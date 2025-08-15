MEXC Exchange
Huang Licheng opened a $113 million long position in BTC and ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $2.22 million on ETH long positions.
PANews reported on August 15th that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin's monitoring, after last night's drop, Maji Big Brother Huang Licheng opened a long position worth $113 million: Opened
BTC
$118,166.26
+0.33%
ETH
$4,551.44
+3.16%
PANews
2025/08/15 08:17
American Bitcoin, a mining company backed by members of the Trump family, purchased 16,299 Antminers from Bitmain.
PANews reported on August 15th that, according to TheMinerMag, American Bitcoin, a Bitcoin mining company backed by members of US President Donald Trump's family, exercised an option earlier this month
TRUMP
$9.437
+3.70%
PANews
2025/08/15 08:13
From Stripe to Circle, why are fintech companies rushing to build their own blockchains?
By Ben Weiss, Fortune Magazine Compiled by Luffy, Foresight News Building one's own blockchain has become a new trend in the fintech sector. US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase already has its
LUFFY
$0.00003673
-0.21%
WHY
$0.00000003241
+7.17%
PANews
2025/08/15 08:00
Nakamoto and KindlyMD Merger Completed and Launch Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
PANews reported on August 15th that Bitcoin holding company Nakamoto and Utah-based KindlyMD have completed their merger and launched a Bitcoin financial strategy. BTC Inc. co-founder David Bailey will serve
BTC
$118,166.26
+0.33%
PANews
2025/08/15 07:59
The US Department of Justice has issued a search warrant to seize $2.8 million in cryptocurrency from the wallets of alleged ransomware operators.
PANews reported on August 15th that The Block reported that the US Department of Justice has issued search warrants seeking to seize $2.8 million worth of cryptocurrency from a wallet
JUSTICE
$0.00009223
+0.39%
BLOCK
$0.1724
-2.37%
WALLET
$0.02852
+3.14%
PANews
2025/08/15 07:52
The American Bankers Association and 52 other organizations jointly called for amendments to the GENIUS Act
PANews reported on August 15th that, according to Coindesk, the American Bankers Association and other bank lobbying groups, along with 52 other banker organizations, including Americans for Financial Reform (typically
ACT
$0.04168
+1.85%
BANK
$0.06261
-1.95%
PANews
2025/08/15 07:46
US imposes sanctions on companies and executives affiliated with the ruble stablecoin A7A5 and the Garantex exchange
PANews reported on August 15th that, according to CoinDesk, the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has imposed sanctions on companies and executives associated with the Russian
U
$0.023
-12.21%
PANews
2025/08/15 07:35
Coinbase Finalizes Deribit Acquisition to Lead Global Crypto Derivatives Market
Coinbase just became the undisputed titan of crypto derivatives, sealing a high-stakes acquisition that unifies spot, futures, and options under one explosive trading empire. Deribit Acquisition Launches Coinbase Into Crypto Derivatives Stratosphere Crypto exchange Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) announced on Aug. 14, 2025, that it has finalized the acquisition of Deribit, a leading crypto options exchange […]
TITAN
$0.000000006772
-4.53%
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/15 07:30
The US SEC has postponed a decision on Bitwise and 21Shares' Solana ETF proposal until October 16.
PANews reported on August 15th that, according to The Block, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed its decision on whether to approve the Solana exchange-traded fund (ETF)
U
$0.023
-12.21%
FUND
$0.02455
+0.20%
BLOCK
$0.1724
-2.37%
PANews
2025/08/15 07:22
Former Pump.fun employee pleads guilty to stealing $2 million in tokens and awaits sentencing
PANews reported on August 15th that Jarett Dunn, a former senior developer at Pump.fun, has pleaded guilty to fraud by abuse of position and criminal transfer of property, according to
FUN
$0.009214
-2.13%
PUMP
$0.003439
+0.67%
PANews
2025/08/15 07:17
