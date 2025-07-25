MEXC Exchange
Vietnam rolls out national blockchain to accelerate its digital economy
Vietnam has deployed its national blockchain platform dubbed NDAChain, a zero-knowledge proofs powered layer-1 permissioned blockchain set to accelerate the Asian country’s digital data infrastructure.
Crypto.news
2025/07/26 00:00
Spot silver fell by $1 during the day
PANews reported on July 25 that spot silver fell by $1 to $38.03 per ounce, a drop of 2.56%.
PANews
2025/07/25 23:45
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 517 million US dollars, mainly short orders
PANews reported on July 25 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $517 million, of which $101 million
PANews
2025/07/25 23:30
The whale "sets 10 big goals first" and closes the original BTC and ETH short orders and then opens short again
PANews reported on July 25 that according to Aunt Ai, the account "Set 10 Big Goals First" (@jasonleo) has closed the original BTC and ETH short positions and selected a
PANews
2025/07/25 23:28
The centralization crisis threatens data privacy
Reliance on centralized cloud infrastructure and the IRS’s proposed “mega API” expose vulnerabilities in data privacy and accountability that decentralized technologies can address.
PANews
2025/07/25 23:03
The U.S. Department of Justice may bring Tornado Cash-related charges against Dragonfly employees
PANews reported on July 25 that according to Aggr News, the US Department of Justice is weighing whether to bring charges against Dragonfly employees for the Tornado Cash incident.
PANews
2025/07/25 23:03
Star Road Technology launches Web5 strategy and releases the world's leading RWA platform FRP
PANews reported on July 25 that Star Road Financial Technology Holdings Co., Ltd. (Star Road Technology), which was independently incubated by Fosun Wealth Holdings under Fosun, held the "Star Road
PANews
2025/07/25 23:02
S&P 500, Nasdaq steady as investors eye Apple, Microsoft earnings
Stocks are bracing for a key week ahead with the monthly U.S. jobs report and key quarterly results featuring Apple, Meta and Microsoft.
Crypto.news
2025/07/25 22:57
Duodian Digital Intelligence completes allotment and subscription of new shares, actively deploys stablecoin and blockchain business
PANews reported on July 25 that according to the announcement of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Duodian Digital Intelligence Co., Ltd. has completed the placement on July 21, 2025, and
PANews
2025/07/25 22:56
The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will accelerate the construction of an open source system
PANews July 25 news, Xinhua News Agency reported that Xiong Jijun, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said at the 2025 Open Atom Open Source Ecosystem
PANews
2025/07/25 22:26
