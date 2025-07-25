2025-08-17 Sunday

Vietnam rolls out national blockchain to accelerate its digital economy

Vietnam rolls out national blockchain to accelerate its digital economy

Vietnam has deployed its national blockchain platform dubbed NDAChain, a zero-knowledge proofs powered layer-1 permissioned blockchain set to accelerate the Asian country’s digital data infrastructure.
Crypto.news2025/07/26 00:00
Spot silver fell by $1 during the day

Spot silver fell by $1 during the day

PANews reported on July 25 that spot silver fell by $1 to $38.03 per ounce, a drop of 2.56%.
PANews2025/07/25 23:45
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 517 million US dollars, mainly short orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 517 million US dollars, mainly short orders

PANews reported on July 25 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $517 million, of which $101 million
PANews2025/07/25 23:30
The whale "sets 10 big goals first" and closes the original BTC and ETH short orders and then opens short again

The whale "sets 10 big goals first" and closes the original BTC and ETH short orders and then opens short again

PANews reported on July 25 that according to Aunt Ai, the account "Set 10 Big Goals First" (@jasonleo) has closed the original BTC and ETH short positions and selected a
PANews2025/07/25 23:28
The centralization crisis threatens data privacy

The centralization crisis threatens data privacy

Reliance on centralized cloud infrastructure and the IRS’s proposed “mega API” expose vulnerabilities in data privacy and accountability that decentralized technologies can address.
PANews2025/07/25 23:03
The U.S. Department of Justice may bring Tornado Cash-related charges against Dragonfly employees

The U.S. Department of Justice may bring Tornado Cash-related charges against Dragonfly employees

PANews reported on July 25 that according to Aggr News, the US Department of Justice is weighing whether to bring charges against Dragonfly employees for the Tornado Cash incident.
PANews2025/07/25 23:03
Star Road Technology launches Web5 strategy and releases the world's leading RWA platform FRP

Star Road Technology launches Web5 strategy and releases the world's leading RWA platform FRP

PANews reported on July 25 that Star Road Financial Technology Holdings Co., Ltd. (Star Road Technology), which was independently incubated by Fosun Wealth Holdings under Fosun, held the "Star Road
PANews2025/07/25 23:02
S&P 500, Nasdaq steady as investors eye Apple, Microsoft earnings

S&P 500, Nasdaq steady as investors eye Apple, Microsoft earnings

Stocks are bracing for a key week ahead with the monthly U.S. jobs report and key quarterly results featuring Apple, Meta and Microsoft.
Crypto.news2025/07/25 22:57
Duodian Digital Intelligence completes allotment and subscription of new shares, actively deploys stablecoin and blockchain business

Duodian Digital Intelligence completes allotment and subscription of new shares, actively deploys stablecoin and blockchain business

PANews reported on July 25 that according to the announcement of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Duodian Digital Intelligence Co., Ltd. has completed the placement on July 21, 2025, and
PANews2025/07/25 22:56
The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will accelerate the construction of an open source system

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will accelerate the construction of an open source system

PANews July 25 news, Xinhua News Agency reported that Xiong Jijun, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said at the 2025 Open Atom Open Source Ecosystem
PANews2025/07/25 22:26

