Coinbase Finalizes Deribit Acquisition to Lead Global Crypto Derivatives Market

Coinbase just became the undisputed titan of crypto derivatives, sealing a high-stakes acquisition that unifies spot, futures, and options under one explosive trading empire. Deribit Acquisition Launches Coinbase Into Crypto Derivatives Stratosphere Crypto exchange Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) announced on Aug. 14, 2025, that it has finalized the acquisition of Deribit, a leading crypto options exchange […]