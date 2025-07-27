MEXC Exchange
Here’s why Metaplanet stock price is stuck in a bear market
Metaplanet's stock price has crashed into a bear market this month, falling by nearly 40% from its highest point this year.
Crypto.news
2025/07/28 00:00
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 137 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated
PANews reported on July 27 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $137 million, of which $81.4089 million
PANews
2025/07/27 23:30
A whale exchanged 1.71 million Fartcoins for 790.41 million PUMPs
PANews reported on July 27 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, about 20 hours ago, a whale exchanged all 1.71 million Fartcoins (worth $2.28 million) held by him for 790.41 million
PANews
2025/07/27 23:06
Crypto isn’t crashing the American dream; it’s renovating it
The US housing regulator's decision to recognize crypto assets in mortgage applications marks a historic shift from exclusion to integration, opening new pathways to homeownership.
PANews
2025/07/27 23:01
Robert Kiyosaki recommends Bitcoin ETFs for average investors—but there’s a catch
"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has endorsed Bitcoin ETFs for average investors while warning that ETFs are inferior.
Crypto.news
2025/07/27 23:00
Data: This week, Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Entities increased their holdings by 29,500 Bitcoins
PANews reported on July 27 that according to @btcNLNico statistics, Bitcoin treasury strategy entities increased their holdings by 29,500 Bitcoins this week. The relevant entities issued a total of 62
PANews
2025/07/27 22:37
A whale bought 241,074 GP at an average price of $6.57
PANews reported on July 27 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale spent USDC and SOL to buy GP worth $1.58 million (241,074 pieces) at an average price of
PANews
2025/07/27 22:14
Ethereum ghost ledger: $23b gone, burned, or bugged—Coinbase exec breaks it down
Coinbase's Conor Grogan revealed that at least 913,111 Ethereum worth $3.43 billion has been permanently lost due to user errors.
Crypto.news
2025/07/27 22:00
Vought, director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget: Trump has made it clear that he has no intention of firing Powell
PANews reported on July 27 that according to Jinshi, Vought, director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, said that Trump made it clear that he had no intention
PANews
2025/07/27 21:22
Data: NFT sales on Ethereum chain reached nearly $160 million in the past 7 days, with CryptoPunks ranking first
PANews reported on July 27 that CryptoSlam data showed that NFT sales on the Ethereum chain have approached $160 million in the past 7 days, currently reaching $157,608,881, including: 1.
PANews
2025/07/27 21:20
