate approval or endorsement of any applicant’s prospects. The regulators also reminded market participants to avoid public statements that could mislead investors or create unrealistic expectations, demonstrating that safeguarding market integrity remains a shared priority. With Hong Kong moving forward with its regime, market participants may increasingly compare approval timelines, compliance costs, and operational flexibility across regions—factors that could influence where major issuers choose to base their activities and how cross-border stablecoin use evolves. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) How do other major jurisdictions regulate stablecoin issuers? Approaches range from comprehensive licensing regimes in Singapore and the EU to more fragmented state-level oversight in the U.S. Could differing regulations lead to market fragmentation? Yes. Divergent rules may create regional ecosystems with limited interoperability, affecting liquidity and cross-border transaction efficiency. What factors influence where a stablecoin issuer chooses to operate? Issuers typically consider regulatory clarity, licensing speed, capital requirements, and the jurisdiction’s openness to digital asset innovation. How might cross-border adoption evolve? If multiple jurisdictions align on technical and compliance standards, stablecoins could see broader use in international trade and remittances. Do regulatory differences affect investor protection? Yes. Stronger oversight can improve disclosure and safeguard measures, but may also increase operational costs for issuers.
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1361+5.66%
Threshold
T$0.0172+1.47%
U
U$0.023-12.21%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1739-1.15%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.15+0.64%
Dele
CryptoNews2025/08/15 02:29
Experts: Bitcoin’s Rally Fueled by ETF Demand, Weak Dollar, and Rate Cut Hopes

Experts: Bitcoin’s Rally Fueled by ETF Demand, Weak Dollar, and Rate Cut Hopes

After bitcoin surpassed $124,000, some analysts suggest that the cryptocurrency may be entering a rapid growth phase, with potential price targets between $131,000 and $177,000. Record-Breaking Rally and Market Capitulation On Aug. 13, bitcoin (BTC) broke past the $124,000 mark to set a new all-time high and pushed the crypto economy’s total market capitalization to […]
Bitcoin
BTC$118,174.39+0.36%
MAY
MAY$0.05016-0.41%
Dele
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/15 02:15
These 2 memecoins could produce massive gains in 2025

These 2 memecoins could produce massive gains in 2025

As SHIB slows, investors eye two emerging memecoins with strong fundamentals, narratives, and upside potential. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001322+1.77%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02785+1.01%
Dele
Crypto.news2025/08/15 02:01
AI is becoming too expensive for Web3 devs: Report

AI is becoming too expensive for Web3 devs: Report

As demand for AI is scaling up, GPU's are no longer the only bottleneck.
NodeAI
GPU$0.3248-8.94%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1275+1.11%
Dele
Crypto.news2025/08/15 00:59

Trendene nyheder

Mere

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.

Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million

Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation

Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose