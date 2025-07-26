2025-08-17 Sunday

Krypto-nyheder

Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
A Satoshi-era investor sold 80,000 Bitcoins worth about $9 billion through Galaxy Digital

A Satoshi-era investor sold 80,000 Bitcoins worth about $9 billion through Galaxy Digital

PANews reported on July 26 that according to Cointelegraph, an early Bitcoin investor sold 80,000 Bitcoins worth about $9 billion through Galaxy Digital. Galaxy said this was one of the
ERA
ERA$0.9618+1.15%
Dele
PANews2025/07/26 08:15
Coinbase adds ResearchCoin (RSC) to its listing roadmap

Coinbase adds ResearchCoin (RSC) to its listing roadmap

PANews reported on July 26 that according to the official announcement, Coinbase will add ResearchCoin (RSC) to the coin listing roadmap. In response, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted that although
Dele
PANews2025/07/26 07:59
DOJ leaves door open to charge VC partner in Tornado Cash case

DOJ leaves door open to charge VC partner in Tornado Cash case

A federal prosecutor let slip that the Department of Justice is still mulling charges against Dragonfly’s Tom Schmidt, before promptly asking the court to seal the comment.
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000284-0.35%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00009213+0.41%
VinuChain
VC$0.00449+1.35%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000899-4.25%
Dele
Crypto.news2025/07/26 06:30
El Salvador’s Bitcoin reserve fails to help the average citizen — NGO exec

El Salvador’s Bitcoin reserve fails to help the average citizen — NGO exec

Changes to El Salvador's Bitcoin laws under the IMF agreement put the benefits of BTC even further out of reach for the average resident.
Bitcoin
BTC$118,164.54+0.33%
ELYSIA
EL$0.005079-0.01%
Dele
PANews2025/07/26 06:10
Little Pepe aims to explode 21375% as Bonk seeks to overtake Pepe Coin and Shiba Inu

Little Pepe aims to explode 21375% as Bonk seeks to overtake Pepe Coin and Shiba Inu

LILPEPE and BONK lead 2025’s memecoin surge while early LILPEPE holders target 21,375% returns. #partnercontent
Bonk
BONK$0.00002437+0.95%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.007387-10.74%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000685+5.87%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001126+2.08%
Dele
Crypto.news2025/07/26 06:00
Here’s why Bitcoin and crypto like Pepe, Jasmy, Stellar plummeted

Here’s why Bitcoin and crypto like Pepe, Jasmy, Stellar plummeted

A sea of red dominated the crypto market today, July 25, as Bitcoin and most altcoins continued their pullback.
Wink
LIKE$0.013568+9.06%
SphereX
HERE$0.00047--%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001126+2.08%
RedStone
RED$0.3971+3.62%
Jasmy
JASMY$0.016776+2.01%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003241+7.17%
Dele
Crypto.news2025/07/26 05:15
Mega Matrix raises $16m, bets big on stablecoins to anchor corporate treasuries

Mega Matrix raises $16m, bets big on stablecoins to anchor corporate treasuries

Mega Matrix is stepping into the intensifying competition for institutional stablecoin adoption, armed with a fresh $16 million private placement.
Dele
Crypto.news2025/07/26 04:51
Solana staking protocol Marinade achieves SOC 2 Type 2 compliance

Solana staking protocol Marinade achieves SOC 2 Type 2 compliance

Marinade Finance, a leading Solana staking protocol, has announced that it has reached a key milestone by becoming SOC 2 Type 2 compliant.
Dele
Crypto.news2025/07/26 04:45
Real-time crypto laundering exposes CEX vulnerabilities — Report

Real-time crypto laundering exposes CEX vulnerabilities — Report

New data shows stolen crypto is laundered within minutes, often before hacks are even disclosed.
RealLink
REAL$0.04899-0.36%
Dele
PANews2025/07/26 04:34
Crypto market's four-year cycle is 'dead,' Bitcoin halving losing importance: Bitwise executive

Crypto market's four-year cycle is 'dead,' Bitcoin halving losing importance: Bitwise executive

Bitwise Chief Investment Officer (CIO) Matt Hougan stated on Friday that the crypto market's traditional four-year cycle will not continue as institutional demand for digital assets has altered the sector's historical price pattern.
Notcoin
NOT$0.001961-0.75%
Dele
Fxstreet2025/07/26 04:18

Trendene nyheder

Mere

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.

Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million

Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation

Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose