Bitwise CIO declares the crypto cycle dead—institutions are the new drivers
Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan has declared the traditional four-year cryptocurrency cycle dead.
Crypto.news
2025/07/27 04:30
Bitcoin enters reserve conversation, but gold still rules as dollar grows weak
Central banks shift from dollar to gold, while Bitcoin gains quiet traction in sovereign reserve discussions.
GOLD
$0.00000000000029
+26.08%
GAINS
$0.02785
+1.08%
Crypto.news
2025/07/27 03:35
Crypto to buy in 2025 altcoin season: PEPETO, SHIB, PEPE, BONK?
PEPETO presale heats up as investors weigh its upside against SHIB, PEPE, and BONK in the 2025 memecoin race. #sponsoredcontent
SHIB
$0.00001321
+1.61%
BONK
$0.00002437
+1.07%
ALTCOIN
$0.0007685
+21.08%
MEMECOIN
$0.007281
-10.62%
PEPE
$0.00001125
+1.99%
Crypto.news
2025/07/27 03:17
Sky Protocol token price jumps amid strong whale buying
The Sky Protocol token spiked Saturday to its highest level this year as whale accumulation intensifies and fundamentals strengthen.
TOKEN
$0.01578
+3.40%
Crypto.news
2025/07/27 01:32
Demographics will 'leapfrog' Bitcoin adoption in Pakistan — Bilal Bin Saqib
A young and tech-savvy population, combating inflationary pressures, is driving Bitcoin adoption and a new financial system in Pakistan.
PANews
2025/07/27 01:25
$1,000 in Pepeto could turn into over $87,000: Why this memecoin is a must-watch
PEPETO surges in early 2025 with strong presale momentum, low fees, and growing buzz in the Ethereum memecoin space. #partnercontent
MEMECOIN
$0.007281
-10.62%
BUZZ
$0.011721
+0.32%
SPACE
$0.1575
+0.31%
WHY
$0.00000003241
+7.17%
Crypto.news
2025/07/27 00:44
Ethereum price targets $4,000 as ETH ETFs add $5.1 billion
The current Ethereum price is hovering just below a critical resistance level as spot ETFs attract billions, signaling growing institutional confidence.
ETH
$4,553.11
+3.20%
Crypto.news
2025/07/27 00:30
Fogo — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop
Fogo is a Layer 1 blockchain built on the SVM and powered by the Firedancer client. The project has raised $13.5 million in funding from CMS Holdings, Distributed Global, and through an ICO on Echo. The team recently launched its public testnet, where users can already start engaging. In this guide, we’ll explore which activities […] Сообщение Fogo — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
ECHO
$0.02822
+0.49%
SVM
$0.002453
-9.81%
LAYER
$0.6132
+0.97%
LL
$0.01417
-0.28%
Incrypted
2025/07/26 23:32
Blockstream acquires Elysium Lab and launches incubator entity Blockstream CH SAGL
PANews reported on July 26 that according to Businesswire, Bitcoin financial infrastructure company Blockstream announced the acquisition of Elysium Lab, a digital asset company in Lugano, Switzerland. The specific acquisition
PANews
2025/07/26 23:31
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 162 million US dollars, mainly long orders
PANews reported on July 26 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $162 million, of which $105 million
PANews
2025/07/26 23:30
