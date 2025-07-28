MEXC Exchange
/
Krypto-nyheder
/
2025-08-17 Sunday
Krypto-nyheder
Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
CK Hutchison Holdings issued an announcement on Hutchison Ports, intending to invite major strategic investors from mainland China to join
PANews reported on July 28 that Cheung Kong Holdings (00001.HK) issued an announcement regarding a transaction involving Hutchison Port Holdings Group. The company confirmed that the exclusive negotiation period between
MAJOR
$0.16919
-0.49%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/28 07:51
Firefox China business adjustment: Beijing Firefox will cease operations on September 29
PANews reported on July 28 that according to the announcement on firefox.com.cn, Mozilla and Beijing Mozhi Firefox Information Technology Co., Ltd. have reached an agreement that Beijing Firefox will officially
COM
$0.027892
+22.12%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/28 07:49
V2EX users revealed that a recruitment project contained malicious code, suspected of stealing cryptocurrency assets
PANews reported on July 28 that according to the V2EX website, user evada recently posted that during the application process, he was asked to use the GitHub project template specified
Dele
PANews
2025/07/28 07:42
Source: A high-level US business delegation will visit China
PANews July 28 news, according to the Hong Kong "South China Morning Post" website reported on July 27, according to two people familiar with the matter, a high-level American business
PEOPLE
$0.01973
+2.06%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/28 07:32
The probability that the Fed will keep interest rates unchanged this week is 97.4%.
PANews reported on July 28 that according to CME's "Fed Watch": the probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in July is 97.4%, and the probability of a 25
Dele
PANews
2025/07/28 07:20
Fourth Paradigm: Establishing a joint venture based on key opportunities and needs in the development of the stablecoin market
PANews reported on July 28 that Hong Kong-listed company Fourth Paradigm (06682.HK) announced that on July 27, 2025, Fourth Paradigm International Limited and Jiuyang Technology Co., Ltd. entered into a
Dele
PANews
2025/07/28 07:18
Trump announced that the US and Europe reached a trade agreement: 15% tariffs + $600 billion in investment in the US
PANews July 28 news, on July 27 local time, US President Trump said that the United States has reached a trade agreement with the European Union, imposing a 15% tariff
TRUMP
$9.444
+3.78%
TRADE
$0.13712
+1.92%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/28 07:15
Expert: Whether stablecoins can be stable remains to be seen
PANews reported on July 28 that Hu Zhihao, a researcher at the Institute of Finance of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and deputy director of the National Finance and
EXPERT
$0.000793
+2.85%
Dele
PANews
2025/07/28 07:10
Crypto VC funding: Satsuma bags $135m, QCEX raises $112m
Crypto funding rebounded during the week of July 20–26, with over $1 billion raised across 17 projects—marking one of the strongest weeks for fundraising this year. Infrastructure and AI-focused platforms dominated, with Satsuma’s $135 million raise and QCEX’s $112 million…
AI
$0.1273
+1.11%
VC
$0.00449
+1.12%
Dele
Crypto.news
2025/07/28 06:00
Top cryptocurrencies to watch this week: Spark, Optimism, Sui
As the crypto bull run cools and Bitcoin trades sideways, attention is shifting to select altcoins facing key technical and fundamental catalysts.
SUI
$3.8498
+2.33%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
BULL
$0.002131
-43.59%
SPARK
$0.026891
-0.96%
Dele
Crypto.news
2025/07/28 04:00
Trendene nyheder
Mere
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
GoPlus Alert: Bankroll old version contract was attacked, users need to revoke authorization
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation
Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose