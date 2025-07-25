2025-08-17 Sunday

Krypto-nyheder

Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
Galaxy Digital distributes another 3,715 BTC, the recipient address is unknown

Galaxy Digital distributes another 3,715 BTC, the recipient address is unknown

PANews reported on July 25 that according to an update released by Aunt Ai, Galaxy Digital distributed 3,715 bitcoins to 12 new addresses in the past 15 minutes, worth approximately
Bitcoin
BTC$118,186.96+0.36%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1274+0.95%
Dele
PANews2025/07/25 17:13
Particle Network launches Universal SDK as PARTI price breaks out 45%

Particle Network launches Universal SDK as PARTI price breaks out 45%

Particle Network has unveiled its Universal SDK for cross-chain dApp development, coinciding with an explosive breakout in PARTI price as it eyes the $0.25–$0.30 resistance. Particle Network (PARTI) has just launched its Universal SDK, making it possible for developers to…
CROSS
CROSS$0.27932+2.21%
Particle Network
PARTI$0.1898+1.55%
Dele
Crypto.news2025/07/25 17:12
USDC Treasury once again destroyed more than 50 million USDC on the Ethereum chain

USDC Treasury once again destroyed more than 50 million USDC on the Ethereum chain

PANews reported on July 25 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, at 16:38 Beijing time, USDC Treasury destroyed 50,490,498 USDC on the Ethereum chain, worth approximately US$50,480,887.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10054+0.60%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995+0.02%
Dele
PANews2025/07/25 16:59
Towns announces TOWNS token economic model: 9.87% airdrop, 43.14% community reserve

Towns announces TOWNS token economic model: 9.87% airdrop, 43.14% community reserve

PANews reported on July 25 that according to official content, TOWNS tokens will be launched soon. The initial supply of TOWNS tokens is 10.128 billion, and its token distribution includes
TOWNS
TOWNS$0.03076+2.36%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01576+3.47%
SOON
SOON$0.2841-3.59%
Dele
PANews2025/07/25 16:56
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$35.3413 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$35.3413 million

PANews reported on July 25 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2941+8.29%
Dele
PANews2025/07/25 16:33
USDC Treasury destroys 55 million USDC on Ethereum chain

USDC Treasury destroys 55 million USDC on Ethereum chain

PANews reported on July 25 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, at 15:28 Beijing time, USDC Treasury destroyed 55,000,025 USDC on the Ethereum chain, worth approximately US$54,986,842.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995+0.02%
Dele
PANews2025/07/25 16:24
Swedish digital commerce company Refine Group raises 5 million Swedish kronor for Bitcoin investment

Swedish digital commerce company Refine Group raises 5 million Swedish kronor for Bitcoin investment

PANews reported on July 25 that Swedish digital commerce company Refine Group raised 5 million Swedish kronor (about 520,000 US dollars) through a private placement, which will be used to
Dele
PANews2025/07/25 16:13
The number of listed companies holding more than 1,000 BTC increased from 24 in Q1 to 35

The number of listed companies holding more than 1,000 BTC increased from 24 in Q1 to 35

PANews reported on July 25 that Chris Kuiper, vice president of digital asset research at Fidelity, said that the number of listed companies holding more than 1,000 bitcoins continues to
Bitcoin
BTC$118,186.96+0.36%
Vice
VICE$0.01184-1.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10054+0.60%
Dele
PANews2025/07/25 16:11
EigenLayer launches multi-chain verification starting with Base

EigenLayer launches multi-chain verification starting with Base

EigenLayer has launched a new feature that lets developers run Actively Validated Services on networks beyond Ethereum, beginning with Base. The announcement was made on July 24 through the company’s EigenCloud X account. Up until now, AVSs were limited to…
Multichain
MULTI$0.08314-4.65%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00718+1.55%
Dele
Crypto.news2025/07/25 16:02
Injective launches SBET, the first onchain Digital Asset Treasury

Injective launches SBET, the first onchain Digital Asset Treasury

Injective has launched SBET, the first onchain Digital Asset Treasury, marking a major milestone for its iAssets framework and the growing ecosystem of tokenized real-world assets. Injective (INJ) has just announced the launch of SBET, the world’s first onchain digital asset…
RealLink
REAL$0.04901-0.30%
Major
MAJOR$0.16928-0.38%
Injective
INJ$15.69+7.76%
Dele
Crypto.news2025/07/25 15:59

Trendene nyheder

Mere

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.

Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million

Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation

Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose