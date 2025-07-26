MEXC Exchange
/
Krypto-nyheder
/
2025-08-17 Sunday
Krypto-nyheder
Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
A Satoshi-era investor sold 80,000 Bitcoins worth about $9 billion through Galaxy Digital
PANews reported on July 26 that according to Cointelegraph, an early Bitcoin investor sold 80,000 Bitcoins worth about $9 billion through Galaxy Digital. Galaxy said this was one of the
ERA
$0.9618
+1.15%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/26 08:15
Coinbase adds ResearchCoin (RSC) to its listing roadmap
PANews reported on July 26 that according to the official announcement, Coinbase will add ResearchCoin (RSC) to the coin listing roadmap. In response, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted that although
Dele
PANews
2025/07/26 07:59
DOJ leaves door open to charge VC partner in Tornado Cash case
A federal prosecutor let slip that the Department of Justice is still mulling charges against Dragonfly’s Tom Schmidt, before promptly asking the court to seal the comment.
TOM
$0.000284
-0.35%
JUSTICE
$0.00009213
+0.41%
VC
$0.00449
+1.35%
OPEN
$0.0000000899
-4.25%
Dele
Crypto.news
2025/07/26 06:30
El Salvador’s Bitcoin reserve fails to help the average citizen — NGO exec
Changes to El Salvador's Bitcoin laws under the IMF agreement put the benefits of BTC even further out of reach for the average resident.
BTC
$118,164.54
+0.33%
EL
$0.005079
-0.01%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/26 06:10
Little Pepe aims to explode 21375% as Bonk seeks to overtake Pepe Coin and Shiba Inu
LILPEPE and BONK lead 2025’s memecoin surge while early LILPEPE holders target 21,375% returns. #partnercontent
BONK
$0.00002437
+0.95%
MEMECOIN
$0.007387
-10.74%
SHIBA
$0.000000000685
+5.87%
PEPE
$0.00001126
+2.08%
Dele
Crypto.news
2025/07/26 06:00
Here’s why Bitcoin and crypto like Pepe, Jasmy, Stellar plummeted
A sea of red dominated the crypto market today, July 25, as Bitcoin and most altcoins continued their pullback.
LIKE
$0.013568
+9.06%
HERE
$0.00047
--%
PEPE
$0.00001126
+2.08%
RED
$0.3971
+3.62%
JASMY
$0.016776
+2.01%
WHY
$0.00000003241
+7.17%
Dele
Crypto.news
2025/07/26 05:15
Mega Matrix raises $16m, bets big on stablecoins to anchor corporate treasuries
Mega Matrix is stepping into the intensifying competition for institutional stablecoin adoption, armed with a fresh $16 million private placement.
Dele
Crypto.news
2025/07/26 04:51
Solana staking protocol Marinade achieves SOC 2 Type 2 compliance
Marinade Finance, a leading Solana staking protocol, has announced that it has reached a key milestone by becoming SOC 2 Type 2 compliant.
Dele
Crypto.news
2025/07/26 04:45
Real-time crypto laundering exposes CEX vulnerabilities — Report
New data shows stolen crypto is laundered within minutes, often before hacks are even disclosed.
REAL
$0.04899
-0.36%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/26 04:34
Crypto market's four-year cycle is 'dead,' Bitcoin halving losing importance: Bitwise executive
Bitwise Chief Investment Officer (CIO) Matt Hougan stated on Friday that the crypto market's traditional four-year cycle will not continue as institutional demand for digital assets has altered the sector's historical price pattern.
NOT
$0.001961
-0.75%
Dele
Fxstreet
2025/07/26 04:18
Trendene nyheder
Mere
Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation
Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose