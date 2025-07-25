MEXC Exchange
/
Krypto-nyheder
/
2025-08-17 Sunday
Krypto-nyheder
Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
Galaxy Digital distributes another 3,715 BTC, the recipient address is unknown
PANews reported on July 25 that according to an update released by Aunt Ai, Galaxy Digital distributed 3,715 bitcoins to 12 new addresses in the past 15 minutes, worth approximately
BTC
$118,186.96
+0.36%
AI
$0.1274
+0.95%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/25 17:13
Particle Network launches Universal SDK as PARTI price breaks out 45%
Particle Network has unveiled its Universal SDK for cross-chain dApp development, coinciding with an explosive breakout in PARTI price as it eyes the $0.25–$0.30 resistance. Particle Network (PARTI) has just launched its Universal SDK, making it possible for developers to…
CROSS
$0.27932
+2.21%
PARTI
$0.1898
+1.55%
Dele
Crypto.news
2025/07/25 17:12
USDC Treasury once again destroyed more than 50 million USDC on the Ethereum chain
PANews reported on July 25 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, at 16:38 Beijing time, USDC Treasury destroyed 50,490,498 USDC on the Ethereum chain, worth approximately US$50,480,887.
MORE
$0.10054
+0.60%
USDC
$0.9995
+0.02%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/25 16:59
Towns announces TOWNS token economic model: 9.87% airdrop, 43.14% community reserve
PANews reported on July 25 that according to official content, TOWNS tokens will be launched soon. The initial supply of TOWNS tokens is 10.128 billion, and its token distribution includes
TOWNS
$0.03076
+2.36%
TOKEN
$0.01576
+3.47%
SOON
$0.2841
-3.59%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/25 16:56
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$35.3413 million
PANews reported on July 25 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
VIRTUAL
$1.2941
+8.29%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/25 16:33
USDC Treasury destroys 55 million USDC on Ethereum chain
PANews reported on July 25 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, at 15:28 Beijing time, USDC Treasury destroyed 55,000,025 USDC on the Ethereum chain, worth approximately US$54,986,842.
USDC
$0.9995
+0.02%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/25 16:24
Swedish digital commerce company Refine Group raises 5 million Swedish kronor for Bitcoin investment
PANews reported on July 25 that Swedish digital commerce company Refine Group raised 5 million Swedish kronor (about 520,000 US dollars) through a private placement, which will be used to
Dele
PANews
2025/07/25 16:13
The number of listed companies holding more than 1,000 BTC increased from 24 in Q1 to 35
PANews reported on July 25 that Chris Kuiper, vice president of digital asset research at Fidelity, said that the number of listed companies holding more than 1,000 bitcoins continues to
BTC
$118,186.96
+0.36%
VICE
$0.01184
-1.00%
MORE
$0.10054
+0.60%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/25 16:11
EigenLayer launches multi-chain verification starting with Base
EigenLayer has launched a new feature that lets developers run Actively Validated Services on networks beyond Ethereum, beginning with Base. The announcement was made on July 24 through the company’s EigenCloud X account. Up until now, AVSs were limited to…
MULTI
$0.08314
-4.65%
NOW
$0.00718
+1.55%
Dele
Crypto.news
2025/07/25 16:02
Injective launches SBET, the first onchain Digital Asset Treasury
Injective has launched SBET, the first onchain Digital Asset Treasury, marking a major milestone for its iAssets framework and the growing ecosystem of tokenized real-world assets. Injective (INJ) has just announced the launch of SBET, the world’s first onchain digital asset…
REAL
$0.04901
-0.30%
MAJOR
$0.16928
-0.38%
INJ
$15.69
+7.76%
Dele
Crypto.news
2025/07/25 15:59
Trendene nyheder
Mere
Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation
Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose