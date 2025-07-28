MEXC Exchange
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.28)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Let's take a look at the one-picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/28 Update: BNB version of MicroStrategy is ready to go, BNB breaks
BNB
$858.04
+2.90%
READY
$0.003234
-0.15%
AI
$0.1273
+1.11%
GO
$0.0002
-47.36%
MEME
$0.002004
+1.67%
MEMES
$0.00008824
-0.44%
PANews
PANews
2025/07/28 10:13
Guanglian Technology Holdings and High West reached a strategic cooperation and received the first round of HK$1 billion in funding support
PANews reported on July 28 that according to Glodon News, Guanglian Technology Holdings (02531.HK) reached a strategic cooperation with High West Capital Partners Limited on July 27, 2025 and signed
PANews
PANews
2025/07/28 10:05
Lion Holdings launches SDFG to create a multi-currency and RWA tokenized digital financial ecosystem
PANews reported on July 28 that according to the company's announcement, Synagistics Holdings (02562.HK) announced the launch of a new digital financial group, Synagistics Digital Finance Group (SDFG), which is
MULTI
$0.08311
-4.65%
RWA
$0.005611
+18.17%
PANews
PANews
2025/07/28 10:01
Courtyard receives $30 million in Series A funding led by Forerunner, with participation from Y Combinator and others
PANews reported on July 28 that according to Fortune, New York startup Courtyard recently completed a $30 million Series A financing round, led by Forerunner Ventures, with existing investors such
STARTUP
$0.0061
-11.15%
PANews
PANews
2025/07/28 09:59
Guofu Quantum: Subscribes to 18% of Rtree's equity to promote RWA layout
PANews reported on July 28 that Guofu Quantum, a listed company, announced that the company has completed a strategic investment of 18% of the equity of Rtree Tech Service Co.,
RWA
$0.005611
+18.17%
PANews
PANews
2025/07/28 09:41
A whale spent $3.17 million to buy 22.4 million VINE
PANews reported on July 28 that according to Onchain Lens, a whale spent 17,080 SOL (about 3.17 million US dollars) to purchase 22.4 million VINE at a price of 0.14
SOL
$194.38
+2.73%
VINE
$0.06429
+2.30%
PANews
PANews
2025/07/28 09:12
Bitcoin range-bound ahead of Fed rate decision, tech earnings, and ETF data
Bitcoin held steady last week while altcoins tumbled, as the crypto market entered a holding pattern ahead of key macro and corporate catalysts.
Dele
Crypto.news
2025/07/28 09:10
BNB breaks through 847 USDT, setting a new record
PANews reported on July 28 that the market showed that BNB had just broken through 847 USDT, reaching a maximum of 847.64 USDT per coin, setting a new record high.
BNB
$858.04
+2.90%
PANews
PANews
2025/07/28 08:44
A whale deposited 4.68 million USDC into the HyperLiquid platform and opened a short position in ETH
PANews reported on July 28 that according to Onchain Lens , Smart Trader reappeared, deposited 4.68 USDC to the HyperLiquid platform, and opened a ETH short position with 20 times
USDC
$0.9995
+0.01%
SMART
$0.008023
+8.81%
ETH
$4,552.09
+3.18%
PANews
PANews
2025/07/28 08:23
Details of a corruption case involving 140 million yuan in rewards for a short video platform in Beijing revealed: using virtual currency to launder money and other methods to transfer stolen money
PANews July 28 news, according to a recent report by the People's Daily, Feng, a former employee of a short video platform company in Haidian District, Beijing, took advantage of
PEOPLE
$0.01973
+2.06%
VIRTUAL
$1.2924
+8.04%
PANews
PANews
2025/07/28 08:12
