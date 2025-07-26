2025-08-17 Sunday

Bitwise CIO declares the crypto cycle dead—institutions are the new drivers

Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan has declared the traditional four-year cryptocurrency cycle dead.
Crypto.news2025/07/27 04:30
Bitcoin enters reserve conversation, but gold still rules as dollar grows weak

Central banks shift from dollar to gold, while Bitcoin gains quiet traction in sovereign reserve discussions.
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000029+26.08%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02785+1.08%
Crypto.news2025/07/27 03:35
Crypto to buy in 2025 altcoin season: PEPETO, SHIB, PEPE, BONK?

PEPETO presale heats up as investors weigh its upside against SHIB, PEPE, and BONK in the 2025 memecoin race. #sponsoredcontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001321+1.61%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002437+1.07%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0007685+21.08%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.007281-10.62%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001125+1.99%
Crypto.news2025/07/27 03:17
Sky Protocol token price jumps amid strong whale buying

The Sky Protocol token spiked Saturday to its highest level this year as whale accumulation intensifies and fundamentals strengthen.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01578+3.40%
Crypto.news2025/07/27 01:32
Demographics will &#039;leapfrog&#039; Bitcoin adoption in Pakistan — Bilal Bin Saqib

A young and tech-savvy population, combating inflationary pressures, is driving Bitcoin adoption and a new financial system in Pakistan.
PANews2025/07/27 01:25
$1,000 in Pepeto could turn into over $87,000: Why this memecoin is a must-watch

PEPETO surges in early 2025 with strong presale momentum, low fees, and growing buzz in the Ethereum memecoin space. #partnercontent
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.007281-10.62%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.011721+0.32%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1575+0.31%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003241+7.17%
Crypto.news2025/07/27 00:44
Ethereum price targets $4,000 as ETH ETFs add $5.1 billion

The current Ethereum price is hovering just below a critical resistance level as spot ETFs attract billions, signaling growing institutional confidence.
Ethereum
ETH$4,553.11+3.20%
Crypto.news2025/07/27 00:30
Fogo — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fogo is a Layer 1 blockchain built on the SVM and powered by the Firedancer client. The project has raised $13.5 million in funding from CMS Holdings, Distributed Global, and through an ICO on Echo. The team recently launched its public testnet, where users can already start engaging. In this guide, we’ll explore which activities […] Сообщение Fogo — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Echo
ECHO$0.02822+0.49%
SolanaVM
SVM$0.002453-9.81%
Solayer
LAYER$0.6132+0.97%
LightLink
LL$0.01417-0.28%
Incrypted2025/07/26 23:32
Blockstream acquires Elysium Lab and launches incubator entity Blockstream CH SAGL

PANews reported on July 26 that according to Businesswire, Bitcoin financial infrastructure company Blockstream announced the acquisition of Elysium Lab, a digital asset company in Lugano, Switzerland. The specific acquisition
PANews2025/07/26 23:31
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 162 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on July 26 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $162 million, of which $105 million
PANews2025/07/26 23:30

